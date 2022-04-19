Newtopia to Present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on preventing, slowing and reversing chronic disease, today announced that Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO, will participate in the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building on May 2nd and 3rd, 2022.

Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO, will present at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 3 as well as host investor meetings throughout the two-day conference. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations' section of Newtopia's website, investor.newtopia.com.

In addition, a copy of the Company's most recent investor presentation is posted in the News & Events section of the Company's investor relations website.

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention and reducing the cost of care for health insurers. As a provider of whole person care, we prevent, reverse and slow the progression of chronic disease while enriching mental health, resilience and overall human performance. Newtopia's programs leverage genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and weight. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.com, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Newtopia Inc.

For further information: Chief Executive Officer: Jeff Ruby, [email protected], 888-639-8181; Investor Contact: Kimberly Esterkin, Addo Investor Relations, [email protected], 310-829-5400