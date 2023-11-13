Newtopia Announces Launch of Innovative Health Coaching Project in Southeastern United States

Project Will Leverage Proven Power of Individual Habit Change to Prevent, Slow and Reverse Chronic Disease to Improve Health, Lower Costs and Close Gaps in Care

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled whole health platform creating sustainable healthy habits that prevent, slow and reverse chronic disease, today announced the launch of an innovative Health Coaching Project (the Project) in partnership with a prominent philanthropic foundation, designed to positively impact chronic disease burden on a regional basis in the southeastern United States.

The Project is strategically designed as a community approach to intervene in preventable chronic diseases by offering Newtopia's habit change platform as a no-cost health benefit to eligible participants. The Project will commence with patients of a large primary care provider which has nearly 20 locations in two counties. Such patients will be identified through biometric and diagnostic data indicating they suffer from type-2 diabetes or hypertension and have a corresponding BMI greater than 30. The Project is positioned to expand to other providers and employers in the region, home to a population of more than 500,000 people, and offers a blueprint for the deployment of scalable, value-based primary prevention efforts across the United States.

Throughout the Project, participants will work 1:1 with a Newtopia health coach (known as an "Inspirator") to create sustainable healthy habits proven to prevent, slow, and reverse chronic disease. The Project, which will run for 12 months once enrollment is capped, aims to increase patient activation and employee engagement, improve health and reduce costs of care while simultaneously increasing desired utilization by closing gaps in care.

Project evaluation will begin with a preliminary read at 6 months, with a final assessment upon the Project's conclusion. Metrics include participant engagement, physical health & emotional/mental health outcomes and satisfaction scores.

"We're deeply honored by the opportunity to collaborate on this landmark primary-prevention Project to help alleviate the burden of chronic disease," said Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO of Newtopia. "Based on our evidence-based efficacy and proven, peer-reviewed results, we anticipate that our personalized, value-based habit change approach will go a long way in helping alleviate the significant personal and economic burden of chronic disease in the region."

Project success is anticipated to lead to expansion among large, national employers as well as other major providers and other risk-bearing entities responsible for the health of millions of individuals.

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a personalized whole health platform helping people create positive lifelong habits that prevent, slow, or reverse chronic disease while reducing healthcare costs. The platform leverages genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on metabolic disease, diabetes, mental health challenges, hypertension, weight management and musculoskeletal disorders. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) and is quoted in the US on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.com, LinkedIn or X.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, and forward looking statements, within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Newtopia's future growth, results from operations (including, without limitation, future production and capital expenditures), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "predicts", "projects", "targets", "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipate" or "does not anticipate", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology have been used to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking ‎information. Such statements reflect Newtopia's current views and intentions with respect to future ‎events, based on information available to Newtopia, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and ‎assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. While forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and analyses that Newtopia believes are reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, the Exchange and senior secured lender approval of the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, statements relating to Newtopia's business plans and outlook. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions management believes to be relevant and reasonable, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. Certain of the "risk factors" that could cause ‎actual results to differ materially from Newtopia's forward-looking statements in this press release ‎include, without limitation: the termination of contracts by clients, risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of ‎‎governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, ‎‎non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social ‎distancing, ‎disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, ‎and a ‎deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global ‎recession; and other general economic, market and business conditions and factors, including the risk factors discussed or referred to in Newtopia's disclosure documents, filed with the securities ‎regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com including Newtopia's final long form prospectus dated March 30, 2020.

Should any factor affect Newtopia in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Newtopia does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and Newtopia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

