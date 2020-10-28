Newtopia Adds Two Data Science Experts To Deepen Strength In Analytics And Outcomes Measurement

Leonard Fensterheim Joins Newtopia as Vice President of Analytics, and Claire Spettell Joins as Advisory Board Member

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc., a leading habit change platform for disease prevention, today announced the expansion of its data science leadership and expertise with two new additions to the team – Leonard (Len) Fensterheim as Vice President of Analytics and Claire Spettell as an Advisory Board Member.

"We are excited to have the expertise of Len and Claire who will continue to evolve our precision analytics", said Jeff Ruby, founder, and chief executive officer. "Healthcare is increasingly leveraging the power of data to guide improved health outcomes. Utilizing our aggregated data will enable Newtopia to produce better real time insights for our participants and risk bearing partners. This data includes biometric, genetic, phenotypic, social determinants, wearable, engagement, and outcomes, which fuel our best in class AI and machine learning initiatives.

Len Fensterheim is a seasoned health analytic professional, with over 20 years of healthcare experience spanning managed care, pharmacy services, condition care management, health economics, health outcomes research, and predictive modeling. Most recently Len served as senior director of outcomes and research at United Health Group's OptumRx division. Prior to Optum, Len was manager of clinical outcomes and analytics at Walgreens. In addition to Walgreens and Optum, Len served as director of health intelligence at APS Healthcare and senior analytic advisor at CVS Caremark where he was a key player in the development of a multiple disease condition management programs. Len is recognized thought leader in the industry with over 40 research abstracts and publications to his credit. Len earned a bachelor's degree in Mathematical Sciences from Johns Hopkins University and a master's degree in Public Health in Epidemiology from Columbia University.

Claire Spettell is an experienced healthcare analytics leader passionate about improving health care outcomes through advanced analytics. With over 30 years' experience in data science and analytics, Claire is skilled at turning data into meaningful business insights and demonstrations of value. Claire most recently was the executive director of clinical analytics at Aetna and has been a critical asset to their success over the past 23 years. Prior to Aetna, Claire served as associate research professor at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and as the research director at Mediplex Rehab-Camden. Claire earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology at City University of New-York Brooklyn College and her PhD in Psychology at Stony Brook University.

About Newtopia

Newtopia works closely with organizations and their employees to deliver highly personalized and targeted disease prevention solutions that are proven to reduce employer healthcare costs. Newtopia gains a deep understanding of each employee through a unique combination of genetic testing, personality-matched coaching and smart technology, and then inspires at-risk employees to achieve, and sustain, healthier lifestyles. Employers partnering with Newtopia save on healthcare costs and realize the additional benefits of having a more productive and healthier workforce. Learn more at https://www.newtopia.com.

SOURCE Newtopia Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Rikki Bennie, SVP, Marketing, Newtopia, [email protected], 1.888.639.8181, ext 208 as per Rikki

Related Links

www.newtopia.com

