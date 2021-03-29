News Photographers Association of Canada Selects Top Photojournalists of 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Photographers use their cameras as tools of exploration, documentation and, ultimately, as instruments of change. Over 2,000 images submitted for consideration to Canada's premier photojournalism competition is a testament to the ideal that photography matters—now more than ever.

After careful consideration by a panel of acclaimed judges, Barbara Davidson, Arnold Lim and Andy Clark , the News Photographers Association of Canada is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 National Pictures of the Year Awards (NPOY).

The official announcement of this year's winners was made during a virtual gala presentation from the Pendulum Gallery in Vancouver, BC on March 28, 2021.

The public is invited to view the winning photographs in person at the Pendulum Gallery during the Capture Photography Festival from April 29 to March 23, 2021.

The images and multimedia pieces from all finalists will be available for viewing on our website: www.npac.ca.

Year after year, the News Photographers Association of Canada strives to recognize exceptionalism and professionalism in Canadian visual journalism. In 2020 a pandemic further tested the limits of already stressed newsrooms. With slashed budgets, layoffs and a tremendous responsibility for those left to carry the load, Canada's dedicated photojournalists were there on the streets to ensure the events of our world were properly documented and displayed.

The News Photographers Association of Canada's 2020 National Pictures of the Year Winners Are:

Spot News – Sponsored by The Camera Store

1st — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press

2nd — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press

3rd — Maggie MacPherson, Independent

HM — Carlos Osorio, Reuters

HM — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press

General News - Sponsored by Cision

1st — Ben Nelms, CBC

2nd — Lars Hagberg, The Canadian Press

3rd — Lars Hagberg, The Canadian Press

HM — Darren Calabrese, Independent

HM — Evan Mitsui, CBC

FEATURE - Sponsored by Winnipeg Free Press

1st — Carlos Osorio, Reuters

2nd — Darren Calabrese, Independent

3rd — Carlos Osorio, Reuters

HM — Chris Young, The Canadian Press

HM — Justin Tang, The Canadian Press

SOCIAL ISSUE - Sponsored by Fujifilm

1st — Valerian Mazataud, Le Devoir

2nd — John Mahoney, Montreal Gazette

3rd — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press

HM — Jesse Winter, The Globe and Mail

HM — Chris Young, The Canadian Press

PORTRAIT - Sponsored by Beau Photo

1st — Darren Calabrese, Independent

2nd — Jimmy Jeong, Maclean's Magazine

3rd — Leah Hennel, Independent

HM — Cole Burston, Independent

HM — Leah Hennel, The Narwhal

PERSONALITY - Sponsored by Panasonic

1st — Darren Calabrese, Independent

2nd — Leah Hennel, CBC

3rd — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press

HM — Chad Hipolito, The Globe and Mail

SPORTS ACTION - Sponsored by Nikon Canada

1st — Nick Iwanyshyn, Canadian Cycling Magazine

2nd — Kevin Light, Independent

3rd — Chris Tanouye, Getty Images

HM — Dave Holland, Independent

HM — Bernard Brault, La Presse

SPORTS FEATURE - Sponsored by Sony Canada

1st — Leah Hennel, The Globe and Mail

2nd — Mikaela MacKenzie, Winnipeg Free Press

3rd — John Lucas, Independent

HM — Bernard Brault, La Presse

HM — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press

SINGLE MULTIMEDIA - Sponsored by Vistek

1st — Mikaela MacKenzie, Winnipeg Free Press

2nd — Chad Hipolito, Independent

3rd — Matt Smith, Saskatoon StarPhoenix

HM — Melissa Tait, The Globe and Mail

TEAM MULTIMEDIA - Sponsored by Thomson Reuters

1st — Melissa Tait, Timothy Moore, Renata D'Aliesio, The Globe and Mail

2nd — Debora Baic, Patric Dell, Rick Smith, The Globe and Mail

3rd — Evan Mitsui, Adam Miller, Anand Ram, CBC

PICTURE STORY - NEWS - Sponsored by Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT)

1st — Jesse Winter, Vice

2nd — Cole Burston, The Globe and Mail

3rd — Ben Nelms, CBC

HM — Leah Hennel, CBC

PICTURE STORY FEATURE – Sponsored by Canon Canada

1st — Darren Calabrese, Independent

2nd — Chris Young, The Canadian Press

3rd — Leah Hennel, Independent

Photojournalist of the Year - Sponsored by The Canadian Press

Winner — Darren Calabrese, Independent

Finalists in alphabetical order:

Leah Hennel, Independent

Chris Young, The Canadian Press

Photograph of the Year - Sponsored by Sony

Drive-in Concert by Carlos Osorio, Reuters

