News Photographers Association of Canada Selects Top Photojournalists of 2020
Mar 29, 2021, 01:08 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Photographers use their cameras as tools of exploration, documentation and, ultimately, as instruments of change. Over 2,000 images submitted for consideration to Canada's premier photojournalism competition is a testament to the ideal that photography matters—now more than ever.
After careful consideration by a panel of acclaimed judges, Barbara Davidson, Arnold Lim and Andy Clark, the News Photographers Association of Canada is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 National Pictures of the Year Awards (NPOY).
The official announcement of this year's winners was made during a virtual gala presentation from the Pendulum Gallery in Vancouver, BC on March 28, 2021.
The public is invited to view the winning photographs in person at the Pendulum Gallery during the Capture Photography Festival from April 29 to March 23, 2021.
The images and multimedia pieces from all finalists will be available for viewing on our website: www.npac.ca.
Year after year, the News Photographers Association of Canada strives to recognize exceptionalism and professionalism in Canadian visual journalism. In 2020 a pandemic further tested the limits of already stressed newsrooms. With slashed budgets, layoffs and a tremendous responsibility for those left to carry the load, Canada's dedicated photojournalists were there on the streets to ensure the events of our world were properly documented and displayed.
The News Photographers Association of Canada's 2020 National Pictures of the Year Winners Are:
Spot News – Sponsored by The Camera Store
1st — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
2nd — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
3rd — Maggie MacPherson, Independent
HM — Carlos Osorio, Reuters
HM — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
General News - Sponsored by Cision
1st — Ben Nelms, CBC
2nd — Lars Hagberg, The Canadian Press
3rd — Lars Hagberg, The Canadian Press
HM — Darren Calabrese, Independent
HM — Evan Mitsui, CBC
FEATURE - Sponsored by Winnipeg Free Press
1st — Carlos Osorio, Reuters
2nd — Darren Calabrese, Independent
3rd — Carlos Osorio, Reuters
HM — Chris Young, The Canadian Press
HM — Justin Tang, The Canadian Press
SOCIAL ISSUE - Sponsored by Fujifilm
1st — Valerian Mazataud, Le Devoir
2nd — John Mahoney, Montreal Gazette
3rd — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
HM — Jesse Winter, The Globe and Mail
HM — Chris Young, The Canadian Press
PORTRAIT - Sponsored by Beau Photo
1st — Darren Calabrese, Independent
2nd — Jimmy Jeong, Maclean's Magazine
3rd — Leah Hennel, Independent
HM — Cole Burston, Independent
HM — Leah Hennel, The Narwhal
PERSONALITY - Sponsored by Panasonic
1st — Darren Calabrese, Independent
2nd — Leah Hennel, CBC
3rd — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
HM — Chad Hipolito, The Globe and Mail
SPORTS ACTION - Sponsored by Nikon Canada
1st — Nick Iwanyshyn, Canadian Cycling Magazine
2nd — Kevin Light, Independent
3rd — Chris Tanouye, Getty Images
HM — Dave Holland, Independent
HM — Bernard Brault, La Presse
SPORTS FEATURE - Sponsored by Sony Canada
1st — Leah Hennel, The Globe and Mail
2nd — Mikaela MacKenzie, Winnipeg Free Press
3rd — John Lucas, Independent
HM — Bernard Brault, La Presse
HM — Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
SINGLE MULTIMEDIA - Sponsored by Vistek
1st — Mikaela MacKenzie, Winnipeg Free Press
2nd — Chad Hipolito, Independent
3rd — Matt Smith, Saskatoon StarPhoenix
HM — Melissa Tait, The Globe and Mail
TEAM MULTIMEDIA - Sponsored by Thomson Reuters
1st — Melissa Tait, Timothy Moore, Renata D'Aliesio, The Globe and Mail
2nd — Debora Baic, Patric Dell, Rick Smith, The Globe and Mail
3rd — Evan Mitsui, Adam Miller, Anand Ram, CBC
PICTURE STORY - NEWS - Sponsored by Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT)
1st — Jesse Winter, Vice
2nd — Cole Burston, The Globe and Mail
3rd — Ben Nelms, CBC
HM — Leah Hennel, CBC
PICTURE STORY FEATURE – Sponsored by Canon Canada
1st — Darren Calabrese, Independent
2nd — Chris Young, The Canadian Press
3rd — Leah Hennel, Independent
Photojournalist of the Year - Sponsored by The Canadian Press
Winner — Darren Calabrese, Independent
Finalists in alphabetical order:
Leah Hennel, Independent
Chris Young, The Canadian Press
Photograph of the Year - Sponsored by Sony
Drive-in Concert by Carlos Osorio, Reuters
