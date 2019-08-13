NewNorth Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

CALGARY, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - NewNorth Projects Ltd. ("NewNorth") (TSXV:NNP) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Mr. Greg Herndier, President and Chief Executive Officer of NewNorth, reports a year to date net loss after tax at June 30, 2019 of $566,000.

Year to date after tax loss per share is $0.05.

NewNorth is an integrated land and building development corporation operating in Alberta.

For further information: Mr. Greg N. Herndier, President and Chief Executive Officer or Mrs. Shannon Cook, Controller at (403) 531-0280.

