Newmark Named Best Real Estate Consultant by Euromoney

Global Win Among Four Honors Worldwide

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, has been named the world's Best Commercial Real Estate Consultant by Euromoney. The honor was among four collected by Newmark, including several in Latin America.

"We are honored to be recognized by our clients as a leading brand in commercial real estate," said Barry Gosin, Chief Executive Officer. "Our clients recognize our values and commitment to hiring the best talent in the industry to deliver the best service and results. We remain dedicated to this approach and will continue to provide innovative, strategic and forward-looking solutions."

Newmark earned the honor through its robust growth, which includes a 22% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2011 and 2023. The firm has during that time put significant focus on talent recruitment and retention and expansion across the globe, including key acquisitions in the United Kingdom and recent expansions into France and Germany.

The Best Real Estate Consultant Award is given annually to the company that achieved outstanding success for its business and clients through its provision of market analysis and investment strategy. Consultants are often experts in navigating complex real estate decisions and helping clients optimize their portfolios or strategies.

Newmark was also named the Best Real Estate Consultant in Latin America, as well as in Brazil and Peru.

Euromoney's Real Estate Awards honor excellence in the commercial real estate market at both the regional and global level. The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the businesses that are truly moving the industry forward.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.6 billion. As of that same date, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operated from nearly 170 offices with more than 7,800 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

