Newly established organization attracts talent via innovative pension solution

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - New Digital Research Infrastructure Organization (NDRIO) has a vision to harmonize and improve access to digital tools and services for Canadian researchers. Now, they have taken the step to enhance their value proposition to their current and future employees with a strong, secure and valuable pension.

By joining CAAT's DBplus, NDRIO has taken a bold step toward providing their growing employee team with a pension plan that delivers on what employees want - predictable lifetime retirement income with inflation protection, early retirement features, and survivor benefits. With CAAT's expert team managing everything pension related, NDRIO's team can focus on developing Canada's highly qualified researchers and enabling global innovation through Canadian research.

Since its launch in 2019, more than 80 employers have chosen the innovative DBplus pension plan design to provide peace of mind to their employees. CAAT's DBplus is a high-value, low-risk, fixed-cost solution for employers looking to provide an attractive benefit to help engage and retain highly qualified employees.

The launch of the award-winning DBplus plan design has catapulted CAAT's growth by attracting employers from 10 industries across Canada. Thanks to this unique offering, placing an emphasis on providing designs and benefits relevant to today's workforce, CAAT was recognized in 2020 as the fastest growing plan in Canada.

Quotes:

"One of our main goals at CAAT is to provide an innovative, high-value pension plan solution to more workplaces across Canada. We're always innovating to meet the evolving needs of employers and members, which makes it that much more exciting to bring sustainable pensions to organizations that are equally focused on innovation, collaboration and growth."

- Derek W. Dobson, CEO, CAAT Pension Plan

"NDRIO is a new organization and is keen to be an employer of choice. Joining the CAAT Pension Plan is a strategic choice to ensure that we are a sought-after employer for our growing team."

- Nizar Ladak, CEO, NDRIO

About CAAT Pension Plan:

Established in 1967, the CAAT Pension Plan is an independent, jointly governed plan that offers two defined benefit pension designs. CAAT's award-winning DBplus plan is leading an extraordinary pace of growth for the Plan. Originally created to support the Ontario college system, the CAAT Plan now proudly serves more than 125 participating employers from various sectors including the for-profit, nonprofit, and broader public sectors across Canada. Currently, it has over 70,000 active and retired members. The CAAT Plan is respected for its pension and investment management expertise and focus on stability and benefit security. At January 1, 2021, the Plan was 119% funded on a going-concern basis with a $3.3 billion funding reserve and $15.8 billion in assets. Learn more at: www.caatpension.ca.

About NDRIO:

The New Digital Research Infrastructure Organization (NDRIO) is a Canadian not-for-profit organization that supports a researcher-focused, accountable, agile, strategic and sustainable Digital Research Infrastructure (DRI) ecosystem. Established in 2019, NDRIO works with partners and stakeholders across Canada to give scholars and scientists the digital tools, support, services and infrastructure they need to conduct leading-edge research that benefits society and competes globally. NDRIO is funded by the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada via the Digital Research Infrastructure (DRI) Strategy. NDRIO's membership is composed of more than 140 of Canada's top universities, colleges, research hospitals and institutes, and other leading organizations in the DRI space. To learn more visit: www.engageDRI.ca.

SOURCE CAAT Pension Plan

For further information: Lindsay Grillet, CAAT Pension Plan, [email protected], Mobile: 416-909-5469

Related Links

www.caatpension.ca

