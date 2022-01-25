Newly discovered higher-grade zones expand the large-scale gold-copper system at Trundle Park

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Kincora Copper Limited (the Company, Kincora) (TSXV: KCC ) (ASX: KCC) is pleased to provide an exploration update from ongoing drilling at Trundle Park prospect situated at the brownfield Trundle project, located in the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB) in NSW, Australia.

John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, VP of Exploration, noted:

"Hole TRDD029 has returned very encouraging assay and visual results in newly discovered magnetite skarn zones typical of Macquarie Arc porphyry systems. We eagerly await assay results for the remainder of the hole.

TRDD029 opens up a significant search space south, east and west of previous drilling. This hole has further confirmed and expanded a very large mineralised system at Trundle Park that hosts the potential for a cluster of higher-grade skarn and porphyry intrusion bodies.

Despite recent rain, good drilling metres are being achieved. Ongoing hole TRDD030 will provide a better understanding of the new large mineralised zones returned in TRDD029 and coverage of the previously untested southern strike of the currently defined ∼1.3 km mineralised system at Trundle Park."

An updated corporate presentation, including further details on the Trundle project and recent drill results, is available at www.kincoracopper.com

Figure 1: Examples of key mineralised zones in hole TRDD029 - Trundle Park prospect2

(a) i. Upper skarn : @ 735m within 734-736m @ 1.94 g/t gold & 0.94% copper, comprising: prograde garnet (olive)-magnetite (black)-pyrite (dark yellow)-chalcopyrite (yellow), cut by later retrograde carbonate (tan iron carbonate and white calcite)-hematite (red)-chalcopyrite (yellow)





ii. Upper skarn : @ 757.4m within 756-758m @ 0.96 g/t gold & 0.48% copper, with a similar mineralogy description and paragenesis as mentioned in Figure 1 (a) i.



(b) i. Middle skarn (assay results pending): @ 828.6m LHS (towards contact with the overlying limestone unit and Middle Skarn unit with chalcopyrite clots of up to 5%) & @ 858m RHS (garnet-magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite)





ii. Middle skarn (assay results pending): @ 877.6m, predominantly with magnetite (black)-garnet (olive)-disseminated pyrite (dark yellow) and disseminated chalcopyrite (yellow)





iii. Middle skarn (assay results pending): @ 892.4m LHS (garnet-magnetite-pyrite + disseminated chalcopyrite) & @ 905m RHS (magnetite-garnet-pyrite-chalcopyrite, cut by iron carbonate-calcite with clots of chalcopyrite)





iv. Middle skarn : @ 940.3m (assay results pending): magnetite (black)-garnet (olive)-disseminated pyrite (dark yellow) and disseminated chalcopyrite (yellow).



(c) i. Lower skarn : @ 984.6m (assay results pending): developed in crystalline limestone (light-grey) with disseminated magnetite (black)-pyrite (dark yellow)-chalcopyrite (yellow) and hematite (red) along with later carbonate fill (white).

1 gold equivalent calculated @ US$1834/oz gold and US$4.52/lb copper with 100% recoveries 2 Photos of selected intervals which are not representative of the mineralization hosted on the whole property or Trundle Park prospect but are of the alteration and lithology's intersected in the mineralised zones in these sections of drill hole TRDD029, and current working geological interpretation presented in Figure 2. There is insufficient drilling data to date to demonstrate continuity of mineralised domains and determine the relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths. True widths are not known.

Figure 2: Significant new mineralised zones intersected in TRDD029 with gold-copper mineralization now confirmed over ∼1.3 km strike and open at Trundle Park

(a) Plan view of Trundle Park prospect, multiple visually significant mineralised zones in TRDD029 and

ongoing hole TRDD030 - see Figure 2 (b) & (c) for sections



(b) Working Leapfrog alteration model and section of the Trundle Park prospect

(Section line looking southeast through Figure 2 (a). Length ~1450m and width ~600m)



(c) Key alteration and intrusions with significant mineralised intervals/holes

Illustration of strike/down dip target of TRDD030, noting collar distance to TRDD029 is ~685m

(Section line looking southeast through Figure 2 (a). Length ~1450m and width ~600m)

Drill hole TRDD029

Hole TRDD029 followed up the nearer surface intrusion potential recognized in TRDD028 (latter announced December 6, 2021 release "Porphyry system extended to surface and depth at Trundle Park"). It was also designed to test the western and southern strike for both skarn and porphyry type intrusion mineralisation at depth in a region of very limited deeper drill coverage (one hole) situated across a magnetic low, the eastern shoulder of a moderate magnetic zone and along strike from the existing mineralised corridor at the Trundle Park prospect.

While nearer surface intrusions are observed to occur from surface and continuing westwards, they comprise: (a) micro-diorite (0-31.7m), similar to those also identified in TRDD028, and (b) equi-granular hornblende diorite (31.7-302m) which also includes some shorter intervals with monzodiorite vein dykes (150-275m).

The most significant and positive development from TRDD029 was intersecting multiple blind and new broad higher-grade skarn zones. These zones exhibit good prograde skarn development, characterised by garnet-magnetite-pyrite, within three notable separate intervals: the Upper Skarn (732-772m); Middle Skarn (826.7-966m); and, Lower Skarn (981.3-1019m) zones.

Importantly, each of these three zones had visible disseminate chalcopyrite associated with the prograde skarn intervals, often with magnetite and pyrite. Good examples of bladed magnetite were also observed in the prograde skarn assemblages.

There is also a second stage of copper development noticed with bleb-like chalcopyrite occurring in a retro-grade skarn stage with carbonate (both iron-carbonate and calcite) along with orthoclase (orange K-feldspar) and hematite (specular and bladed).

The retrograde skarn stages tend to fill in voids (i.e., as matrix fill between breccias) and also along crosscutting veins throughout the earlier prograde skarn stages. The Middle Skarn zone is interpreted to host the more elevated levels of this second stage of copper development relative to the Upper Skarn.

Furthermore, there are examples in hole TRDD029 where chalcopyrite can be observed in both the prograde and retrograde skarn stages, providing at least two identified pulses of fluids with copper bearing sulphides within the skarn.

Above the skarns and below the aforementioned intrusions, porphyritic andesite lava flows were noted with increasing silicification along with epidote-chlorite-hematite alteration at depth, in-turn cut by later carbonate quartz veins and/or as matrix fill along fractures with chalcopyrite.

Significant assay results so far received for the Upper Skarn zone are included in Table 1 with the core of the Middle, Lower Skarn zones and balance of the hole delivered to ALS Orange, with results expected in approximately 5 weeks (impacted by current congestion at the laboratory).

The last reported quarters' production from Cadia (from Cadia East) mined a head grade of 0.82 g/t gold and 0.35% copper (1.41 g/t AuEq1) with an all in sustaining cost margin of $1,519/oz. This illustrates the favorable economic potential of bulk mining operations in the Macquarie Arc at not dissimilar depths to these mineralised zones in TRDD029.

Macquarie Arc skarn deposits

Hole TRDD029 has returned very encouraging assay and visual results in newly discovered magnetite skarn zones typical of Macquarie Arc porphyry systems.

Skarn deposits may be formed peripheral to, and mineralising fluids sourced from, porphyry systems and be represented by strongly altered carbonate and/or volcanic hosts. Skarns deposits can support significant mining operations in their own right but more often associated also with a causative porphyry intrusion and deposit(s). While no skarn deposits are currently being mined in the Macquarie Arc, historically Big and Little Cadia, two deposits within the Cadia mineral field, were mined very profitably for copper, gold and magnetite, with other smaller similar occurrences having been exploited in the region (including at Kincora's Trundle project).

The Northparkes mine is currently permitting the E44 gold-copper skarn deposit to be trucked approximately 20km as a first potential satellite operation to its existing porphyry deposits and mill. The E44 deposit is situated south and on the western margin of Northparkes eastern section of the Northparkes Caldera, and potentially in close proximity at the time of mineral deposition to Kincora's Trundle Park prospect before the subsequent rifting of the Junee-Narromine belt and Northparkes Caldera.

From further examples of and ratios between skarn and causative porphyry deposits is included in an updated corporate presentation available at www.kincoracopper.com

Drill hole TRDD030

Follow up hole TRDD030 has commenced as a scissor hole testing the up and down dip extent of the Upper skarn zone in TRDD029 and for a causative porphyry intrusion.

Despite recent rain, good drilling metres are being achieved and TRDD030 will provide coverage of the previously untested southern strike of the currently defined ∼1.3 km mineralised system at the Trundle Park prospect.

Assay results for the remainder of TRDD029, with further bedding and true width data from TRDD030 will assist the planning for further follow up targeting along with TRDD029, opening up a new significant search space along an identified magnetic and mineralised strike.

Drill hole TRDD028

Previously reported hole TRDD028 intersected nearer surface micro-monzonite and micro-syenite intrusions (as confirmed by petrology) within the first 400m of the hole, and also the presence of a deeper level broad zone of monzodiorite cut by monzonite dykes occurring below skarn. Assay results have returned multiple broad lower grade gold zones – see Table 2.

Table 1: Trundle Park target hole 29 - Significant broad mineralised intervals

(currently available)

Table 2: Trundle Park target hole 28 - Significant broad mineralised intervals

Porphyry gold and copper intercepts are calculated using a lower cut of 0.10g/t and 0.05% respectively.

Internal dilution is below cut off; and, * Dilutions related with Core loss

Table 3: Trundle project - Collar Information

For further details, including QAQC procedures, please refer to the following press releases: 1. July 6, 2020 - Kincora announces high-grade gold-copper results from first hole at Trundle 2. July 23, 2020 - Kincora reports further strong encouragement at Trundle 3. September 3, 2020 - Kincora provides update on expanded drilling program at Trundle 4. November 30, 2020 - Kincora intersects broad mineralised zones at Trundle 5. January 20, 2021 - Kincora intersects further shallow mineralization at Trundle 6. March 2021 - Independent Technical Report for the ASX prospectus 7. April 22, 2021 - Exploration Update 8. July 8, 2021 - Exploration portfolio drilling update 9. August 17 2021 - Significant gold-bearing intervals at Trundle Park 10. December 7 2021 - Porphyry system extended to surface and depth at Trundle Park 11. January 2022 - Multiple broad higher-grade intervals at Trundle Park

Trundle Project background

The Trundle Project is located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc, less than 30km from the mill at the Northparkes mines in a brownfield setting within the westerly rift separated part of the Northparkes Igneous Complex ("NIC"). The NIC hosts a mineral endowment of approximately 24Moz AuEq (at 0.6% Cu and 0.2g/t Au) and is Australia's second largest porphyry mine comprising of 22 discoveries, 9 of which with positive economics.

The Trundle Project includes one single license covering 167km2 and was secured by Kincora in the March 2020 agreement with RareX Limited ("REE" on the ASX). Kincora is the operator, holds a 65% interest in the Trundle Project and is the sole funder until a positive scoping study is delivered at which time a fund or dilute joint venture will be formed.

For further information on the Trundle and Northparkes Projects please refer to Kincora's website:

https://kincoracopper.com/the-trundle-project/

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drilling, Assaying, Logging and QA/QC Procedures

Sampling and QA/QC procedures are carried out by Kincora Copper Limited, and its contractors, using the Company's protocols as per industry best practise.

All samples have been assayed at ALS Minerals Laboratories, delivered to Orange, NSW, Australia. In addition to internal checks by ALS, the Company incorporates a QA/QC sample protocol utilizing prepared standards and blanks for 5% of all assayed samples.

Diamond drilling was undertaken by DrillIt Consulting Pty Ltd, from Parkes, under the supervision of our field geologists. All drill core was logged to best industry standard by well-trained geologists and Kincora's drill core sampling protocol consisted a collection of samples over all of the logged core.

Sample interval selection was based on geological controls or mineralization or metre intervals, and/or guidance from the Technical Committee provided subsequent to daily drill and logging reports. Sample intervals are cut by the Company and delivered by the Company direct to ALS.

All reported assay results are performed by ALS and widths reported are drill core lengths. There is insufficient drilling data to date to demonstrate continuity of mineralised domains and determine the relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths.

True widths are not known at this stage.

Significant mineralised intervals for drilling at the Trundle project are reported based upon two different cut off grade criteria:

Interpreted near surface skarn gold and copper intercepts are calculated using a lower cut of 0.20g/t and 0.10% respectively; and,

Porphyry intrusion system gold and copper intercepts are calculated using a lower cut of 0.10g/t and 0.05% respectively.

Significant mineralised intervals are reported with dilution on the basis of:

Internal dilution is below the aforementioned respective cut off's; and,

Dilutions related with core loss as flagged by a "*".

The following assay techniques have been adopted for drilling at the Trundle project:

Gold: Au-AA24 (Fire assay), reported.



Multiple elements: ME-ICP61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES analysis for 33 elements) and ME-MS61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES & ICP-MS analysis for 48 elements), the latter report for TRDD001 and former reported for holes TRDD002-TRDD022.



Copper oxides and selected intervals with native copper: ME-ICP44 (Aqua regia digestion with ICP-AES analysis) has been assayed, but not reported.



Assay results >10g/t gold and/or 1% copper are re-assayed.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and was reviewed, verified and compiled by Kincora's geological staff under the supervision of Paul Cromie (BSc Hons. M.Sc. Economic Geology, PhD, member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Society of Economic Geologists), Exploration Manager Australia, who is the Qualified Persons for the purpose of NI 43-101.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Paul Cromie, a Qualified Person under the definition established by JORC and have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.

Paul Cromie (BSc Hons. M.Sc. Economic Geology, PhD, member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Society of Economic Geologists), is Exploration Manager Australia for the Company.

Mr. Paul Cromie consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The review and verification process for the information disclosed herein for the Trundle, Fairholme and Nyngan projects have included the receipt of all material exploration data, results and sampling procedures of previous operators and review of such information by Kincora's geological staff using standard verification procedures.

JORC TABLE 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling

techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g.

cut channels, random chips, or

specific specialised industry standard

measurement tools appropriate to the

minerals under investigation, such as

down hole gamma sondes, or

handheld XRF instruments, etc.).

These examples should not be taken as

limiting the broad meaning of

sampling.

Include reference to measures taken

to ensure sample representivity and

the appropriate calibration of any

measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of

mineralisation that are Material to

the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard'

work has been done this would be

relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse

circulation drilling was used to obtain

1 m samples from which 3 kg was

pulverised to produce a 30 g charge

for fire assay'). In other cases more

explanation may be required, such as

where there is coarse gold that has

inherent sampling problems. Unusual

commodities or mineralisation types

(eg submarine nodules) may warrant

disclosure of detailed information Kincora Copper Limited is the operator

of the Trundle Project, with drilling using diamond coring

methods by DrillIt Consulting Pty Ltd, from which

sub-samples were taken over 2 m intervals and

pulverised to produce suitable aliquots for fire assay

and ICP-MS.

Diamond drilling was used to obtain orientated

samples from the ground, which was then

structurally, geotechnically and geologically logged.

Sample interval selection was based on geological

controls and mineralization.

Sampling was completed to industry standards with

1⁄4 core for PQ and HQ diameter diamond core and

1⁄2 core for NQ diameter diamond core sent to the

lab for each sample interval.

Samples were assayed via the following methods:

- Gold: Au-AA24 (Fire assay)

- Multiple elements: ME-ICP61 (4 acid digestion

with ICP-AES analysis for 33 elements) and ME-

MS61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES & ICP-MS

analysis for 48 elements)

- Copper oxides and selected intervals with native

copper: ME-ICP44 (Aqua regia digestion with ICP-

AES analysis) has been assayed, but not reported

- Assay results >10g/t gold and/or 1% copper are

re-assayed

Historic sampling on other projects included soils,

rock chips and drilling (aircore, RAB, RC and

diamond core). Drilling

techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse

circulation, open-hole hammer,

rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,

sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core

diameter, triple or standard tube,

depth of diamond tails, face-sampling

bit or other type, whether core is

oriented and if so, by what method,

etc.). Drilling by Kincora at Trundle used diamond core

drilling with PQ, HQ and NQ diameter core

depending on drilling depth.

All Kincora core was oriented using a Reflex ACE

electronic tool.

Historic drilling on Kincora projects used a variety

of methods including aircore, rotary air blast,

reverse circulation, and diamond core. Methods are

clearly stated in the body of the previous reports

with any historic exploration results. Drill

sample

recovery Method of recording and assessing

core and chip sample recoveries and

results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample

recovery and ensure representative

nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between

sample recovery and grade and

whether sample bias may have

occurred due to preferential loss/gain

of fine/coarse material. Drill Core recovery was logged.

Diamond drill core recoveries are contained in the

body of the announcement.

Core recoveries were recorded by measuring the

total length of recovered core expressed as a

proportion of the drilled run length.

Core recoveries for most of Kincora's drilling were

in average over 96.7%, with two holes averaging

85.0%

Poor recovery zones are generally associated with

later fault zones and the upper oxidised parts of

drill holes.

There is no relationship between core recoveries

and grades. Logging Whether core and chip samples have

been geologically and geotechnically

logged to a level of detail to support

appropriate Mineral Resource

estimation, mining studies and

metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or

quantitative in nature. Core (or

costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the

relevant intersections logged. All Kincora holes are geologically logged for their

entire length including lithology, alteration,

mineralisation (sulphides and oxides), veining and

structure.

Logging is mostly qualitative in nature, with some

visual estimation of mineral proportions that is

semi-quantitative. Measurements are taken on

structures where core is orientated.

All core is photographed.

Historic drilling was logged with logging mostly

recorded on paper in reports lodged with the NSW

Department of Mines. Sub-

sampling

techniques

and sample

preparation If core, whether cut or sawn

and whether quarter, half or all core

taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube

sampled, rotary split, etc. and

whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature,

quality and appropriateness of the

sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted

for all sub-sampling stages to

maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the

sampling is representative of the in

situ material collected, including for

instance results for field

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate

to the grain size of the material being

sampled Once all geological information was extracted from

the drill core, the sample intervals were cut with an

Almonte automatic core saw, bagged and delivered

to the laboratory.

This is an appropriate sampling technique for this

style of mineralization and is the industry standard

for sampling of diamond drill core.

PQ and HQ sub-samples were quarter core and NQ

half core.

Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the

disseminated,generally fine-grained nature of

mineralisation being sampled.

Duplicate sampling on some native copper bearing

intervals in TRDD001 was undertaken to determine

if quarter core samples were representative, with

results indicating that sampling precision was

acceptable. No other duplicate samples were taken. Quality of

assay data

and

laboratory

tests The nature, quality and

appropriateness of the assaying and

laboratory procedures used and

whether the technique is considered

partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers,

handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

parameters used in determining the

analysis including instrument make

and model, reading times,

calibrations factors applied and their

derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures

adopted (e.g. standards, blanks,

duplicates, external laboratory

checks) and whether acceptable levels

of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and

precision have been established. Gold was determined by fire assay and a suite of

other elements including Cu and Mo by 4-acid

digest with ICP-AES finish at ALS laboratories in

Orange and Brisbane. Over-grade Cu (>1%) was

diluted and re-assayed by AAS.

Techniques are considered total for all elements.

Native copper mineralisation in TRDD001 was

re-assayed to check for any effects of incomplete

digestion and no issues were found.

For holes up to TRDD007 every 20th sample was

either a commercially supplied pulp standard or

pulp blank. After TRDD007 coarse blanks were

utilised.

Results for blanks and standards are checked upon

receipt of assay certificates. All standards have

reported within certified limits of accuracy and

precision.

Historic assays on other projects were mostly gold

by fire assay and other elements by ICP . Verification

of sampling

and assaying The verification of significant

intersections by either independent or

alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data

entry procedures, data verification,

data storage (physical and electronic)

protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Significant intercepts were calculated by Kincora's

geological staff.

No twinned holes have been completed.

The intercepts have not been verified by

independent personal.

Logging data is captured digitally on electronic

logging tablets and sampling data is captured on

paper logs and transcribed to an electronic format

into a relational database maintained at Kincora's

Mongolian office. Transcribed data is verified by the

logging geologist.

Assay data is received from the laboratory in

electronic format and uploaded to the master

database.

No adjustments to assay data have been made.

Outstanding assays are outlined in the body of the

w announcement. Location of

data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used

to locate drill holes (collar and down-

hole surveys), trenches, mine

workings and other locations used in

Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic

control. Collar positions are set up using a hand-held GPS

and later picked up with a DGPS to less than 10cm

horizontal and vertical accuracy.

Drillholes are surveyed downhole every 30m using

an electronic multi-shot magnetic instrument.

Due to the presence of magnetite in some alteration

zones, azimuth readings are occasionally unreliable

and magnetic intensity data from the survey tool is

used to identify these readings and flag them as such

in the database.

Grid system used is the Map Grid of Australia Zone

55, GDA 94 datum.

Topography in the area of Trundle is near-flat and

drill collar elevations provide adequate control Data spacing

and

distribution Data spacing for reporting of

Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and

distribution is sufficient to establish

the degree of geological and grade

continuity appropriate for the

Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve

estimation procedure(s) and

classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has

been applied. Kincora drilling at Trundle is at an early stage, with

drill holes stepping out from previous mineralisation

intercepts at various distances.

Data spacing at this stage is insufficient to establish

the continuity required for a Mineral Resource estimate.

No sample compositing was applied to Kincora drilling.

Historic drilling on Trundle and other projects was

completed at various drill hole spacings and no other

projects have spacing sufficient to establish a

mineral resource. Orientation

of data in

relation to

geological

structure Whether the orientation of sampling

achieves unbiased sampling of

possible structures and the extent to

which this is known, considering the

deposit type.

If the relationship between the

drilling orientation and the

orientation of key mineralised

structures is considered to have

introduced a sampling bias, this

should be assessed and reported if

material. The orientation of Kincora drilling at Trundle has

changed as new information on the orientation of

mineralisation and structures has become available.

The angled drill holes were directed as best possible

across the known lithological and interpreted

mineralised structures.

There does not appear to be a sampling bias

introduced by hole orientation in that drilling not

parallel to mineralised structures. Sample

security The measures taken to ensure sample

security. Kincora staff or their contractors oversaw all stages

of drill core sampling. Bagged samples were placed

inside polyweave sacks that were zip-tied, stored in

a locked container and then transported to the

laboratory by Kincora field personnel. Audits or

reviews The results of any audits or reviews of

sampling techniques and data. Mining Associates has completed an review of

sampling techniques and procedures dated January

31st, 2021, as outlined in the Independent Technical

Report included in the ASX listing prospectus,

which is available at:

https://www.kincoracopper.com/investors/asx-prospectus

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral

tenement

and land

tenure

status Type, reference name/number, location

and ownership including agreements

or material issues with third parties

such as joint ventures, partnerships,

overriding royalties, native title

interests, historical sites, wilderness

or national park and environmental

settings.

The security of the tenure held at the

time of reporting along with any

known impediments to obtaining a

licence to operate in the area. Kincora holds three exploration licences in NSW

and rights to a further six exploration licences

through an agreement with RareX Limited (RareX,

formerly known as Clancy Exploration).

EL8222 (Trundle), EL6552 (Fairholme), EL6915

(Fairholme Manna), EL8502 (Jemalong), EL6661

(Cundumbul) and EL7748 (Condobolin) are in a JV

with RareX where Kincora has a 65% interest in the

respective 6 licenses and is the operator /sole

funder of all further exploration until a positive

scoping study or preliminary economic assessment

("PEA") on a project by project basis. Upon

completion of PEA, a joint venture will be formed

with standard funding/dilution and right of first

refusal on transfers.

EL8960 (Nevertire), EL8929 (Nyngan) and

EL9320 (Mulla) are wholly owned by Kincora.

All licences are in good standing and there are no

known impediments to obtaining a licence to

operate. Exploration

done by

other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal

of exploration by other parties. All Kincora projects have had previous exploration

work undertaken.

The review and verification process for the

information disclosed herein and of other parties

for the Trundle project has included the receipt of

all material exploration data, results and sampling

procedures of previous operators and review of

such information by Kincora's geological staff using

standard verification procedures. Further details of

exploration efforts and data of other parties are

providing in the March 1st, 2021, Independent

Technical Report included in the ASX listing

prospectus, which is available at:

https://www.kincoracopper.com/investors/asx-prospectus Geology Deposit type, geological setting and

style of mineralisation. All projects ex EL7748 (Condobolin) are within the

Macquarie Arc, part of the Lachlan Orogen.

Rocks comprise successions of volcano-

sedimentary rocks of Ordovician age intruded by

suites of subduction arc-related intermediate to

felsic intrusions of late Ordovician to early Silurian

age.

Kincora is exploring for porphyry-style copper and

gold mineralisation, copper-gold skarn plus related

high sulphidation and epithermal gold systems. Drill

hole

Information A summary of all information materia

l to the understanding of the exploration

results including a tabulation of the

following information for all Material

drill holes:

easting and northing of the drill hole

collar

elevation or RL (Reduced Level –

elevation above sea level in metres)

of the drill hole collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception

depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is

justified on the basis that the information is

not Material and this exclusion does not

detract from the understanding of the

report, the Competent Person should

clearly explain why this is the case. Detailed information on Kincora's drilling at

Trundle is given in the body of the report. Data

aggregation

methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

averaging techniques, maximum and/or

minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of

high grades) and cut-off grades are usually

Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts

incorporate short lengths of high grade

results and longer lengths of low grade

results, the procedure used for such

aggregation should be stated and some

typical examples of such aggregations

should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any

reporting of metal equivalent values

should be clearly stated . For Kincora drilling at Trundle the following

methods were used:

Interpreted near-surface skarn gold-copper

intercepts were aggregated using a cut-off grade of

0.20 g/t Au and 0.10% Cu respectively.

Porphyry gold-copper intercepts were aggregated

using a cut-off grade of 0.10 g/t Au and 0.05% Cu

respectively.

Internal dilution below cut off included was

generally less than 25% of the total reported

intersection length.

Core loss was included as dilution at zero values.

Average gold and copper grades calculated as

averages weighted to sample lengths.

Historic drilling results in other project areas are

reported at different cut-off grades depending on

the nature of mineralisation. Relationship

between

mineralisation

widths

and

intercept

lengths These relationships are particularly

important in the reporting of

Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation

with respect to the drill hole angle is

known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down

hole lengths are reported, there should

be a clear statement to this effect (eg

'down hole length, true width not known'). Due to the uncertainty of mineralisation

orientation, the true width of mineralisation is not

known at Trundle.

Intercepts from historic drilling reported at other

projects are also of unknown true width. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with

scales) and tabulations of intercepts

should be included for any significant

discovery being reported These should

include, but not be limited to a plan

view of drill hole collar locations and

appropriate sectional views. Relevant diagrams are included in the body of the

report. Balanced

reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all

Exploration Results is not practicable,

representative reporting of both low

and high grades and/or widths should

be practiced to avoid misleading

reporting of Exploration Results. Intercepts reported for Kincora's drilling at

Trundle are zones of higher grade within

unmineralised or weakly anomalous material. Other

substantive

exploration

data Other exploration data, if meaningful

and material, should be reported

including (but not limited to):

geological observations; geophysical

survey results; geochemical survey

results; bulk samples – size and method

of treatment; metallurgical test results;

bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical

and rock characteristics; potential

deleterious or contaminating

substances. No other exploration data is considered material to

the reporting of results at Trundle. Other data of

interest to further exploration targeting is included

in the body of the report.

Historic exploration data coverage and results are

included in the body of the report for Kincora's

other projects. Further

work The nature and scale of planned further

work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or

depth extensions or large-scale step-out

drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the

areas of possible extensions, including

the main geological interpretations and

future drilling areas, provided this information is

not commercially sensitive. Drilling at the Mordialloc and Trundle Park targets

are ongoing at the time of publication of this report

and plans for further step-out drilling are in place

at both the Trundle Park and Mordialloc prospects.

Further drilling is proposed at other Trundle

project areas, including air core programs at the

Mordialloc, Dunns and Ravenswood South

prospects, that have complementary but

insufficiently tested geochemistry and geophysical

targets with the aim to find: (a) and expand near

surface copper-gold skarn mineralization overlying

or adjacent to (b) underlying copper-gold porphyry

systems.

SOURCE Kincora Copper Limited

For further information: Sam Spring, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected] or +61431 329 345; For media enquiries: Media & Capital Partners, Angela East at [email protected]; Executive office, 400 - 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada, Tel: 1.604.283.1722, Fax: 1.888.241.5996; Subsidiary office Australia, Leydin Freyer Corp Pty Ltd, Level 4, 100 Albert Road, South Melbourne, Victoria 3205