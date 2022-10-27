NEWH2 LIMITED DISCLOSES HOLDINGS IN ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - NewH2 Limited ("NewH2") announces that on October 6, 2022, 888,888 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. ("Else Nutrition") expired unexercised representing a decrease in its holdings. Prior to the expiry of the Warrants, NewH2 beneficially owned and controlled 10,678,706 common shares of Else Nutrition ("Shares") and 888,888 Warrants representing approximately 10.19% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Else Nutrition calculated on a partially diluted basis assuming the full exercise of the Warrants only.

As a result of the Warrants expiry, NewH2 beneficially owns and controls 10,678,706 Shares representing approximately 9.48% of the outstanding common shares of Else Nutrition. The Warrants expiry resulted in an ownership change to below 10%. As a result, NewH2 ceased to be an insider of Else Nutrition.

The Shares are held for investment purposes only and not with a view to materially affecting control of Else Nutrition. Depending upon market conditions and other factors, and in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, NewH2 may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of additional securities of Else Nutrition, in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise, or acquire interests in or enter into related financial instruments involving a security of Else Nutrition.

The head office address of Else Nutrition is 6 Hanechoshet Street, Tel Aviv, Israel 69710470.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by NewH2, please contact Akash Bedi, at [email protected].

