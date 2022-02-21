Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador working together to increase connectivity

STEADY BROOK, NL, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, announced a historic collaboration to provide up to $136 million to connect all remaining rural households in Newfoundland and Labrador to reliable high-speed Internet.

Up to $116 million of this funding comes from the Government of Canada, through its Universal Broadband Fund, and up to $20 million comes from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. Through this collaboration, the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador will work with Internet service providers to achieve the national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030.

The governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador recognize the important role access to high-speed Internet will have in economic recovery following the pandemic. Collaborating to provide better Internet services to residents of Newfoundland and Labrador living in rural, remote and northern communities will help create jobs and contribute to the economic growth of the entire province. As we work to rebuild from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

"We need to close this connection gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Newfoundland and Labrador has access to reliable high-speed Internet—from Red Bay in Labrador to Tizzard's Harbour, from Salvage to Cape Broyle, or from Wabana to right here in my backyard of Humber Valley. That's why today's collaboration to invest up to $136 million to connect all remaining rural households in the province is a historic milestone for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments like these to help connect every Canadian and achieve our national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains

"An investment in broadband is an investment in communities. It spurs economic growth and improves access to a range of services, from health care to educational opportunities. In my travels around the province, the need for reliable broadband is often raised by residents and community leaders—and our government has been committed to addressing it. I acknowledge the federal government, specifically Minister Hutchings, and the commitment to close the connectivity gap throughout Newfoundland and Labrador."

– The Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

This agreement represents a plan to connect all remaining underserved households in Newfoundland and Labrador , which is just over 60,000 households.

and , which is just over 60,000 households. Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2 .75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. Only the hardest to reach households may take until 2030.

.75 billion investment by the Government of designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. Only the hardest to reach households may take until 2030. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has announced $29 million in funding for 41 projects to bring improved speeds to 18,416 households in Newfoundland and Labrador .

has announced in funding for 41 projects to bring improved speeds to 18,416 households in and . The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet. Find out more on the High-speed Internet for all of Canada page.

