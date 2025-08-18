Newfoundland Power Announces Closing of $120 Million Bond Issue

ST JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Newfoundland Power Inc. announced today the closing of $120 million, 4.913 per cent First Mortgage Sinking Fund Bonds, due August 18, 2055. The net proceeds from the private placement will be used by the Company to repay credit facility borrowings, primarily incurred to finance the Company's capital expenditure program, and for general corporate purposes.

About Newfoundland Power

Newfoundland Power is the primary distributor of electricity on the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador, purchasing 93% of its energy from Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro. With approximately 278,000 customers across the most expansive service territory in Atlantic Canada, Newfoundland Power is committed to safety, the highest level of customer service and the delivery of reliable, least-cost electricity.

For further information, please contact: Glenda Power, Director, Stakeholder Relations & Communications, Newfoundland Power, 709-682-7038