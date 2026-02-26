Newfoundland and Labrador most attractive jurisdiction for mining investment in Atlantic Canada; 14th-most attractive worldwide

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Newfoundland and Labrador remains Atlantic Canada's top-rated jurisdiction for mining investment, according to the Annual Survey of Mining Companies released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

"The Fraser Institute's mining survey is the most comprehensive report on not only mineral potential but also government policies that either encourage or discourage mining investment, and once again Newfoundland and Labrador remains a top-ranked jurisdiction globally," said Elmira Aliakbari, director of the Fraser Institute's Centre for Natural Resource Studies and co-author of the study.

This year's report ranks 68 jurisdictions around the world based on their geologic attractiveness (minerals and metals) and government policies that encourage or discourage exploration and investment, including permit times.

Newfoundland and Labrador fell out of the global top 10 jurisdictions for investment attractiveness this year, dropping to 14th overall, but it remains the third-highest ranked Canadian jurisdiction worldwide. Ontario is the top-ranked Canadian jurisdiction at 2nd globally, followed by Saskatchewan in 3rd.

Other Atlantic provinces have more considerable room for improvement. New Brunswick (37th) and Nova Scotia (54th) remain the lowest-ranked provinces this year. Respondents cited regulatory barriers and uncertainty surrounding protected areas (i.e., which areas will be off limits for mining exploration and production) as their primary concerns in both jurisdictions.

In fact, survey respondents highlighted uncertainty around protected areas and regulatory duplications and inconsistencies as one of the top five policy-related barriers to investment in all Atlantic provinces.

"A sound and predictable regulatory regime coupled with competitive fiscal policies help make a jurisdiction attractive in the eyes of mining investors," said Aliakbari.

"Policymakers should understand that mineral deposits alone are not enough to attract investment."

Overall Investment Attractiveness for Canadian Provinces and Territories

(out of 68 worldwide)



Province/Territory Rank Province/Territory Rank Ontario 2 Alberta 24 Saskatchewan 3 Yukon 27 Newfoundland and Labrador 14 Nunavut 29 British Columbia 20 New Brunswick 37 Quebec 22 Northwest Territories 45 Manitoba 23 Nova Scotia 54

