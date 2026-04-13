Newest Gorbel® Hoist Features Advanced Variable Frequency Drive Technology

Smoother control, greater precision, and enhanced productivity for demanding industrial applications

FISHERS, N.Y., April 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- As Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) continue to set the performance standard across the industrial lifting market, Gorbel® announces the launch of its own VFD Electric Chain Hoist. This hoist provides a powerful lifting experience and the long-term reliability Gorbel® is known for.

Gorbel® announces the launch of the GS VFD Hoist, featuring field-adjustable acceleration and deceleration. Post this Designed to offer users smoother control and greater precision in demanding industrial environments, the GS VFD Hoist features field-adjustable acceleration and deceleration. Seen here in a 2 Ton capacity, it’s available in ½ ton, 1 ton, and 2 ton capacities, with 230V and 460V power options.

Designed to offer users smoother control and greater precision in demanding industrial environments, the GS VFD Hoist features field-adjustable acceleration and deceleration. It's available in ½‑ton, 1‑ton, and 2‑ton capacities, with 230V and 460V power options. Built-in thermal monitoring and enhanced braking also contribute to overall system safety and efficiency.

From manufacturing floors and assembly lines to warehouses or construction environments, the Gorbel® GS VFD Electric Chain Hoist adapts to a wide range of applications. Its durable design, quiet operation and reduced wear and tear make it a smart long-term investment for customers seeking a reliable, high precision lifting solution.

Attendees can see the Gorbel® GS VFD Electric Chain Hoist on display at MODEX 2026 on April 13–16 at Booth B13124. Gorbel representatives will be on-hand to offer live product demos and enter participants into an at-show sweepstakes.

About Gorbel®:

With over 45 years of experience, Gorbel is a key player and innovator in the overhead and warehouse solutions industries. We offer a range of systems, from Workstation Cranes and Cleveland Tramrail® patented track cranes to intelligent devices like the G-Force® and Destuff-it™ Portable Ergonomic Conveyor.

Sarah Weise on Behalf of Gorbel® Inc.

[email protected]

724-454-3465

SOURCE Gorbel, Inc.