Newcrest Mining Limited - Quarterly Report for the three months ended 30 September 2020

"In line with our strategy of pursuing growth in the Americas, we listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in October. We believe that this secondary listing will improve the global visibility of the Company and broaden our access to the large North American capital pool following our acquisition of 70% of the Red Chris mine in Canada, our equity investments in Ecuador and our expanding portfolio of exciting exploration and early stage entry prospects in the Americas."

"In October, the Board approved Stage 2 of the Cadia Expansion Project and the Lihir Front End Recovery Project to the execution phase. The Cadia expansion is expected to increase plant capacity to 35mtpa, enabling an increase in gold and copper recoveries, an increase in production and a reduction in unit costs. The Lihir Front End Recovery Project is expected to deliver additional production through an improvement in life of mine gold recoveries."

"It's evident that the difficult near-term operating conditions we highlighted at Lihir earlier this year adversely impacted our recent share price performance, so I'm pleased to report that the ongoing Lihir studies have improved our confidence in production plan deliverability and our first quarter performance across the Group is in line with expectations. Lihir is a uniquely large, long-life asset and I remain confident we are on track to realise its full potential."

"Newcrest has uniquely long-life, low-cost production and an exciting pipeline of expansion and exploration projects. Our Quarterly Exploration Report, also released today, further highlights the potential of the Havieron project as it continues to expand its mineralisation and reports its best high-grade intercept to date."

"As we continue to deliver against the strongly value-accretive opportunities across our portfolio, including production growth to come from Havieron and Red Chris, I believe the considerable upside we see will be more broadly recognised" said Mr Biswas.

Overview(3)

Gold production was 12% lower than the prior period across all operations. In line with prior years, a series of planned shutdown events reduced throughput rates at Cadia, Lihir and Telfer. Additionally, production was also impacted by lower grades at Cadia, Lihir and Red Chris, the impact of unplanned outages and autoclave availability at Lihir and lower recovery rates at Telfer, Red Chris and Lihir. These impacts were partially mitigated by an improvement in gold head grades at Telfer. Included within gold production for the September 2020 quarter is 30koz relating to Newcrest's 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc which owns the Fruta del Norte mine.

Newcrest's AISC for the September 2020 quarter of $980(1) per ounce was $102 per ounce higher than the prior period. The 12% increase in AISC per ounce was primarily driven by the impact of a strengthening Australian dollar and Canadian dollar on the operating costs of Cadia, Telfer and Red Chris, lower gold production, an increase in stripping activity at Lihir and lower copper sales volumes. These impacts were partially offset by a higher realised copper price and the timing of sustaining capital expenditure.

Production Highlights Metric Sep 2020 Qtr Jun 2020 Qtr FY20 FY21 Guidance(4) Group(1) - gold oz 503,089 573,175 2,171,118 1,950-2,150koz - copper t 34,763 40,196 137,623 135-155kt - silver oz 214,412 252,205 983,431

Cadia - gold oz 196,504 236,705 843,338 680-760koz - copper t 25,329 27,634 96,042 95-105kt Lihir - gold oz 177,337 207,233 775,978 720-820koz Telfer - gold oz 86,452 113,797 393,164 360-420koz - copper t 2,384 4,162 16,278 10-20kt Red Chris(5) - gold oz 12,636 15,440 38,933 45-55koz - copper t 7,050 8,401 25,302 25-30kt Gosowong(6)- gold oz - - 103,282

Fruta del Norte(1),(7) - gold oz 30,160 0 16,422 95-110koz











Fatalities Number 0 0 0

TRIFR(8) mhrs 2.6 2.6 2.6

All-In Sustaining Cost(1),(9) $/oz 980 878 862

All-In Cost(10) $/oz 1,275 1,108 1,044

All-In Sustaining Cost margin(2) $/oz 847 768 668

Realised gold price(11) $/oz 1,837 1,646 1,530

Realised copper price(11) $/lb 2.97 2.47 2.57

Realised copper price(11) $/t 6,548 5,445 5,666

Average exchange rate AUD:USD 0.7147 0.6557 0.6715

Average exchange rate PGK:USD 0.2872 0.2898 0.2927

Average exchange rate CAD:USD 0.7504 0.7210 0.7452



All figures are shown at 100% unless stated otherwise.

Operations

Cadia, Australia

Highlights Metric Sep 2020 Qtr Jun 2020 Qtr FY20 FY21 Guidance TRIFR mhrs 3.6 6.1 4.9

Total production - gold oz 196,504 236,705 843,338 680-760koz - copper t 25,329 27,634 96,042 95-105kt Head Grade - gold g/t 1.02 1.09 1.14

- copper % 0.40 0.39 0.39

Sales - gold oz 195,146 236,980 848,959

- copper t 24,596 26,924 96,437

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 113 170 160

All-In Sustaining Cost margin $/oz 1,724 1,476 1,370



Cadia's gold production of 197koz was 17% lower than the prior period driven by a 10% reduction in throughput and a 6% reduction in gold head grade. The lower throughput in the period was primarily due to planned maintenance shutdown events in July and September. The lower gold grade in the period was in line with expectations.

Cadia's AISC of $113 per ounce is its lowest on record, primarily driven by a higher realised copper price and timing of sustaining capital expenditure. These benefits were partially offset by lower gold production, an increase in operating costs associated with the planned shutdowns, the impact on operating costs from the strengthening of the Australian dollar against the US dollar and lower copper sales volumes.

As previously announced on 9 October 2020, the Board approved Stage 2 of the Cadia Expansion Project to the execution phase. Stage 2 of the Expansion Project is expected to increase plant capacity to 35mtpa, enable higher gold and copper recoveries, drive an increase in production and reduce unit costs. The estimated capital cost is expected to be $175 million(12), which is $5 million lower than the estimate announced in October 2019. The project is expected to be completed in late FY22.

Engineering and geotechnical verification work for the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the repair of the Northern Tailings Storage Facility (NTSF) was concluded in the quarter. Prior to finalisation, the PFS is undergoing a Competent Independent Review (CIR) process. Subject to the outcomes of that review process, commencement of the Feasibility Study is expected in the first half of calendar 2021. The estimated cost of the preferred 'go-forward' option remains below A$100 million, though the estimated time to complete the repair has been extended to the second half of 2023 (prior to any contingency in timing for approvals, weather and technical delays) primarily as a result of changes in volumes of material to be moved to effect the repair.

To date, Cadia has not experienced any COVID-19 related disruptions to the supply of goods or services or to its workforce. Cadia is primarily a residential workforce and otherwise largely draws on resources from within the State of New South Wales.

Lihir, Papua New Guinea

Highlights Metric Sep 2020 Qtr Jun 2020 Qtr FY20 FY21 Guidance TRIFR mhrs 0.5 0.8 0.6

Production - gold oz 177,337 207,233 775,978 720-820koz Head Grade - gold g/t 2.34 2.46 2.38

Sales - gold oz 210,831 193,851 760,724

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,283 1,352 1,206

All-In Sustaining Cost margin $/oz 554 294 324



Gold production of 177koz was 14% lower than the prior period primarily due to lower throughput, grade and recovery. Mill throughput was 9% lower than the prior period reflecting the impact of the planned maintenance shutdowns and unplanned downtime due to crusher outages. Gold head grades were 5% lower than the prior period reflecting a lower proportion of higher grade ex-pit ore feed. Gold recovery of 72.6% was 1% lower than the prior period driven by lower feed grade and an increase in flotation due to a reduction in autoclave availability following planned and unplanned downtime.

Clay management studies have allowed an increased understanding of the argillic ores within the overall distribution of argillic ores that have recently unfavourably impacted plant performance. Importantly, these studies also identified reduced quantities of these argillic ores which has informed ore scheduling and process plant upgrade studies and has improved confidence in FY21 production plan deliverability. Additionally, conveyor and chute modifications were completed during the September 2020 smart shutdown to improve the handling of these ores.

The mine optimisation study remains on-track to be completed in December 2020. The study is focused on improving ore presentation to the processing plant, accounting for clay management study outcomes and optimising the integration sequence of the seepage barrier project with the mine schedule.

Lihir's AISC was $69 per ounce lower than the prior period primarily driven by timing of sustaining capital expenditure and higher gold sales in the period from the sale of lower cost inventory on hand. This was partially offset by an increase in stripping activities in Phases 15 and 16 and higher royalties associated with the higher gold sales and higher gold price.

As previously announced on 9 October 2020 the Board approved Lihir's Front End Recovery Project to the execution phase. This project is expected to deliver additional production through an improvement in gold recoveries over the life of the mine.

In August 2020, Newcrest confirmed that it was managing its first positive case of COVID-19 in its isolation and treatment facility at Lihir Island. The individual, a PNG national, tested positive whilst in quarantine following his arrival on the island. Though asymptomatic, he was further quarantined in a separate isolation facility at Lihir until he made a full recovery. Lihir's early detection and controls effectively detected the virus and prevented a potential spread to others at Lihir.

To date, Lihir has not experienced any COVID-19 related disruptions to the supply of goods or services or disruption to operations. To manage the potential impacts of COVID-19 to production, Lihir has increased its key inventory holdings to mitigate against disruptions to the supply chain, implemented longer rosters and regularly engages with key service providers.

National travel restrictions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 have been in place since March 2020. Having obtained the necessary approvals, Lihir received its first incoming flight allowing a change of workforce on 13 June 2020. All incoming passengers are screened using health declarations and a new thermal imaging camera installed at the airport. Passengers are then transported to a dedicated isolation camp and tested before undergoing a compulsory 14-day isolation period, which includes COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing on days 0, 5 and 14.

Lihir – Material Movements

Ore Source Metric Sep 2020 Qtr Jun 2020 Qtr FY20 Ex-pit crushed tonnes kt 1,236 1,468 5,445 Ex-pit to stockpile kt 1,610 1,162 6,585 Waste kt 6,269 3,965 18,055 Total Ex-pit kt 9,115 6,595 30,085 Stockpile reclaim kt 2,192 2,133 8,250 Stockpile relocation kt 3,306 2,860 13,599 Total Other kt 5,498 4,993 21,850 Total Material Moved kt 14,613 11,588 51,935

Lihir – Processing

Equipment Metric Sep 2020 Qtr Jun 2020 Qtr FY20 Crushing kt 3,426 3,601 13,696 Milling kt 3,255 3,580 13,798 Flotation kt 2,780 2,773 10,414 Total Autoclave kt 1,592 1,951 7,319

Telfer, Australia

Highlights Metric Sep 2020 Qtr Jun 2020 Qtr FY20 FY21 Guidance TRIFR mhrs 4.6 2.9 4.9

Production - gold oz 86,452 113,797 393,164 360-420koz - copper t 2,384 4,162 16,278 10-20kt Head Grade - gold g/t 0.86 0.83 0.90

- copper % 0.09 0.11 0.14

Sales - gold oz 85,096 115,747 391,339

- copper t 2,311 4,831 16,283

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,797 1,215 1,281

All-In Sustaining Cost margin(13) $/oz 40 431 249



Telfer's gold production was 27koz lower than the prior period driven by the impact of planned maintenance shutdowns reducing mill throughput and higher sulphur grades from the West Dome pit lowering gold recovery. This was partially mitigated by a 4% improvement in gold head grades which was due to the realisation of higher grade blocks in the Open Pit following completion of waste stripping activity together with grade control drilling in the Underground converting development material to ore.

AISC per ounce was higher than the prior period primarily driven by the impact of lower gold production, an increase in site operating costs associated with the planned shutdowns, the impact on operating costs from the strengthening of the Australian dollar against the US dollar, the timing of sustaining capital expenditure and lower copper sales volumes. These impacts were partially offset by lower production stripping costs as waste stripping activities near completion and the benefit of a higher realised copper price.

To date, Telfer has not experienced any COVID-19 related disruptions to the supply of goods or services, to its workforce or to its operation. The Telfer workforce is primarily from Western Australia and all interstate employees and contractors continue to be required to complete a 14-day isolation period when entering Western Australia as required by the Western Australian Government. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic Newcrest has implemented rostering and flight amendments, as well as pre-flight screening protocols which include rapid blood tests. Telfer has recently reintroduced the availability of 8/6 rosters for its Western Australian workforce.

At the Havieron Project, located 45km east of Telfer, permitting activities for the exploration decline are currently underway. Newcrest expects to commence construction of the exploration decline by the end of calendar year 2020 or in early 2021.

Red Chris, Canada

Highlights(14) Metric Sep 2020 Qtr Jun 2020 Qtr FY20 FY21 Guidance TRIFR mhrs 11.1 10.5 12.7

Production - gold oz 12,636 15,440 38,933 45-55koz - copper t 7,050 8,401 25,302 25-30kt Head Grade - gold g/t 0.40 0.50 0.39

- copper % 0.46 0.61 0.54

Sales - gold oz 11,834 15,607 37,271

- copper t 6,642 8,736 24,432

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 2,621 1,536 1,703

All-In Sustaining Cost margin $/oz (784) 110 (173)



The Newcrest Safety Transformation plan continues to yield benefits at Red Chris. Despite the 6% increase in TRIFR in the quarter the severity of injuries decreased, demonstrating the ongoing improvements in Red Chris' safety performance. Red Chris continues to build on its safety reporting culture and incident investigation.

Gold production was 3koz lower than the prior period reflecting a higher proportion of lower grade stockpile material being fed to the mill due to unseasonal rainfall impacting the availability of higher grade ex-pit material. This lower grade mill feed adversely impacted recovery rates. These impacts were partially offset by a 13% increase in mill throughput as a result of process control improvements and a higher proportion of stockpile material with characteristics that enabled increased processing rates.

Red Chris' AISC of $2,621 per ounce was higher than the prior period driven by increased sustaining capital expenditure, higher operating costs due to seasonal benefits allowing increased activities to be scheduled, together with the impact of a strengthening Canadian dollar against the US dollar and lower copper sales volumes. These impacts were partially offset by the benefit of a higher realised copper price.

Over the course of FY21, Red Chris is planning to implement a number of additional improvement initiatives across the site including a new fleet management system, the replacement of the conventional CAT793 truck tubs with high performance trays to realise payload benefits and a number of throughput and recovery related projects.

To date, Red Chris has not experienced any COVID-19 related disruptions to the supply of goods or services, to its workforce or to its operations.

Red Chris drilling results are included in the September 2020 Quarterly Exploration Report which is also released today. Permitting activities for the exploration decline are currently underway. Newcrest expects to commence construction of the exploration decline in early 2021.

Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador

As announced on 30 April 2020, Newcrest acquired the gold prepay and stream facilities and an offtake agreement in respect of Lundin Gold Inc's Fruta del Norte mine for $460 million. Newcrest received net cash flows of ~$9 million from the stream facility and offtake agreement in the September 2020 quarter. Repayments under the gold prepay facility commence on 31 December 2020.

Included within Newcrest's gold production for the September 2020 quarter is 30koz relating to Newcrest's 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc which owns the Fruta del Norte mine.

Project Development

Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea

Newcrest, together with its WGJV partner Harmony, looks forward to re-engaging with the State of Papua New Guinea (PNG) and progressing discussions on the Special Mining Lease for the Wafi-Golpu Project. Newcrest is encouraged by the Prime Minister of PNG stating that Wafi-Golpu is a priority project and that it will be advanced within the existing legal parameters of PNG.

Exploration

See the separately released "Quarterly Exploration Report" for an exploration update for the September 2020 quarter.

Corporate

Toronto Stock Exchange Listing

On 13 October 2020, Newcrest listed its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "NCM". Newcrest retains its primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange and its secondary listing on PNGX Markets.

Newcrest's listing on the TSX supports its pursuit of growth in the Americas following the 70% acquisition of the Red Chris mine in Canada, its investments in Ecuador and its expanding portfolio of exciting exploration and early stage entry prospects in the Americas.

Community Support Fund

As announced on 7 April 2020, Newcrest established a A$20 million Community Support Fund to help host communities in Papua New Guinea, Australia, Canada (British Columbia) and Ecuador cope with the challenges associated with COVID-19.

A number of initiatives, ranging from immediate health assistance to livelihood restoration and economic recovery, have been funded to date. Notable initiatives in the period included the provision of emergency humanitarian relief to host communities in Ecuador and Papua New Guinea. Newcrest was proud to contribute to funding the first refuge centre for victims of domestic violence in Orange, located near its Cadia operation. In recognition of the mental health impact of the pandemic, Newcrest supported the "Gotcha4Life Program" which focuses on building mental health fitness and is expected to benefit around 10,000 people in the Central West region of New South Wales, Australia.

Newcrest continues to work with its partners, host governments, communities and Indigenous Peoples to prioritise and deliver programs under the Fund in the most effective manner.

Interactive Analyst CentreTM

Newcrest's financial and operational information can now be viewed via the Interactive Analyst CentreTM which is located under the Investor tab on Newcrest's website (www.newcrest.com). This interactive tool allows users to chart and export Newcrest's current and historical results for further analysis.

Sandeep Biswas

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer



Gold Production Summary

September 2020 Quarter Mine Production Tonnes (000's)(15) Tonnes Treated (000's) Head Grade (g/t Au) Gold Recovery (%) Gold Production (oz) Gold Sales (oz) All-In Sustaining Cost ($/oz)(1) Cadia East Panel Cave 1 633











Cadia East Panel Cave 2 6,724











Cadia East Panel Cave 2-3 286











Cadia(16) 7,643 7,701 1.02 78.8 196,504 195,146 113 Telfer Open Pit 13,637 3,620 0.77 74.9 67,574



Telfer Underground 344 309 1.92 83.2 15,883



Telfer Dump Leach







2,995



Total Telfer 13,982 3,929 0.86 76.4 86,452 85,096 1,797 Lihir 9,115 3,255 2.34 72.6 177,337 210,831 1,283 Red Chris 5,467 1,944 0.40 50.8 12,636 11,834 2,621 Fruta del Norte(17)







30,160 30,160 810 Total 36,206 16,829 1.16 74.9 503,089 533,067 980

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share and Fruta del Norte which is shown at Newcrest's 32% attributable share through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.

Copper Production Summary

September 2020 Quarter Copper Grade (%) Copper Recovery (%) Concentrate Produced (tonnes) Metal Production (tonnes) Cadia 0.40 83.1 102,830 25,329 Telfer Open Pit 0.07 61.4 17,963 1,586 Telfer Underground 0.28 92.0 7,112 798 Total Telfer 0.09 69.1 25,076 2,384 Red Chris 0.46 78.8 31,314 7,050 Total 0.29 81.1 159,220 34,763

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share.

Silver Production Summary

September 2020 Quarter Tonnes Treated (000's) Silver Production (oz) Cadia 7,701 150,666 Telfer 3,929 23,607 Lihir 3,255 8,000 Red Chris 1,944 32,140 Total 16,829 214,412

All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest 70% share.

All-In Sustaining Cost – September 2020 Quarter





3 Months to 30 September 2020

Units Cadia Telfer Lihir Red Chris Corp/ Other Group(18)

Gold Produced oz 196,504 86,452 177,337 12,636 - 472,929

Mining $/oz prod. 179 927 260 1,351 - 377

Milling $/oz prod. 317 498 645 976 - 491

Administration and other $/oz prod. 94 211 236 1,117 - 196

Lease Adjustments $/oz prod (3) (32) (5) - - (9)

Third party smelting, refining and transporting costs(19) $/oz prod. 149 128 3 575 - 102

Royalties $/oz prod. 92 51 51 61 - 68

By-product credits $/oz prod. (842) (177) (1) (3,468) - (475)

Ore inventory adjustments(20) $/oz prod. - 8 75 99 - 32

Production stripping adjustments(20) $/oz prod. - - (173) (1,124) - (95)

AOD adjustments(20) $/oz prod. - (2) - - - -

Net Cash Costs $/oz prod. (14) 1,612 1,091 (413) - 687

Gold Sold oz 195,146 85,096 210,831 11,834 - 502,907

Adjusted operating costs(21) $/oz sold (27) 1,605 1,028 (778) - 674

Corporate general & administrative costs(22),(23) $/oz sold - - - - 36 36

Reclamation and remediation costs $/oz sold 5 5 9 73 - 8

Production stripping $/oz sold - - 146 1,200 - 90

Advanced operating development $/oz sold - 2 - - - -

Capital expenditure (sustaining) $/oz sold 129 129 96 2,053 6 166

Exploration (sustaining) $/oz sold 3 9 - 52 - 4

Leases (sustaining) $/oz sold 3 47 4 21 - 12

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz sold 113 1,797 1,283 2,621 42 990

Growth and development costs(23) $/oz sold - - - - 6 6

Capital expenditure (non-sustaining)(24) $/oz sold 481 - 49 277 6 220

Exploration (non-sustaining) $/oz sold - 3 - 355 48 57

Leases (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 6 - - - - 2

All-In Cost $/oz sold 600 1,800 1,332 3,253 102 1,275



















Depreciation and amortisation(25) $/oz sold 246 256 354 1,147 11 325



All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at 70%. AISC and AIC may not calculate based on amounts presented in these tables due to rounding.

All-In Sustaining Cost – Twelve months to 30 June 2020









12 Months to 30 June 2020



Units Cadia Telfer Lihir Red Chris Goso-wong(26) Corp/ Other Group Gold Produced(27) oz 843,338 393,164 775,978 38,933 103,282 - 2,154,696 Mining $/oz prod. 145 703 243 1,522 520 - 325 Milling $/oz prod. 265 380 545 1,200 166 - 399 Administration and other $/oz prod. 90 172 225 695 329 - 176 Lease Adjustments $/oz prod (2) (40) (4) - - - (10) Third party smelting, refining and transporting costs(28) $/oz prod. 133 145 3 668 6 - 92 Royalties $/oz prod. 72 47 37 68 89 - 55 By-product credits $/oz prod. (660) (241) (1) (3,602) (19) - (368) Ore inventory adjustments(29) $/oz prod. (2) (11) 36 (89) 6 - 9 Production stripping adjustments(29) $/oz prod. - (83) (121) (531) - - (68) AOD adjustments(29) $/oz prod. - 18 - - - - 3 Net Cash Costs $/oz prod. 41 1,090 963 (69) 1,097 - 613 Gold Sold oz 848,959 391,339 760,724 37,271 104,449 - 2,142,741 Adjusted operating costs(30) $/oz sold 42 1,088 961 (76) 1,087 - 608 Corporate general & administrative costs(31),(32) $/oz sold - - - - - 38 38 Reclamation and remediation costs $/oz sold 4 4 5 90 24 - 7 Production stripping $/oz sold - 83 124 555 - - 68 Advanced operating development $/oz sold - (18) - - - - (3) Capital expenditure (sustaining) $/oz sold 111 55 111 1,075 125 8 126 Exploration (sustaining) $/oz sold 1 22 1 6 28 - 6 Leases (sustaining) $/oz sold 2 47 4 53 - - 12 All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz sold 160 1,281 1,206 1,703 1,264 46 862 Growth and development costs(32) $/oz sold - - - 64 - 6 8 Capital expenditure (non-sustaining) (33) $/oz sold 236 - 73 22 - 6 127 Exploration (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 1 4 - 280 - 41 46 Leases (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 2 - - - - - 1 All-In Cost $/oz sold 399 1,285 1,279 2,069 1,264 99 1,044

















Depreciation and amortisation(34) $/oz sold 192 215 388 1,268 315 10 301





















All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at 70%. AISC and AIC may not calculate based on amounts presented in these tables due to rounding.

Appendix

Reconciliation of Newcrest's Operational Performance including its 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc

Gold production Metric Sep 2020 Qtr Jun 2020 Qtr(36) FY20 Gold production - Newcrest operations oz 472,929 573,175 2,154,696 Gold production - Fruta del Norte (32%)(37) oz 30,160 - 16,422(38) Gold production oz 503,089 573,175 2,171,118

All-In Sustaining Cost Metric Sep 2020 Qtr Jun 2020 Qtr(36) FY20(36) All-in Sustaining Cost – Newcrest operations $m 498 493 1,848 All-in Sustaining Cost – Fruta del Norte (32%)(37) $m 24 - - All-In Sustaining Cost $m 522 493 1,848









Gold ounces sold – Newcrest operations oz 502,907 562,185 2,142,741 Gold ounces sold – Fruta del Norte (32%)(37) oz 30,160 - - Total gold ounces sold oz 533,067 562,185 2,142,741









All-In Sustaining Cost – Newcrest operations $/oz 990 878 862 All-In Sustaining – Fruta del Norte (32%)(37) $oz 810 N/A N/A All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 980 878 862

All-In Sustaining Margin Metric Sep 2020 Qtr Jun 2020 Qtr FY20 Realised gold price(39) $/oz 1,837 1,646 1,530 All-In Sustaining Cost – Newcrest operations $/oz 990 878 862 All-In Sustaining Cost margin $/oz 847 768 668

(1) Includes 30koz and an estimated reduction of $10/oz based on Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc. Please refer to the Appendix for calculation. (2) Newcrest's AISC margin for the September quarter has been determined by deducting the All-In Sustaining Cost attributable to Newcrest's operations of $990/oz from Newcrest's realised gold price of $1,837/oz. (3) See information under heading "Non-IFRS Financial Information" on Page 15 of this report for further information. (4) The achievement of guidance is subject to market and operating conditions. Newcrest's guidance for Fruta del Norte is an annualised figure based on Lundin Gold Inc's production guidance for 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020. See Appendix for further details. (5) The figures shown represent Newcrest's 70% share of the unincorporated Red Chris JV. Production outcomes for FY20 are reported from the date of acquisition (15 August 2019). (6) The figures shown represent 100%. Prior to the divestment on 4 March 2020, Newcrest owned 75% of Gosowong through its holding in PT Nusa Halmahera Minerals, an incorporated joint venture. Production and financial outcomes for FY20 represent Newcrest's period of ownership to the divestment date. (7) The figures shown represent Newcrest's 32% attributable share, through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc. No production was reported in the June 2020 quarter due to the temporary suspension of operations following concerns of a spread of COVID-19 in Ecuador. Operations were resumed on 5 July 2020. (8) Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (injuries per million hours). TRIFR for FY20 includes safety results for Red Chris from acquisition. Excluding Red Chris, TRIFR for FY20 was 2.1. (9) Due to the negligible impact of Fruta del Norte on Newcrest's Group AISC for FY20 it has been excluded from the calculation. (10) From Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc. (11) Realised metal prices are the US$ spot prices at the time of sale per unit of metal sold (net of Telfer gold production hedges), excluding deductions related to treatment and refining charges and the impact of price related finalisations for metals in concentrate. The realised price for the June and September quarters and for FY20 has been calculated using sales ounces generated by Newcrest's operations only (i.e. excluding Fruta del Norte). (12) Stage 2 of the Cadia Expansion Feasibility Study has been prepared with the objective that its findings are subject to an accuracy range of ±10-15%. The findings in the Study and the implementation of the Cadia Expansion Project are subject to all the necessary approvals, permits, internal and regulatory requirements and further works. The estimates are indicative only and are subject to market and operating conditions. They should not be construed as guidance. (13) AISC margin calculated with reference to the Group average realised gold price. (14) The figures shown represent Newcrest's 70% share of the unincorporated Red Chris JV. Production and financial outcomes for FY20 are reported from the date of acquisition (15 August 2019). (15) Mine production for open pit and underground includes ore and waste. (16) Includes development tonnes from the Cadia East PC2-3 project. Costs associated with this production were capitalised and are not included in the AISC or AIC calculations in this report. (17) Due to timing of Lundin Gold's September quarterly report, Newcrest has estimated its 32% attributable share, through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc, of Fruta del Norte's All-In Sustaining Cost for the quarter. For the purposes of All-In Sustaining Cost, Newcrest has assumed that production is equal to sales. Refer to the Appendix for further details. (18) Group AISC is for Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte. (19) Includes deductions related to treatment and refining charges for metals in concentrate (20) Represents adjustment for ore inventory movements, removal of production stripping costs and movement in Advanced Operating Development costs (21) Adjusted operating costs represents net cash costs adjusted for finished goods inventory movements, divided by ounces sold (22) Corporate general & administrative costs includes share-based remuneration (23) Costs of this nature were previously reported within Corporate Costs. In accordance with the updated World Gold Council guidance, growth and development costs are now presented in AIC. (24) Represents spend on major projects that are designed to increase the net present value of the mine are not related to current production. Significant projects in the current period include key expansion projects at Cadia (including PC2-3 development and the molybdenum plant). (25) Depreciation and amortisation of mine site assets is determined on the basis of the lesser of the asset's useful economic life and the life of the mine. Life-of-mine assets are depreciated according to units of production and the remainder on a straight line basis. Depreciation and amortisation does not form part of All-In Sustaining Cost or All-in Cost with the exception of amortisation on reclamation and remediation (rehabilitation) assets (26) As announced on 4 March 2020, Newcrest divested its 75% interest in the Gosowong mine. Production and financial outcomes represent Newcrest's period of ownership to the divestment date (27) Due to the negligible impact of Fruta del Norte's AISC on Newcrest's FY20 AISC, it has been excluded from Newcrest's calculation. Accordingly, the full year production outcome will differ to that reported on Page 2 (by 16koz, which is Newcrest's 32% attributable share through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc) (28) Includes deductions related to treatment and refining charges for metals in concentrate (29) Represents adjustment for ore inventory movements, removal of production stripping costs and movement in Advanced Operating Development costs (30) Adjusted operating costs represents net cash costs adjusted for finished goods inventory movements, divided by ounces sold (31) Corporate general & administrative costs includes share-based remuneration (32) Costs of this nature were previously reported within Corporate Costs. In accordance with the updated World Gold Council guidance, growth and development costs are now presented in AIC. (33) Represents spend on major projects that are designed to increase the net present value of the mine are not related to current production. Significant projects in the year include key expansion projects at Cadia (including PC2-3 feasibility study and the molybdenum plant). (34) Depreciation and amortisation of mine site assets is determined on the basis of the lesser of the asset's useful economic life and the life of the mine. Life-of-mine assets are depreciated according to units of production and the remainder on a straight line basis. Depreciation and amortisation does not form part of All-In Sustaining Cost or All-in Cost with the exception of amortisation on reclamation and remediation (rehabilitation) assets (35) As notified to Newcrest under section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (36) No production was reported for Fruta del Norte in the June quarter due to the temporary suspension of operations following concerns of a spread of COVID-19 in Ecuador. Operations were resumed on 5 July 2020. Due to the negligible impact of Fruta del Norte on Newcrest's All-In Sustaining Cost, it was not included in the calculation for the June 2020 quarter or for FY20. (37) Due to timing of Lundin Gold's September quarterly report, Newcrest has estimated its 32% attributable share, through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc, of Fruta del Norte's All-In Sustaining Cost for the quarter. The estimate for All-In Sustaining Cost was derived by taking the mid-point of Newcrest's guidance range of $810/oz (at Newcrest's 32% attributable share). For the purposes of AISC, Newcrest has assumed that production is equal to sales. A true-up will be made in the December quarter once the outcomes for the September quarter are known. Newcrest's guidance with respect to the gold production of Fruta del Norte is based on Lundin Gold's July to December 2020 guidance of 150,000 – 170,000 ounces which has been annualised on the assumption that production levels will be same for the January to June 2021 period (presented at 32% and rounded to nearest 5koz). With respect to Newcrest's guidance for AISC, the dollar million range has been derived by multiplying the low end of annualised production of Newcrest's guidance by the high end of Lundin Gold's July – December 2020 AISC guidance of $770/oz – $850/oz, and the high end of annualised production of Newcrest's guidance multiplied by the low end of the same AISC guidance range. (38) Newcrest's attributable share for the quarter ended 31 March 2020. (39) Realised metal prices are the US$ spot prices at the time of sale per unit of metal sold (net of Telfer production hedges), excluding deductions related to treatment and refining charges and the impact of price related finalisations for metals in concentrate. The realised price for the September 2020 quarter and for FY20 has been calculated using sales ounces generated by Newcrest's operations only.

