Newcrest Mining Limited - Quarterly Exploration Report for the three months ended 30 September 2020

Highlights

  • Drilling results have returned the best intercept to date at the Havieron Project from infill drilling of the South East Crescent Zone with 120.7m @ 9.3g/t Au & 0.18% Cu from 1349.3m, including 26.6m @ 34g/t Au & 0.23% Cu from 1384.4m (HAD065W2).
  • A potential new target termed the "Eastern Breccia" has been identified at the Havieron Project.
  • Further infill drilling was completed in the period to support the estimation of an initial Inferred Mineral Resource for Havieron in the December 2020 quarter from the South East Crescent and adjacent breccia mineralisation.
  • Exploration activities commenced at the Wilki Project in the Paterson Province.
  • Resource definition infill drilling at Red Chris has confirmed the presence of discrete high grade mineralisation in the East Zone.

Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas said "Havieron continues to expand its mineralisation with its best high grade intercept to date of 120.7m @ 9.3g/t gold. Drilling results at Havieron have also identified a potential new target termed the Eastern Breccia, highlighting the potential for a new region of breccia development. We expect to deliver our initial Inferred Mineral Resource for Havieron in the December quarter. At Red Chris, drilling results continue to confirm the presence of discrete high grade mineralisation in the East Zone."

Havieron - Significant results since the June Quarterly Exploration Report:

  • HAD043W2^^ 
    • 116.2m @ 2.6g/t Au & 0.65% Cu from 607m
    • Including 18m @ 6.3g/t Au & 0.92% Cu from 671m
  • HAD047^^ 
    • 309m @ 0.99g/t Au & 0.07% Cu from 915m
    • Including 44m @ 3.3g/t Au & 0.15% Cu from 1157m
    • Including 1m @ 100g/t Au & 0.85% Cu from 1158m
  • HAD057W5
    • 212m @ 2g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 981m
    • Including 30.2m @ 5.6g/t Au & 0.17% Cu from 1115m
  • HAD065W2*
    • 120.7m @ 9.3g/t Au & 0.18% Cu from 1349.3m
    • Including 26.6m @ 34g/t Au & 0.23% Cu from 1384.4m
    • Including 6m @ 57g/t Au & 0.06% Cu from 1386m
    • Including 3.4m @ 131g/t Au & 0.06% Cu from 1398.6m
  • HAD077^^ 
    • 127.6m @ 2.0g/t Au & 0.33% Cu from 551m
    • Including 29.8m @ 6.7g/t Au & 0.86% Cu from 616m
  • HAD078^^ 
    • 208.6m @ 1.2g/t Au & 0.22% Cu from 832.4m
    • Including 10.4m @ 4.0g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 1002.6m
  • HAD083   
    • 183.7m @ 1.8g/t Au & 0.18% Cu from 1098m
    • Including 17.2m @ 8.8g/t Au & 0.47% Cu from 1165.2m
    • 134m @ 1.4g/t Au & 0.04% Cu from 1529m
    • 98.2m @ 1.9g/t Au & 0.14% Cu from 1677m
    • Including 41.1m @ 3.7g/t Au & 0.1% Cu from 1723.9m
  • HAD084   
    • 342.2m @ 2.0g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 1536.8m
    • Including 14m @ 19g/t Au & 0.2% Cu from 1572m
  • HAD085*  
    • 74.2m @ 2.0g/t Au and 0.09% Cu from 568.8m
    • Including 19.1m @ 7.0g/t Au & 0.23% Cu from 594m
  • HAD089   
    • 116m @ 2.9g/t Au & 0.07% Cu from 1136m
    • Including 13m @ 13g/t Au and 0.17% Cu from 1136m

* partial results, assays pending ** partial intercept, assays pending; ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.

Red Chris - Significant results since the June Quarterly Exploration Report:

  • RC625:
    • o  426m^^ @ 0.62g/t Au & 0.48% Cu from 640m
    • o  including 76m^^ @ 1.9g/t Au & 1.2% Cu from 734m
    • o  including 60m^^ @ 2.2g/t Au & 1.3% Cu from 736m
  • RC634
    • o  514m^ @ 1.3g/t Au & 0.77% Cu from 650m
    • o  including 202m^^ @ 2.7g/t Au & 1.3% Cu from 802m
    • o  including 166m^^ @ 3.0g/t Au & 1.5% Cu from 806m
    • o  including 26m^^ @ 8.8g/t Au & 3.4% Cu from 888m
    • o  including 12m^^ @ 12g/t Au & 4.4% Cu from 890m
    • o  including 12m^^ @ 1.5g/t Au & 0.93% Cu from 988m
    • o  including 144m^ @ 0.64g/t Au & 0.48% Cu from 1016m
    • o  including 10m^ @ 1.0g/t Au & 0.71% Cu from 1022m
  • RC637:
    • 446m @ 0.51g/t Au & 0.45% Cu from 618m
    • including 134m @ 1.0g/t Au & 0.8% Cu from 692m
    • including 60m @ 1.5g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 694m
  • RC638
    • 488m @ 0.61g/t Au & 0.50 % Cu from 536m
    • including 104m @ 1.0g/t Au & 0.76% Cu from 646m
    • including 54m @ 1.3g/t Au & 0.96% Cu from 668m
    • including 100m @ 1.3g/t Au & 1.0% Cu from 778m
    • including 86m @ 1.5g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 778m

** partial intercept, assays pending; ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.

Havieron Project, Western Australia

The Havieron Project is operated by Newcrest under a farm-in agreement with Greatland Gold Plc. Newcrest has earned a 40% interest in the project and is now progressing Stage 3 work programs, including ongoing exploration drilling and studies to support early development options. Newcrest can earn up to a 70% joint venture interest through expenditure of US$65 million and the completion of a series of exploration and development milestones in a four-stage farm-in over a six year period that commenced in May 2019. Newcrest may acquire an additional 5% interest at the end of the farm-in period at fair market value. The farm-in agreement includes tolling principles reflecting the intention of the parties that, subject to a successful exploration program and feasibility study, the resulting joint venture mineralised material will be processed at Telfer.

The Havieron Project is centred on a deep magnetic anomaly located 45km east of Telfer in the Paterson Province. The target is overlain by more than 420m of post mineral Permian cover. Newcrest commenced drilling during the June 2019 quarter and has progressively increased its drilling activities to the extent that up to nine drill rigs are now in operation. A further 34 drill holes for 35,037m of drilling has been completed since 30 June 2020, with all drill holes intersecting mineralisation. This contributes to a total of 111,913m of drilling from 120 drill holes since Newcrest commenced exploration activity in May 2019.

At Havieron, exploration activities have focused on an infill drilling program to support the estimation of an initial Inferred Mineral Resource from the South East Crescent and adjacent breccia, expected in the December 2020 quarter, together with step out drilling to define the extents and growth potential of the Havieron mineralised system.

Drilling since May 2019 has outlined an ovoid shaped zone of variable brecciation, alteration and sulphide mineralisation with dimensions of 650m x 350m trending in a north west orientation. Breccia mineralisation was initially identified internal to the Crescent Zone but most recently has been recognised external to the Crescent sulphide zone on the east, northwest and southeast.

Within this ovoid shaped zone (at this stage) exploration has identified four key target regions, which are:

  • South East Crescent and Breccia
  • North West Crescent
  • Northern Breccia
  • Eastern Breccia

Within the South East Crescent and Breccia region, infill drilling is focused on a nominal drill spacing of 50 – 100m laterally, and 100m vertically. A total of 73 drill holes have been completed to support the estimation of an initial Inferred Mineral Resource in the December 2020 quarter. The majority of this drilling is located in the upper 600m vertical extent of the zone. Interpretation of data in the South East Crescent area suggests:

  • The upper levels of the system (-170m to -400mRL) have an internal unfolded strike of 550m, an average width estimate of 20m and a height of 230m.
  • The mid level of the system (-400m to -600mRL) has an internal unfolded strike of 400m, an average width estimate of 20m and a height of 200m.
  • The lower levels (-600m to -900mRL) where drill tested, hosts the Crescent Zone which tapers in strike length to 300m, with a width of approximately 20m and a height of 300m.

Infill drilling continues to demonstrate the continuity of higher grade mineralisation within the South East Crescent and Breccia including HAD065W2 which returned 120.7m @ 9.3g/t Au & 0.18% Cu from 1349.3m, including 26.6m @ 34g/t Au & 0.23% Cu from 1384.4m. This result confirms the presence of higher grade shoots within the Crescent Zone and remains open at depth.    

In the North West Crescent target, a total of eight drill holes have been completed, of which three have intersected higher grades as part of the initial growth drilling phase. Results and interpretation from the drilling highlighted:

  • The presence of high grade sulphide mineralised zones in three drill holes including:
    • HAD085 returned 74.2m @ 2.0g/t Au & 0.09% Cu from 568.8m, including 19.1m @ 7.0g/t Au & 0.23% Cu from 594m,
    • HAD089 returned 116m @ 2.9g/t Au & 0.07% Cu from 1136m, including 13m @ 13.0g/t Au & 0.17% Cu from 1136m.
  • These intercepts follow on from previously reported drill hole HAD066, 82.1m^^ @ 2.4g/t Au & 0.08% Cu from 557.6m.
  • Further drill testing is required to determine the continuity and extent of the higher grade mineralisation.

Mineralisation on the limbs between the south-east and north-west closure is irregularly developed.

The Northern Breccia has been identified in 15 drill holes to date. Mineralisation is observed from -550 to -850mRL (open at depth) striking to the North West over 300m and between 100-150m in width. Ongoing extensional drilling has confirmed and further expanded the footprint of the Northern Breccia hosted mineralisation. Additional drilling is required to understand the grade continuity and metal distribution.

  • Additional results from this breccia include:
    • HAD047 returned 309m^^ @ 0.99g/t Au and 0.07% Cu from 915m including 44m^^ @ 3.3g/t Au and 0.15% Cu from 1157m, and
    • HAD078, 208.6m^^ @ 1.2g/t Au & 0.22% Cu from 832.4m including 10.4m^^ @ 4.0g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 1002.6m.

Growth drilling from two drill holes has identified an emerging early-stage target termed the Eastern Breccia. This drilling is encouraging as it highlights the potential for a new region of breccia development not previously recognised and extends mineralisation externally to the Crescent sulphide mineralisation.

  • Significant results from the initial two drill holes include:
    • HAD083 returned 134m @ 1.4g/t Au & 0.04% Cu from 1529m, and 98.2m @ 1.9g/t Au & 0.14% Cu from 1677m Including 41.1m @ 3.7g/t Au & 0.1% Cu from 1723.9m, and
    • HAD084 returned 342.2m @ 2.0g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 1536.8m, including 14m @ 19.0g/t Au & 0.2% Cu from 1572m.
  • Additional drilling is required to assess the potential of this new zone of breccia mineralisation.

* partial results, assays pending ** partial intercept, assays pending; ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.

Table 1: Significant Havieron intercepts

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Gold (g/t)

Copper (%)

HAD028W1

939.6

1171

231.4

0.56

0.08

HAD043W2^^

607

723.2

116.2

2.6

0.65

including

671

689

18

6.3

0.92

HAD047^^

915

1224

309

0.99

0.07

including

1157

1201

44

3.3

0.15

including

1158

1159

1

100

0.85

HAD048^^

960.6

1035.9

75.3

1.8

0.17

including

973

1003

30

3.7

0.27

HAD048^^

1141

1222.1

81.1

1.6

0.83

HAD053W1

845.5

889.8

44.3

5.0

0.11

including

847.3

869

21.7

9.9

0.16

HAD053W1

1224

1329.3

105.3

1.4

0.80

including

1245

1276.1

31.1

4.3

1.6

HAD053W2

1046.4

1141

94.6

1.8

0.28

including

1110.3

1122.6

12.2

7.0

0.73

HAD055W1^^

890

1061

171

1.5

0.10

HAD057W5

981

1193

212

2.0

0.11

including

1115

1145.2

30.2

5.6

0.17

HAD065W2*

1349.3

1470

120.7

9.3

0.18

including

1384.4

1411

26.6

34

0.23

including

1386

1392

6

57

0.06

including

1398.6

1402

3.4

131

0.06

HAD069^^

1006

1193

187

0.61

0.10

HAD072^^

543.7

613.2

69.5

1.4

0.50

including

548.8

573.4

24.6

3.5

1.4

HAD074^^

710.9

876.6

165.7

0.62

0.35

HAD075^^

913

1049

136

0.50

0.14

HAD076^^

884.6

997

112.4

0.90

0.08

HAD076^^

1049

1075

26

4.9

0.16

including

1063

1063.7

0.7

178

0.53

HAD077^^

551

678.6

127.6

2.0

0.33

including

616

645.8

29.8

6.7

0.86

HAD078^^

832.4

1041

208.6

1.2

0.22

HAD079^^

1195

1277

82

1.0

0.13

HAD083

1016

1050

34

4.4

0.05

including

1036.5

1048

11.5

13

0.10

HAD083

1098

1281.7

183.7

1.8

0.18

including

1165.2

1182.4

17.2

8.8

0.47

HAD083

1529

1663

134

1.4

0.04

HAD083

1677

1775.2

98.2

1.9

0.14

including

1723.9

1765

41.1

3.7

0.10

HAD084

1536.8

1879

342.2

2.0

0.11

including

1572

1586

14

19

0.20

including

1577.5

1577.8

0.3

637

0.35

HAD085*

568.8

643

74.2

2.0

0.09

including

594

613.1

19.1

7.0

0.23

HAD085*

835

1182.9

347.9

0.44

0.08

HAD085*

1212

1272

60

2.0

0.02

HAD089

697

788

91

1.6

0.21

HAD089

1136

1252

116

2.9

0.07

including

1136

1149

13

13

0.17

HAD097W1

621.7

654

32.3

5.4

0.49

including

631

651

20

8.6

0.78

Refer to Appendix 1 for additional information.
* partial results, assays pending ** partial intercept, assays pending; ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.

Red Chris, British Columbia, Canada

Red Chris is a joint venture between Newcrest (70%) and Imperial Metals Corporation (30%). Newcrest acquired its interest in, and operatorship of, Red Chris on 15 August 2019.

There are two drilling campaigns presently underway at Red Chris. The first is the East Zone Resource Definition program which is designed to obtain geological, geotechnical and metallurgical data to support future studies for underground block cave mining. The second is the Brownfields Exploration program which is focused on the discovery of additional zones of higher grade mineralisation within the Red Chris porphyry corridor. Drilling activity increased during the period with eight diamond drill rigs in operation. A further 34,409m of drilling has been completed since 30 June 2020 from 27 drill holes. All drill holes intersected mineralisation, except eight that were dedicated geotechnical holes. This contributed to a total of 86,366m of drilling from 69 drill holes since Newcrest acquired its interest in the joint venture.

The East Zone Resource Definition program which comprised a further 10 follow up infill drill holes is now complete. Results confirm the presence of multiple discrete high grade pods of mineralisation with infill resource definition hole RC634 returning 514m^ @ 1.3g/t Au & 0.77% Cu from 650m including 166m^^ @ 3g/t Au & 1.5% Cu from 806m.

Drilling during the reporting period continued to confirm the footprint of the western high grade pod, which was first intersected in RC616 (previously reported) continued during the reporting period. A program of 100m spaced holes is designed to confirm the lateral and vertical extent. Final results for step-out hole RC625, located 100m south west of RC616 returned 426m^^ @ 0.62g/t Au and 0.48% Cu from 640m including 60m^^ @ 2.2g/t Au and 1.3% Cu from 736m. Results received during the quarter continued to confirm the high grade mineralisation with RC637 located 100m above RC625, returning 446m @ 0.51g/t Au and 0.45% Cu from 618m including 60m @ 1.5g/t Au and 1.1% Cu from 694m. Drilling to define the extent and continuity of this high grade pod is ongoing. These discrete pods (refer to figures 5-9 below) sit within the larger footprint of the overall porphyry system.

The Brownfields Exploration program has been expanded with drilling underway across the East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone. The program is following up on historic drilling results along a 3km segment of the porphyry corridor in search for zones of mineralisation which could support additional mining fronts.

A property wide Airborne Electro-Magnetic (AEM) and gravity survey was completed during the period. A high-resolution airborne magnetics survey was also completed over a portion of the property to provide complete coverage. The survey aims to generate drill targets across the entire claim package.

** partial intercept, assays pending; ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.

Table 2: Significant Red Chris intercepts

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Gold (g/t)

Copper (%)

RC625

640

1066

426^^

0.62

0.48

including

734

810

76^^

1.9

1.2

including

736

796

60^^

2.2

1.3

RC626

560

1056

496^^

0.55

0.45

including

742

838

96^^

0.95

0.75

including

746

784

38^^

1.1

0.90

including

828

838

10^^

2.1

0.97

including

918

1006

88^^

1.2

0.92

including

920

970

50^^

1.6

1.2

including

1028

1048

20^^

0.65

0.60

 and

1068

1234

166^^

0.40

0.34

including

1082

1144

62^^

0.82

0.56

including

1082

1106

24^^

1.0

0.78

RC627

600

1172

572^^

0.56

0.48

including

752

898

146^^

0.86

0.57

including

778

822

44^^

1.2

0.71

including

910

1034

124^^

0.64

0.68

including

1048

1156

108^^

0.64

0.53

including

1074

1086

12^^

1.1

0.92

RC628

497

1071

574^^

0.43

0.42

including

631

763

132^^

0.79

0.64

including

663

697

34^^

1.0

0.70

including

923

943

20^^

1.0

0.66

RC631

612

1098

486^^

0.39

0.33

including

758

862

104^^

0.55

0.43

including

886

968

82^^

0.58

0.54

RC632

698

1260

562^^

0.48

0.42

including

856

1012

156^^

0.71

0.49

including

984

1010

26^^

1.1

0.81

including

1024

1038

14^^

0.76

0.94

RC633

582

1156

574^^

0.53

0.44

including

792

914

122^^

0.83

0.69

including

822

870

48^^

1.3

0.97

including

1016

1084

68^^

1.7

1.3

including

1018

1084

66^^

1.8

1.3

RC634

522

628

106^^

0.33

0.41

and

650

1164

514^

1.3

0.77

including

802

1004

202^^

2.7

1.3

including

806

972

166^^

3.0

1.5

including

888

914

26^^

8.8

3.4

including

890

902

12^^

12

4.4

including

988

1000

12^^

1.5

0.93

including

1016

1160

144^

0.64

0.48

including

1022

1032

10^^

1.0

0.71

RC637

618

1064

446

0.51

0.45

including

692

826

134

1.0

0.80

including

694

754

60

1.5

1.1

RC638

536

1024

488

0.61

0.50

including

646

750

104

1.0

0.76

including

668

722

54

1.3

0.96

including

778

878

100

1.3

1.0

including

778

864

86

1.5

1.1

Refer to Appendix 2 for additional information

** partial intercept, assays pending; ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported. 

GJ Project, British Columbia, Canada

During the September quarter, an airborne geophysical survey of ZTEM and gravity data collection was completed over the entire GJ property. In addition, a collection of high-resolution airborne magnetics commenced over the northern portion of the property. This data will be combined with historical exploration and geological information to define new drill targets for the next summer field season. 

Nevada, USA

At the Jarbidge project in northern Nevada, the US Forest Service Plan of Operations permit was issued covering the Jack Creek area, an early-stage exploration target for low-sulfidation epithermal gold. The US Forest Service permit is valid for a six-year period. Access earthworks and other site preparation commenced during the September quarter and an initial core drilling program consisting of 2,000 – 3,000m is planned for the December quarter.

Central Andes, Northern Chile

In Chile, exploration activity remained suspended during the September quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Gorbea project, an option and farm-in agreement with Mirasol Resources Ltd, drilling is planned at several target areas for high-sulfidation epithermal gold, including Atlas, Dorado and Titan, when COVID-19 pandemic conditions and local regulations allow.

At the Mioceno project, an option and farm-in agreement with Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc., initial drill-testing of a high-sulfidation epithermal gold target is planned when COVID-19 pandemic conditions allow field work to resume safely.

At the Altazor high-sulfidation epithermal gold and porphyry project, which is an option and farm-in agreement with Mirasol Resources Ltd, engagement with the local communities to secure project access will advance when safe interaction with community leaders can resume when COVID-19 pandemic conditions and local regulations allow.

Additionally, the next stage of field work at the Vicuna high-sulfidation epithermal and porphyry-style gold target in Northern Chile will commence when pandemic conditions and local regulations allow. The Vicuna project is an option and farm-in agreement with Compania Minera del Pacifico S.A (CAP).

Northern Andes, Ecuador

In Ecuador, all exploration activity remains suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ability to safely resume activities will depend on local conditions and regulations, which will be monitored during the December quarter. 

Wilki Project, Western Australia

The Wilki Project is an exploration farm-in and joint venture with Antipa Minerals Limited (Antipa) which commenced on 11 March 2020. This project forms part of the broader Paterson strategy in this region. The Wilki Project, which is currently managed by Antipa, covers a strategic landholding of ~2,200km2 surrounding the Telfer operation and is also in close proximity to the Havieron project. Under the next stage of the farm-in, Newcrest has an option to manage future work programs.

Work programs have included an initial AEM survey which was completed during the period. This survey has identified several high priority targets. Cultural heritage surveys have been completed for these targets and drill testing is currently planned for the December 2020 quarter.

Tanami Province, Northern Territory and Western Australia

No activities were completed in the Tanami Province during the quarter due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tennant East, Northern Territory

Newcrest is the holder of granted titles as well as four application areas in the recently recognised Tennant East domain. Planning for future work programs including drill testing covering the granted title has commenced.

Queensland

No activities were completed in the Mt Isa North region or the Bulimba region in north east Queensland.

Brownfield Exploration

Brownfields exploration activities within Newcrest's existing mining provinces included:  

  • Cadia – There has been no exploration activity completed within the Cadia Mine Corridor, which includes both Newcrest title as well as the Junction Reefs Joint Venture area.  Future work programs will be focused within the Junction Reefs Joint Venture area at the Randall's prospect. Data compilation in the Glendale region continues.
  • Telfer – Ranking and prioritising drill targets within the satellite regions south of Telfer has identified the Mobius AEM target for drill testing. Planning for the drilling of Mobius in the December quarter is advanced. Processing of the AEM survey flown in the previous quarter is ongoing.
  • Lihir – No activities were completed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

COVID-19 Measures

Newcrest has implemented and maintained measures to reduce and mitigate the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic to its project workforce and key stakeholders. Potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the drilling activity at all of our exploration projects are being actively managed. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Newcrest's exploration projects.

Appendix 1

Havieron Project (Greatland Gold plc farm-in agreement): JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

Commentary

Sampling techniques

Core samples are obtained from core drilling in Proterozoic basement lithologies. PQ-HQ and NQ diameter core was drilled on a 6m run. Core was cut using an automated core-cutter and half core sampled at 1m intervals with breaks for major geological changes. Sampling intervals range from 0.2 – 1.0m. Cover sequences were not sampled.

Drilling techniques

Permian Paterson Formation cover sequence was drilled using mud rotary drilling. Depths of cover typically observed to approximately 420m vertically below surface. Steel casing was emplaced to secure the pre-collar.


 

Core drilling was advanced from the base of the cover sequence with PQ3, HQ3 and NQ2 diameter coring configuration. 


 

Core from inclined drill holes are oriented on 3m and 6m runs using an electronic core orientation tool (Reflex ACTIII). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the driller, which is later transferred to the whole drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line.

Drill sample recovery

Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller's depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Drillers depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled.


 

Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery.


 

Cover sequence drilling by the mud-rotary drilling did not yield recoverable samples.

Logging

Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure (for all core drilled – 24,644m from 34 drillholes, all intersecting mineralisation), including orientation of key geological features.


 

Geotechnical measurements were recorded including Rock Quality Designation (RQD) fracture frequency, solid core recovery and qualitative rock strength measurements.

 

Magnetic susceptibility measurements were recorded every metre. The bulk density of selected drill core intervals was determined at site on whole core samples.


 

All geological and geotechnical logging was conducted at Havieron site.

 

Digital data logging was captured on diamond drill core intervals only, and all data validated and stored in an acQuire database.


 

All drill cores were photographed, prior to cutting and/or sampling the core.

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation

Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled.


 

Core was cut and sampled at the Telfer and Havieron core processing facility. Half core samples were collected in pre-numbered calico bags and grouped in plastic bags for dispatch to the laboratory. Sample weights typically varied from 0.5 to 4kg. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation. Drill core samples were freighted by air and road to the laboratory.


 

Sample preparation was conducted at the independent ISO17025 accredited Intertek Laboratory, Perth (Intertek). Samples were dried at 105oC, and crushed to 95% passing 4.75mm, and the split to obtain up to 3kg sub-sample, which was pulverised (using LM5) to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 95% passing 106μm.


 

Duplicate samples were collected from crush and pulp samples at a rate of 1:20. Duplicate results show an acceptable level of variability for the material sampled and style of mineralisation.


 

Periodic size checks (1:20) for crush and pulp samples and sample weights are provided by the laboratory and recorded in the acQuire database. 

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests

Assaying of drill core samples was conducted at Intertek. All samples were assayed for 48 elements using a 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/ICP-MS determination (method 4A/MS907). Gold analyses were determined by 50g fire assay with AAS finish (method FA50N/AA).

Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20).


 

Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in acQuire database and verified as acceptable prior to use of data from analysed batches.


 

Laboratory quality control data, including laboratory standards, blanks, duplicates, repeats and grind size results are captured in the acQuire database and assessed for accuracy and precision for recent data.

 

Extended quality control programs including pulp samples submitted to an umpire laboratory and combined with more extensive re-submission programs have been completed.


 

Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved and the database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated.

The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results.

Verification of sampling and assaying

Sampling intervals defined by the geologist are electronically assigned sample identification numbers prior to core cutting. Corresponding sample numbers matching pre-labelled calico bags are assigned to each interval.


 

All sampling and assay information were stored in a secure acQuire database with restricted access.

 

Electronically generated sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into the Acquire database.


 

Assessment of reported significant assay intervals was verified by re-logging of diamond drill core intervals and assessment of high resolution core photography. The verification of significant intersections has been completed by company personnel and the Competent Person/Qualified Person.

No adjustments are made to assay data, and no twinned holes have been completed. Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles.


 

There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. 

Location of data points

Drill collar locations were surveyed using a differential GPS with GNSS with a stated accuracy of +/- 0.5m for all drill holes reported.


 

Drill rig alignment was attained using an electronic azimuth aligner. Downhole survey was collected at 6-12m intervals in the cover sequence, and every 6 to 30m in diamond drill core segments of the drill hole using single shot (Axis Mining Champ Gyro). The single shot surveys have been validated using continuous survey to surface (Axis Mining Champ) along with a selection of drill holes re-surveyed by an external survey contactor using a DeviGyro tool - confirming sufficient accuracy for downhole spatial recording.


 

Topographic control is established from SRTM (1 second) topographic data and derived digital elevation model. The topography is generally low relief to flat, with an average elevation of 265 m, within dune corridors.

 

All collar coordinates are provided in the Geocentric Datum of Australian (GDA94 Zone 51). All relative depth information is reported in Australian Height Datum (AHD).

Data spacing and distribution

The drill hole spacing ranges from 50–100m within the south-eastern Crescent sulphide zone to 50-300m in lateral extent within the breccia zone over an area of ~2km2.

Significant assay intercepts remain open. Further drilling is required to determine the extent of currently defined mineralisation. No sample compositing is applied to samples.

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure

Drill holes exploring the extents of the Havieron mineral system intersect moderately dipping carbonate and siliclastic sedimentary facies, mineralised breccia and sub-vertical intrusive lithologies.  Geological modelling has been interpreted from historic and Newcrest drill holes.

 

Variable brecciation, alteration and sulphide mineralisation is observed with a footprint with dimensions of 650m x 350m trending in a north west orientation and over 900m in vertical extent below cover.


 

The subvertical southeast high grade arcuate crescent sulphide zone has an average thickness of 20m and has been defined over a strike length of up to 550m, and over 600m in vertical extent below cover.


 

Drilling direction is oriented to intersect the steeply dipping high-grade sulphide mineralisation zones at an intersection angle of greater than 40 degrees. The drilled length of reported intersections is typically greater than true width of mineralisation.

Sample security

The security of samples is controlled by tracking samples from drill rig to database.

 

Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Havieron core yard every shift. On completion of geological and geotechnical logging, core was transported by vehicle to Telfer core processing facility by Newcrest personnel.


 

High resolution core photography and cutting of drill core was undertaken at the Havieron or Telfer core processing facilities.


 

Samples were freighted in sealed bags by air and road to the Laboratory, and in the custody of Newcrest representatives. Sample numbers are generated directly from the database. All samples are collected in pre-numbered calico bags.


 

Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advise issued to Newcrest.

Details of all sample movement are recorded in a database table. Dates, Hole ID sample ranges, and the analytical suite requested are recorded with the dispatch of samples to analytical services. Any discrepancies logged at the receipt of samples into the analytical services are validated.

Audits or reviews

Due to the limited duration of the program, no external audits or reviews have been undertaken. Internal verification and audit of Newcrest exploration procedures and databases are periodically undertaken.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

Commentary

Mineral tenement and land tenure status

The Havieron Project is entirely contained within mining tenement M45/1287, which is 100% owned by Greatland Pty Ltd and Newcrest Operations Limited. Newcrest has entered into an Exploration Farm-In (EFI) agreement with Greatland Pty Ltd and Greatland Gold Plc effective 12 March 2019, with Newcrest as Manager of the Havieron Project. The Stage 2 expenditure commitment of US$20M under the farm-in agreement with Greatland Gold has been met.

Newcrest has earned a 40% interest in the project and is in stage three of a four stage farm-in, in which Newcrest has the right to earn up to a 70% interest and acquire a further 5% at fair market value.  

 

Newcrest and the Western Desert Lands Aboriginal Corporation are parties to an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which relates to the use of native title land for Newcrest's current operations at Telfer and its activities within a 60-km radius around Telfer and includes its exploration activities at Havieron. The parties have agreed that the ILUA will apply to any future development activities by the Joint Venture Participants (Newcrest and Greatland) at Havieron.

The mining tenement M45/1287 wholly replaces the 12 sub-blocks of exploration tenement E45/4701 (former exploration tenement on which the Havieron Project is based) and was granted on 10 September 2020. All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing for prior exploration tenement E45/4701.

Exploration done by other parties

Newcrest Mining Limited completed six core holes in the vicinity of the Havieron Project from 1991 to 2003. Greatland Gold completed drill targeting and drilling of nine Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes with core tails for a total of approximately 6,800m in 2018. Results of drilling programs conducted by Greatland Gold have previously been reported on the Greatland Gold website.

Drilling has defined an intrusion-related mineral system with evidence of breccia and massive sulphide-hosted higher-grade gold-copper mineralisation.

Geology

The Havieron Project is located within the north-western exposure of the Palaeo-Proterozoic to Neoproterozoic Paterson Orogen (formerly Paterson Province), 45 km east of Telfer.  The Yeneena Supergroup hosts the Havieron prospect and consists of a 9km thick sequence of marine sedimentary rocks and is entirely overlain by approximately 420m of Phanerozoic sediments of the Paterson Formation and Quaternary aeolian sediments.

Gold and copper mineralisation at Havieron consist of breccia, vein and massive sulphide replacement gold and copper mineralisation typical of intrusion-related and skarn styles of mineralisation. Mineralisation is hosted by metasedimentary rocks (meta-sandstones, meta-siltstones and meta-carbonate) and intrusive rocks of an undetermined age. The main mineral assemblage contains well developed pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite and pyrite sulphide mineral assemblages as breccia and vein infill, and massive sulphide lenses. The main mineralisation event is associated with amphibole-carbonate-biotite-sericite-chlorite wall rock alteration. Drilling has partially defined the extents of mineralisation which are observed over 550m within an arcuate shaped mineralised zone, and to depths of up to -1,100mRL.

Drill hole Information

As provided.

Data aggregation methods

Significant assay intercepts are reported as (A) length-weighted averages exceeding 1.0g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with a maximum of 5m consecutive internal dilution; and (B) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.2g/t Au for greater than or equal to 20m, with a maximum of 10m consecutive internal dilution, and (C) intervals of >30g/t with no internal dilution which are greater or equal to 30 gram metres (Au_ppm x length). No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations.

Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths

Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of mineralisation and true widths are less than downhole widths. Estimates of true widths will only be possible when all results are received, and final geological interpretations have been completed.

Diagrams

As provided.

Balanced reporting

This is the eleventh release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest.

·  The initial Newcrest release is dated 25 July 2019.

·  The second release is dated 10 September 2019.

·  The third release is dated 24 October 2019.

·  The fourth release is dated 2 December 2019.

·  The fifth release is dated 30 January 2020.

·  The sixth release is dated 11 March 2020.

·  The seventh release is dated 30 April 2020.

·  The eighth release is dated 11 June 2020.

·  The ninth release is dated 23 July 2020.

·  The tenth release is dated 10 September 2020.

Earlier reporting of exploration programs conducted by Newcrest and Greatland Gold have previously been reported. Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases.

Other substantive exploration data

Nil

Further work

Further work is planned to evaluate exploration opportunities that extend the known mineralisation. Initial drilling conducted by Newcrest has confirmed higher grade mineralisation, broadened mineralised extents defined by prior drilling and extended the depth of observed mineralisation of the Havieron project. The results of drilling to date indicate the limits of mineralisation have been closed off to the south west and south east, and remain open to the north west, north east and at depth. Drilling programs at Havieron are ongoing with eight drill rigs currently in operation. 

Drillhole data

Havieron Project, Paterson Province, Western Australia

Reporting Criteria: Intercepts reported are downhole drill width (not true width) Au >0.20ppm (0.2g/t Au) and minimum 20m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Also highlighted are high grade intervals of Au >1.0ppm (1g/t Au) and minimum 10m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 5m, and intervals of >30g/t with no internal dilution which are greater or equal to 30 gram metres (Au_ppm x length) are tabled. Gold grades are reported to two significant figures, the downhole lengths are rounded to 0.1m which may cause some apparent discrepancies in interval widths. Samples are from core drilling which is PQ, HQ or NQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being cut. Half core PQ, HQ and NQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained in the core farm for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality. Total depth (end of hole) is rounded to one decimal place for reporting purposes. Collars denoted with a * show partial results, with further significant assays to be reported in subsequent exploration updates.

Hole ID

Hole
Type

Easting

(m)

Northing
(m)

RL

(m)

Total
Depth
(m)

Azimuth

Dip

From (m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au
(ppm)

Cu
(pct)

Cut off

HAD028W1

 MR-DD

464499

7597744

258

1253.4

270

-63

939.6

1171

231.4

0.56

0.08

0.2 g/t Au








1185

1209.2

24.2

0.39

0.25

0.2 g/t Au

HAD031W1^^

 MR-DD

464303

7597748

258

1149.8

270

-64

720

773

53

0.79

0.11

0.2 g/t Au








856

921

65

0.26

0.18

0.2 g/t Au








1093

1117

24

0.29

0.03

0.2 g/t Au

HAD043W2^^

 MR-DD

463846

7597368

261

1029.7

45

-58

607

723.2

116.2

2.6

0.65

0.2 g/t Au







incl

671

689

18

6.3

0.92

1.0 g/t Au








833.2

863.6

30.5

0.67

0.16

0.2 g/t Au








885

934

49

0.62

0.18

0.2 g/t Au







incl

899.4

909.7

10.3

1.9

0.69

1.0 g/t Au

HAD047^^

 MR-DD

464320

7598168

257

1514.1

225

-59

540

578

38

0.40

0.05

0.2 g/t Au








785

828.7

43.7

0.75

0.27

0.2 g/t Au








915

1224

309

0.99

0.07

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1157

1201

44

3.3

0.15

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1158

1159

1

100

0.85

30 g/t. Au








1277

1305

28

0.72

0.02

0.2 g/t Au








1371.5

1422

50.5

0.55

0.05

0.2 g/t Au








1438

1458

20

0.51

0.51

0.2 g/t Au

HAD048^^

 MR-DD

464274

7598204

257

1558.4

225

-67

791

832.7

41.7

0.48

0.01

0.2 g/t Au








960.6

1035.9

75.3

1.8

0.17

0.2 g/t Au







incl

973

1003

30

3.7

0.27

1.0 g/t Au







incl

987

988

1

30

0.70

30 g/t Au








1141

1222.1

81.1

1.6

0.83

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1169.5

1170.4

0.9

76

0.73

30 g/t Au







incl

1188

1199.3

11.3

2.3

0.92

1.0 g/t Au

HAD053W1

MR-DD

463846

7598077

256

1357

132

-61

845.5

889.8

44.3

5.0

0.11

0.2 g/t Au







incl

847.3

869

21.7

9.9

0.16

1.0 g/t Au







incl

849.6

850.3

0.7

50

0.16

30 g/t Au







incl

858.2

859.4

1.2

70

0.05

30 g/t Au








1097

1122

25

0.65

0.31

0.2 g/t Au








1224

1329.3

105.3

1.4

0.80

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1245

1276.1

31.1

4.3

1.6

1.0 g/t Au

HAD053W2

MR-DD

463846

7598077

256

1219

132

-61

997

1036

39

0.39

0.05

0.2 g/t Au








1046.4

1141

94.6

1.8

0.28

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1110.3

1122.6

12.2

7.0

0.73

1.0 g/t Au

HAD055W1^^

 MR-DD

463714

7597340

263

1452.5

47

-56

890

1061

171

1.5

0.10

0.2 g/t Au







incl

984.9

997

12.1

4.5

0.04

1.0 g/t Au

HAD057W5

MR-DD

464459

7598026

257

1306.1

225

-55

919.2

966.7

47.5

0.64

0.12

0.2 g/t Au







incl

948

959

11

1.9

0.14

1.0 g/t Au








981

1193

212

2.0

0.11

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1004.1

1021

16.9

4.7

0.08

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1050

1069

19

2.7

0.12

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1093

1105

12

3.5

0.10

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1115

1145.2

30.2

5.6

0.17

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1138.2

1139

0.8

51

0.69

30 g/t Au







incl

1152.4

1163

10.6

4.0

0.30

1.0 g/t Au








1247.8

1273

25.2

0.90

0.03

0.2 g/t Au

HAD065^^

 MR-DD

463661

7598393

256

1676.2

139

-60

899

949

50

0.31

0.42

0.2 g/t Au








1052

1077

25

1.3

0.09

0.2 g/t Au

HAD065W1

 MR-DD

463661

7598393

256

1811.3

138

-60

1065

1075.5

10.5

2.8

0.14

1.0 g/t Au








1562.8

1644

81.2

0.43

0.12

0.2 g/t Au








1659

1687

28

1.8

0.00

0.2 g/t Au

HAD065W2*

 MR-DD

463661

7598393

256

1644.9

139

-62

1315

1336.4

21.4

0.39

0.08

0.2 g/t Au








1349.3

1470

120.7

9.3

0.18

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1351.1

1362.8

11.7

7.7

0.03

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1384.4

1411

26.6

34

0.23

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1386

1392

6

57

0.06

30 g/t Au







incl

1398.6

1402

3.4

131

0.06

30 g/t Au







incl

1431.6

1432.5

0.9

77

0.95

30 g/t Au

HAD068W2^^

 MR-DD

464547

7597081

261

1545.9

323

-55

1131.2

1191.3

60.1

1.3

0.14

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1131.9

1153.4

21.5

2.9

0.20

1.0 g/t Au

HAD069^^

 MR-DD

464439

7598214

257

1327

222

-62

936.4

976.3

39.9

0.57

0.08

0.2 g/t Au








1006

1193

187

0.61

0.10

0.2 g/t Au








1219

1249.3

30.3

0.27

0.04

0.2 g/t Au

HAD070^^

 MR-DD

463473

7597743

258

1021

43

-61

762.4

803

40.6

1.1

0.15

0.2 g/t Au







incl

787

798

11

1.6

0.25

1.0 g/t Au

HAD072^^

 MR-DD

464434

7598082

257

708.9

221

-54

543.7

613.2

69.5

1.4

0.50

0.2 g/t Au







incl

548.8

573.4

24.6

3.5

1.4

1.0 g/t Au








635.7

665.3

29.6

0.24

0.05

0.2 g/t Au

HAD073^^

 MR-DD

464254

7598110

256

1177.1

224

-64

497.2

530.6

33.4

0.74

0.06

0.2 g/t Au








672.3

709

36.7

0.47

0.09

0.2 g/t Au








762.2

807.7

45.4

0.52

0.29

0.2 g/t Au








954.9

1030

75.1

0.43

0.08

0.2 g/t Au

HAD074^^

 MR-DD

464348

7598151

257

1279

223

-59

710.9

876.6

165.7

0.62

0.35

0.2 g/t Au








891

938.9

47.9

0.25

0.05

0.2 g/t Au








972

1162

190

0.30

0.06

0.2 g/t Au

HAD074W1

 MR-DD

464348

7598151

257

1199.9

223

-59

895.9

938

42.1

0.36

0.04

0.2 g/t Au








960

1001

41

0.47

0.08

0.2 g/t Au








1024.4

1098

73.6

0.59

0.10

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1065

1078

13

1.9

0.28

1.0 g/t Au








1109

1162

53

0.22

0.06

0.2 g/t Au

HAD075^^

 MR-DD

464379

7597794

258

1239.9

256

-67

522.5

542.6

20.1

0.39

0.17

0.2 g/t Au








735.8

779

43.3

0.25

0.06

0.2 g/t Au








850.5

899.1

48.6

0.55

0.04

0.2 g/t Au








913

1049

136

0.50

0.14

0.2 g/t Au

HAD076^^

 MR-DD

464373

7598130

257

1143.5

229

-55

570.1

593

22.9

0.75

0.21

0.2 g/t Au








676

758

82

0.29

0.05

0.2 g/t Au








884.6

997

112.4

0.90

0.08

0.2 g/t Au








1049

1075

26

4.9

0.16

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1063

1063.7

0.7

178

0.53

30 g/t Au

HAD077^^

 MR-DD

463964

7597881

257

781.3

126

-60

512

540

28

2.1

0.08

0.2 g/t Au







incl

527.8

528.4

0.6

88

0.63

30 g/t Au








551

678.6

127.6

2.0

0.33

0.2 g/t Au







incl

616

645.8

29.8

6.7

0.86

1.0 g/t Au







incl

631

631.8

0.8

44

1.3

30 g/t Au

HAD078^^

 MR-DD

463575

7598307

255

1173.3

142

-57

604

626

22

0.85

0.24

0.2 g/t Au








663.9

718.6

54.7

1.1

0.04

0.2 g/t Au







incl

698

714.7

16.8

1.7

0.03

1.0 g/t Au








729.3

798

68.7

1.2

0.13

0.2 g/t Au







incl

744.3

759

14.7

2.0

0.15

1.0 g/t Au








832.4

1041

208.6

1.2

0.22

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1002.6

1013

10.4

4.0

0.11

1.0 g/t Au








1110

1142

32

0.63

0.10

0.2 g/t Au

HAD079^^

 MR-DD

463723

7598293

255

1430.6

144

-61

660

727

67

0.46

0.05

0.2 g/t Au








911

1015

104

0.42

0.04

0.2 g/t Au








1028.4

1112.2

83.8

0.63

0.11

0.2 g/t Au








1135

1166

31

0.23

0.04

0.2 g/t Au








1195

1277

82

1.0

0.13

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1233

1257

24

2.9

0.33

1.0 g/t Au








1294.2

1323.2

29

0.36

0.02

0.2 g/t Au








1368

1390

22

0.67

0.04

0.2 g/t Au

HAD080^^

 MR-DD

463657

7597508

262

1148.8

46

-60

578

610

32

0.40

0.09

0.2 g/t Au








760.4

794

33.6

0.32

0.08

0.2 g/t Au








826.5

851

24.5

0.40

0.05

0.2 g/t Au








864.8

889

24.2

2.5

0.09

0.2 g/t Au







incl

874.4

875.3

1

50

0.72

30 g/t Au








934

977.5

43.5

0.84

0.15

0.2 g/t Au

HAD081^^

 MR-DD

463407

7597521

263

1366.1

43

-57

1034

1073

39

0.25

0.05

0.2 g/t Au








1122.8

1170

47.2

0.82

0.21

0.2 g/t Au

HAD082^^

 MR-DD

464090

7597791

257

1027.1

303

-66

570

622.6

52.6

0.24

0.07

0.2 g/t Au








641.4

694

52.7

0.24

0.02

0.2 g/t Au








740

807.7

67.7

0.28

0.06

0.2 g/t Au








903.7

951

47.3

1.4

0.03

0.2 g/t Au

HAD083

 MR-DD

463543

7597518

262

1791.5

43

-62

734

778

44

0.33

0.07

0.2 g/t Au








953.1

1004

50.9

1.1

0.12

0.2 g/t Au







incl

989

1001.9

12.9

3.5

0.12

1.0 g/t Au








1016

1050

34

4.4

0.05

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1036.5

1048

11.5

13

0.10

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1036.5

1037

0.5

166

0.33

30 g/t Au







incl

1042

1043

1

38

0.19

30 g/t Au








1098

1281.7

183.7

1.8

0.18

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1132.2

1133.4

1.2

33

0.64

30 g/t Au







incl

1165.2

1182.4

17.2

8.8

0.47

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1169

1170

1

47

1.8

30 g/t Au







incl

1172.5

1173.5

1

47

0.49

30 g/t Au







incl

1238.8

1254

15.2

2.2

0.36

1.0 g/t Au








1405

1427

22

0.31

0.25

0.2 g/t Au








1439

1517

78

0.61

0.16

0.2 g/t Au








1529

1663

134

1.4

0.04

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1603

1618

15

1.6

0.02

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1630.1

1631

0.9

52

0.95

30 g/t Au








1677

1775.2

98.2

1.9

0.14

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1723.9

1765

41.1

3.7

0.10

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1725

1726

1

39

0.01

30 g/t Au

HAD084

 MR-DD

463270

7597841

256

1995.4

83

-65

1300.3

1322.8

22.5

0.29

0.68

0.2 g/t Au








1344.1

1376.8

32.7

0.56

0.28

0.2 g/t Au








1536.8

1879

342.2

2.0

0.11

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1572

1586

14

19

0.20

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1577.5

1577.8

0.3

637

0.35

30 g/t Au







incl

1601.5

1620

18.5

2.7

0.23

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1629.9

1641

11.1

6.6

0.11

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1659

1686.8

27.8

1.4

0.40

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1726.3

1745.8

19.5

4.2

0.04

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1741

1742

1

49

0.01

30 g/t Au







incl

1751

1767.6

16.6

2.7

0.10

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1866

1876

10

2.1

0.05

1.0 g/t Au

HAD085*

 MR-DD

463488

7598056

255

1636

112

-63

568.8

643

74.2

2.0

0.09

0.2 g/t Au







incl

594

613.1

19.1

7.0

0.23

1.0 g/t Au








659

737

78

0.30

0.04

0.2 g/t Au








768.7

789.2

20.5

0.28

0.06

0.2 g/t Au








835

1182.9

347.9

0.44

0.08

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1137

1149.1

12.1

1.2

0.13

1.0 g/t Au








1212

1272

60

2.0

0.02

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1234.8

1236

1.2

54

0.02

30 g/t Au

HAD087

 MR-DD

464336

7598258

257

1669

222

-70

1234

1258

24

0.46

0.15

0.2 g/t Au








1454

1489

35

0.20

0.18

0.2 g/t Au

HAD088

 MR-DD

463850

7598074

256

664

186

-58

477

526

49

0.45

0.07

0.2 g/t Au

HAD089

 MR-DD

464299

7597746

258

1402.2

290

-61

565

601

36

0.75

0.04

0.2 g/t Au







incl

579

601

22

1.0

0.04

1.0 g/t Au








697

788

91

1.6

0.21

0.2 g/t Au







incl

735

736.1

1.1

69

0.32

30 g/t Au








872

905.1

33.1

0.31

0.07

0.2 g/t Au








917

1018.5

101.5

0.43

0.17

0.2 g/t Au








1136

1252

116

2.9

0.07

0.2 g/t Au







incl

1136

1149

13

13

0.17

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1147.2

1149

1.8

49

0.17

30 g/t Au







incl

1154.1

1169.6

15.5

4.9

0.18

1.0 g/t Au







incl

1222

1237

15

1.5

0.02

1.0 g/t Au

HAD097W1

MR-DD

464436

7598085

257

798.7

222

-63

621.7

654

32.3

5.4

0.49

0.2 g/t Au







incl

631

651

20

8.6

0.78

1.0 g/t Au







incl

635

636

1

34

0.35

30 g/t Au







incl

639

639.35

0.35

207

1.1

30 g/t Au















* partial results, assays pending ** partial intercept, assays pending; ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.

Appendix 2

Red Chris (70% Newcrest): JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

Commentary

Sampling techniques

Core samples are obtained from core drilling. HQ and NQ diameter diamond core was drilled on a 3, 4.5m or 6m run. Core was cut using an automatic core-cutter and half core sampled at 2m intervals. Cover sequences were not sampled.

Drilling techniques

Core drilling was advanced with HQ3, HQ, NQ3 and NQ diameter coring configuration. 

 

Core from inclined drill holes are oriented on 3, 4.5m or 6m runs using an electronic core orientation tool (Reflex ACTIII). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the driller, which is later transferred to the whole drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line.

Drill sample recovery

Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller's depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Drillers depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled.

 

Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery.

Logging

Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure (for all core drilled – 34,409m in 27 holes – all holes intersected mineralisation, with the exception of eight dedicated geotechnical holes), including orientation of key geological features.

 

Geotechnical measurements were recorded including Rock Quality Designation (RQD) fracture frequency, solid core recovery and qualitative rock strength measurements.


 

Magnetic susceptibility measurements were recorded every metre.


 

All geological and geotechnical logging was conducted at the Red Chris Mine.


 

Digital data logging was captured, validated and stored in an acQuire database.

 

All drill cores were photographed, prior to cutting and/or sampling the core.

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation

Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled.

Core was cut and sampled at the Red Chris Mine core processing facility. Half core samples were collected in plastic bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and grouped in plastic bags for dispatch to the laboratory. Sample weights typically varied from 5 to 10kg. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation. Drill core samples were freighted by road to the laboratory.


 

Sample preparation was conducted at the independent ISO 9001 certified and ISO 17025 accredited Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd Laboratory, Vancouver (Bureau Veritas). Samples were dried at 650C, and crushed to 95% passing 4.75 mm, and the split to obtain up to 3kg sub-sample, which was pulverised (using LM2) to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 95% passing 106μm.

 

Duplicate samples were collected from crush and pulp samples at a rate of 1:20. Duplicate results show an acceptable level of variability for the material sampled and style of mineralisation.

 

Periodic size checks (1:20) for crush and pulp samples and sample weights are provided by the laboratory and recorded in the acQuire database. 

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests

Assaying of drill core samples was conducted at Bureau Veritas.  All samples were assayed for 48 elements using a 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/ICP-MS determination (method MA250). Gold analyses were determined by 50g fire assay with ICP-ES finish (method FA350). Carbon and Sulphur were determined by Leco (method TC000) and mercury using aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-ES/MS determination (method AQ200). 

Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20).

Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in the acQuire database and verified as acceptable prior to use of data from analysed batches.

 

Laboratory quality control data, including laboratory standards, blanks, duplicates, repeats and grind size results are captured in acQuire database and assessed for accuracy and precision for recent data.

 

Due to the limited extent of the drilling program to date, extended quality control programs are yet to be undertaken, whereby pulped samples will be submitted to an umpire laboratory and combined with more extensive re-submission programs.

Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved and the database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated.

The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results.

Verification of sampling and assaying

Sampling intervals defined by the geologist are electronically assigned sample identification numbers prior to core cutting. Corresponding sample numbers matching pre-labelled sample tags are assigned to each interval.


 

All sampling and assay information were stored in a secure acQuire database with restricted access.


 

Electronically generated sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into the acQuire database.


 

Assessment of reported significant assay intervals was verified by re-logging of drill core intervals and assessment of high resolution core photography. The verification of significant intersections has been completed by company personnel and the Competent Person/Qualified Person.

 

No adjustments are made to assay data, and no twinned holes have been completed. Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles. 


 

There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. 

Location of data points

Drill collar locations were surveyed using a RTK GPS with GNSS with a stated accuracy of +/- 0.025m.


 

Drill rig alignment was attained using an electronic azimuth aligner (Reflex TN14 GYROCOMPASS). Downhole survey was collected at 9 to 30m intervals of the drill hole using single shot survey (Reflex EZ-SHOT). At the end of hole, all holes have been surveyed using a continuous gyro survey to surface (Reflex EZ-GYRO).

 

Topographic control is established from PhotoSat topographic data and derived digital elevation model. The topography is generally low relief to flat, with an average elevation of 1500 m, with several deep creek gullies.


 

All collar coordinates are provided in the North American Datum (NAD83 Zone 9). 

Data spacing and distribution

The drill hole spacing ranges from 100 – 200m in lateral extent within an area of 1.5km2 at the East Zone.

 

No sample compositing is applied to samples.

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure

Drilling of reported drill holes RC625, RC626, RC627, RC628, RC631, RC632, RC633, RC634, RC637 and RC638 are oriented perpendicular to the intrusive complex. The intrusive complex has an east-northeast orientation, with drilling established on a north-northwest orientation.
 

Drill holes exploring the extents of the East Zone mineral system intersected moderately dipping volcanic and sedimentary units cut by sub-vertical intrusive lithologies. Steeply dipping mineralised zones with an east-northeast orientation have been interpreted from historic and Newcrest drill holes.

 Sample security

The security of samples is controlled by tracking samples from drill rig to database.


 

Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Red Chris Mine core yard every shift. Geological and geotechnical logging, high resolution core photography and cutting of drill core was undertaken at the Red Chris core processing facility.

 

Samples were freighted in sealed bags with security tags by road to the laboratory, and in the custody of Newcrest representatives. 


 

Sample numbers are generated from pre-labelled sample tags. All samples are collected in pre-numbered plastic bags. Sample tags are inserted into prenumbered plastic bags together with the sample.


 

Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advise issued to Newcrest.

 

Details of all sample movement are recorded in a database table. Dates, Hole ID sample ranges, and the analytical suite requested are recorded with the dispatch of samples to analytical services. Any discrepancies logged at the receipt of samples into the analytical services are validated.

Audits or reviews

Due to the limited duration of the program, no external audits or reviews have been undertaken.

 

Internal verification and audit of Newcrest exploration procedures and databases are periodically undertaken.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

Commentary

Mineral tenement and land tenure status

Red Chris comprises 77 mineral tenures including five mining leases and is a joint venture between subsidiaries of Newcrest Mining Limited (70%) and Imperial Metals Corporation (30%). Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited is the operator of Red Chris.

 

Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited and the Tahltan Nation (as represented by the Tahltan Central Government, the Tahltan Band and Iskut First Nation) have signed an updated Impact, Benefit and Co-Management Agreement (IBCA) covering Red Chris.


 

All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing. 

Exploration done by other parties

Conwest Exploration Limited, Great Plains Development Co. of Canada, Silver Standard Mines Ltd, Texasgulf Canada Ltd. (formerly Ecstall Mining Limited), American Bullion Minerals Ltd and bcMetals Corporation conducted exploration in the areas between 1956 and 2006.


 

Imperial Metals acquired the project in 2007 and completed deeper drilling at the East and Main Zones between 2007 and 2012.

Geology

The Red Chris Project is located in the Stikine terrane of north-western British Columbia, 80 km south of the town of Dease Lake.

 

Late Triassic sedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Stuhini Group host a series of Late Triassic to Early Jurassic 204−198 Ma) diorite to quartz monzonite stocks and dykes.


 

Gold and copper mineralisation at Red Chris consists of vein, disseminated and breccia sulphide typical of porphyry-style mineralisation. Mineralisation is hosted by diorite to quartz monzonite stocks and dykes. The main mineral assemblage contains well developed pyrite-chalcopyrite-bornite sulphide mineral assemblages as vein and breccia infill, and disseminations. The main mineralisation event is associated with biotite and potassium feldspar-magnetite wall rock alteration.

Drill hole information

As provided.

Data aggregation methods

Significant assay intercepts are reported as (A) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.1g/t Au greater than or equal to 20m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (B) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.5g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (C) length-weighted averages exceeding 1g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; (D) length-weighted averages exceeding 5g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (E) length-weighted averages exceeding 10g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution. No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations.

Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths

Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals.

Diagrams

As provided.

Balanced reporting

This is the seventh release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest. The last release was on 10 September 2020. Earlier reporting of exploration programs conducted by Newcrest and Imperial Metals Corporation have previously been reported. Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases.

Other substantive exploration data

Nil.

Further work

Further drilling is planned to define the extents of the East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone.

Drillhole data

Red Chris Project, British Columbia, Canada

Reporting Criteria: Intercepts reported are downhole drill width (not true width)  Au >0.1ppm (0.1g/t Au) and minimum 20m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Also highlighted are high grade intervals of Au >0.5ppm (0.5g/t Au), Au >1ppm (1g/t Au), Au > 5ppm (5g/t Au), Au >10ppm (10g/t Au) and minimum 10m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Gold grades are reported to two significant figures. Samples are from core drilling which is HQ or NQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being cut. Half core HQ and NQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained in the core farm for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality. Total depth (end of hole) is rounded to one decimal place for reporting purposes.

Hole ID

Hole Type

Easting     (m)

Northing (m)

RL (m)

Total Depth (m)

Azimuth
(GRID)

Dip

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (ppm)

Cu (pct)

Cut off



RC625

DD

452126

6396252

1520

1499.5

144

-62

360

380

20^^

0.19

0.03

0.1 ppm Au








420

502

82^^

0.15

0.03

0.1 ppm Au








640

1066

426^^

0.62

0.48

0.1 ppm Au







incl.

734

810

76^^

1.9

1.2

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

736

796

60^^

2.2

1.3

1 ppm Au







incl.

828

872

44^^

0.64

0.64

0.5 ppm Au








1282

1322

40^^

0.17

0.15

0.1 ppm Au








1360

1416

56^^

0.11

0.16

0.1 ppm Au

RC626

DD

452502

6396343

1499

1391

148

-57

338

366

28^^

0.22

0.03

0.1 ppm Au








424

452

28^^

0.11

0.03

0.1 ppm Au








474

540

66^^

0.12

0.09

0.1 ppm Au








560

1056

496^^

0.55

0.45

0.1 ppm Au







incl.

742

838

96^^

0.95

0.75

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

746

784

38^^

1.1

0.90

1 ppm Au







incl.

828

838

10^^

2.1

0.97

1 ppm Au







incl.

918

1006

88^^

1.2

0.92

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

920

970

50^^

1.6

1.2

1 ppm Au







incl.

1028

1048

20^^

0.65

0.60

0.5 ppm Au








1068

1234

166^^

0.40

0.34

0.1 ppm Au







incl.

1082

1144

62^^

0.82

0.56

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

1082

1106

24^^

1.0

0.78

1 ppm Au








1282

1302

20^^

0.16

0.27

0.1 ppm Au








1346

1391

45^^

0.12

0.03

0.1 ppm Au

RC627

DD

452643

6396523

1471

1299.9

151

-52

464

488

24^^

0.11

0.01

0.1 ppm Au








600

1172

572^^

0.56

0.48

0.1 ppm Au







incl.

698

708

10^^

0.65

0.47

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

752

898

146^^

0.86

0.57

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

778

822

44^^

1.2

0.71

1 ppm Au







incl.

910

1034

124^^

0.64

0.68

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

1048

1156

108^^

0.64

0.53

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

1074

1086

12^^

1.1

0.92

1 ppm Au








1262

1290

28^^

0.15

0.26

0.1 ppm Au

RC628

DD

452756

6396333

1492

1209.3

151

-60

305

339

34^^

0.11

0.02

0.1 ppm Au








497

1071

574^^

0.43

0.42

0.1 ppm Au







incl.

589

615

26^^

0.66

0.51

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

631

763

132^^

0.79

0.64

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

663

697

34^^

1.0

0.70

1 ppm Au







incl.

787

827

40^^

0.53

0.65

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

905

949

44^^

0.77

0.57

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

923

943

20^^

1.0

0.66

1 ppm Au








1145

1179

34^^

0.23

0.36

0.1 ppm Au

RC629

DD

452261

6396538

1467

1485.5

144

-60

Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC630

DD

452580

6396361

1492

1428.8

325

-69

Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC631

DD

452126

6396252

1520

1493.5

158

-62

326

406

80^^

0.10

0.03

0.1 ppm Au








534

554

20^^

0.15

0.03

0.1 ppm Au








612

1098

486^^

0.39

0.33

0.1 ppm Au







incl.

712

740

28^^

0.56

0.40

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

758

862

104^^

0.55

0.43

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

886

968

82^^

0.58

0.54

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

980

990

10^^

0.58

0.56

0.5 ppm Au








1136

1170

34^^

0.11

0.11

0.1 ppm Au








1222

1286

64^^

0.37

0.08

0.1 ppm Au








1318

1338

20^^

0.36

0.03

0.1 ppm Au








1364

1392

28^^

0.10

0.05

0.1 ppm Au








1426

1454

28^^

0.10

0.07

0.1 ppm Au

RC632

DD

452643

6396524

1471

1409.5

149

-57

406

472

66^^

0.16

0.03

0.1 ppm Au








698

1260

562^^

0.48

0.42

0.1 ppm Au







incl.

798

808

10^^

0.51

0.40

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

856

1012

156^^

0.71

0.49

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

984

1010

26^^

1.1

0.81

1 ppm Au







incl.

1024

1038

14^^

0.76

0.94

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

1056

1114

58^^

0.57

0.60

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

1164

1210

46^^

0.69

0.66

0.5 ppm Au








1272

1302

30^^

0.14

0.10

0.1 ppm Au








1328

1348

20^^

0.10

0.03

0.1 ppm Au

RC633

DD

452504

6396348

1496

1427.0

147

-62

382

480

98^^

0.25

0.04

0.1 ppm Au







incl.

432

446

14^^

0.53

0.04

0.5 ppm Au








582

1156

574^^

0.53

0.44

0.1 ppm Au







incl.

792

914

122^^

0.83

0.69

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

822

870

48^^

1.3

0.97

1 ppm Au







incl.

1016

1084

68^^

1.7

1.3

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

1018

1084

66^^

1.8

1.3

1 ppm Au







incl.

1114

1138

24^^

0.56

0.42

0.5 ppm Au








1212

1288

76^^

0.18

0.34

0.1 ppm Au

RC634

DD

452443

6396281

1504

1289.6

150

-60

288

348

60^^

0.30

0.02

0.1 ppm Au







incl.

322

334

12^^

0.96

0.03

0.5 ppm Au








404

452

48^^

0.10

0.01

0.1 ppm Au








522

628

106^^

0.33

0.41

0.1 ppm Au







incl.

570

620

50^^

0.50

0.63

0.5 ppm Au








650

1164

514^

1.3

0.77

0.1 ppm Au







incl.

696

716

20^^

0.50

0.55

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

802

1004

202^^

2.7

1.3

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

806

972

166^^

3.0

1.5

1 ppm Au







incl.

888

914

26^^

8.8

3.4

5 ppm Au







incl.

890

902

12^^

12

4.4

10 ppm Au







incl.

988

1000

12^^

1.5

0.93

1 ppm Au







incl.

1016

1160

144^

0.64

0.48

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

1022

1032

10^^

1.0

0.71

1 ppm Au








1182

1218

36

0.15

0.15

0.1 ppm Au

RC635

DD

452998

6396780

1444

1184.2

241

-56

Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC636

DD

452733

6396525

1463

900.0

345

-80

Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC637

DD

452127

6396252

1519

1396.5

143

-59

318

450

132

0.14

0.02

0.1 ppm Au








618

1064

446

0.51

0.45

0.1 ppm Au







incl.

692

826

134

1.0

0.80

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

694

754

60

1.5

1.1

1 ppm Au







incl.

840

876

36

0.57

0.62

0.5 ppm Au








1084

1130

46

0.11

0.15

0.1 ppm Au








1218

1356

138

0.24

0.26

0.1 ppm Au

RC638

DD

452504

6396347

1495

1259.2

147

-50

300

336

36

0.11

0.02

0.1 ppm Au








390

420

30

0.24

0.03

0.1 ppm Au








432

454

22

0.12

0.05

0.1 ppm Au








536

1024

488

0.61

0.50

0.1 ppm Au







incl.

646

750

104

1.0

0.76

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

668

722

54

1.3

0.96

1 ppm Au







incl.

778

878

100

1.3

1.0

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

778

864

86

1.5

1.1

1 ppm Au







incl.

890

900

10

0.69

0.71

0.5 ppm Au







incl.

924

954

30

0.56

0.53

0.5 ppm Au








1082

1136

54

0.28

0.45

0.1 ppm Au








1178

1198

20

0.15

0.01

0.1 ppm Au








1212

1250

38

0.13

0.01

0.1 ppm Au

RC639

DD

452358

6395283

1510

1520.0

328

-58

Assays pending

RC640

DD

453019

6396267

1481

1308.5

149

-65

Assays pending

RC641

DD

450713

6394758

1549

1339.8

333

-73

Assays pending

RC642

DD

450871

6394815

1533

1505.2

328

-65

Assays pending

RC643

DD

453001

6396780

1444

1101.3

222

-79

Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC644

DD

453180

6395986

1464

1190.2

302

-62

Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC644W1

DD

453180

6395986

1464

1214.4

302

-62

Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC644W2

DD

453180

6395986

1464

1305.9

302

-62

Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC645

DD

452127

6396252

1520

1205.5

143

-67

Assays pending

RC646

DD

452955

6396340

1477

1491.5

144

-63

Assays pending

RC647

DD

451986

6395998

1558

1501.8

148

-58

Assays pending

RC648

DD

450889

6395421

1498

1507.9

154

-59

Assays pending

RC649

DD

452253

6395184

1519

1999.9

328

-58

Assays pending

RC650

DD

450871

6394815

1533

910.8

330

-52

Assays pending

RC651

DD

452393

6395755

1436

1101.6

58

-62

Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC658

DD

452279

6396325

1492

1263.7

154

-56

Assays pending

RC659

DD

451553

6394699

1581

1552.6*

328

-48

Assays pending

RC660

DD

451764

6396001

1542

750.0

147

-57

Assays pending

RC660W

DD

451764

6396001

1542

923.3*

151

-57

Assays pending

RC661

DD

452887

6396431

1474

1227.4

144

-61

Assays pending

RC662

DD

450694

6394994

1507

824.2*

150

-64

Assays pending

RC663

DD

452221

6395958

1548

590.2*

67

-59

Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC664

DD

452279

6396325

1492

522.5*

155

-67

Assays pending

RC665

DD

451983

6395232

1536

380*

325

-59

Assays pending

RC666

DD

451667

6395163

1541

270.9*

326

-55

Assays pending

RC667

DD

452993

6396047

1484

1*

247

-57

Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

*drilling in progress. **partial intercept, assays pending. ^updated intercept ^^previously reported

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "objectives", "targets", "outlook" and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding estimated reserves and resources, certain plans, strategies, aspirations and objectives of management, anticipated production, study or construction dates, expected costs, cash flow or production outputs and anticipated productive lives of projects and mines. Newcrest continues to distinguish between outlook and guidance. Guidance statements relate to the current financial year. Outlook statements relate to years subsequent to the current financial year.

These forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Newcrest's actual results, performance and achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements, or industry results, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which Newcrest operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation. For further information as to the risks which may impact on Newcrest's results and performance, please see the risk factors included in the Annual Information Form dated 13 October 2020 lodged with ASX and SEDAR.

Forward looking statements are based on Newcrest's good faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect Newcrest's business and operations in the future. Newcrest does not give any assurance that the assumptions will prove to be correct. There may be other factors that could cause actual results or events not to be as anticipated, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of Newcrest. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements, particularly in the current economic climate with the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward looking statements in this document speak only at the date of issue. Except as required by applicable laws or regulations, Newcrest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in assumptions on which any such statement is based.

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Reporting Requirements

As an Australian Company with securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Newcrest is subject to Australian disclosure requirements and standards, including the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX. Investors should note that it is a requirement of the ASX listing rules that the reporting of ore reserves and mineral resources in Australia comply with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and that Newcrest's ore reserve and mineral resource estimates comply with the JORC Code.

Newcrest is also subject to certain Canadian disclosure requirements and standards, as a result of its secondary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), including the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). Investors should note that it is a requirement of Canadian securities law that the reporting of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources in Canada and the disclosure of scientific and technical information concerning a mineral project on a property material to Newcrest comply with NI 43-101. Newcrest's material properties are currently Cadia, Lihir and Wafi-Golpu.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this document that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, and related scientific and technical information, is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr F. MacCorquodale. Mr MacCorquodale is the General Manager – Greenfields Exploration and a full-time employee of Newcrest Mining Limited. He is a shareholder in Newcrest Mining Limited and is entitled to participate in Newcrest's executive equity long term incentive plan, details of which are included in Newcrest's 2020 Remuneration Report. He is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr MacCorquodale has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr MacCorquodale approves the disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this document and consents to the inclusion of material of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com

