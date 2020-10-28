Newcrest Mining Limited - Quarterly Exploration Report for the three months ended 30 September 2020
Highlights
- Drilling results have returned the best intercept to date at the Havieron Project from infill drilling of the South East Crescent Zone with 120.7m @ 9.3g/t Au & 0.18% Cu from 1349.3m, including 26.6m @ 34g/t Au & 0.23% Cu from 1384.4m (HAD065W2).
- A potential new target termed the "Eastern Breccia" has been identified at the Havieron Project.
- Further infill drilling was completed in the period to support the estimation of an initial Inferred Mineral Resource for Havieron in the December 2020 quarter from the South East Crescent and adjacent breccia mineralisation.
- Exploration activities commenced at the Wilki Project in the Paterson Province.
- Resource definition infill drilling at Red Chris has confirmed the presence of discrete high grade mineralisation in the East Zone.
Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas said "Havieron continues to expand its mineralisation with its best high grade intercept to date of 120.7m @ 9.3g/t gold. Drilling results at Havieron have also identified a potential new target termed the Eastern Breccia, highlighting the potential for a new region of breccia development. We expect to deliver our initial Inferred Mineral Resource for Havieron in the December quarter. At Red Chris, drilling results continue to confirm the presence of discrete high grade mineralisation in the East Zone."
Havieron - Significant results since the June Quarterly Exploration Report:
- HAD043W2^^
- 116.2m @ 2.6g/t Au & 0.65% Cu from 607m
- Including 18m @ 6.3g/t Au & 0.92% Cu from 671m
- HAD047^^
- 309m @ 0.99g/t Au & 0.07% Cu from 915m
- Including 44m @ 3.3g/t Au & 0.15% Cu from 1157m
- Including 1m @ 100g/t Au & 0.85% Cu from 1158m
- HAD057W5
- 212m @ 2g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 981m
- Including 30.2m @ 5.6g/t Au & 0.17% Cu from 1115m
- HAD065W2*
- 120.7m @ 9.3g/t Au & 0.18% Cu from 1349.3m
- Including 26.6m @ 34g/t Au & 0.23% Cu from 1384.4m
- Including 6m @ 57g/t Au & 0.06% Cu from 1386m
- Including 3.4m @ 131g/t Au & 0.06% Cu from 1398.6m
- HAD077^^
- 127.6m @ 2.0g/t Au & 0.33% Cu from 551m
- Including 29.8m @ 6.7g/t Au & 0.86% Cu from 616m
- HAD078^^
- 208.6m @ 1.2g/t Au & 0.22% Cu from 832.4m
- Including 10.4m @ 4.0g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 1002.6m
- HAD083
- 183.7m @ 1.8g/t Au & 0.18% Cu from 1098m
- Including 17.2m @ 8.8g/t Au & 0.47% Cu from 1165.2m
- 134m @ 1.4g/t Au & 0.04% Cu from 1529m
- 98.2m @ 1.9g/t Au & 0.14% Cu from 1677m
- Including 41.1m @ 3.7g/t Au & 0.1% Cu from 1723.9m
- HAD084
- 342.2m @ 2.0g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 1536.8m
- Including 14m @ 19g/t Au & 0.2% Cu from 1572m
- HAD085*
- 74.2m @ 2.0g/t Au and 0.09% Cu from 568.8m
- Including 19.1m @ 7.0g/t Au & 0.23% Cu from 594m
- HAD089
- 116m @ 2.9g/t Au & 0.07% Cu from 1136m
- Including 13m @ 13g/t Au and 0.17% Cu from 1136m
* partial results, assays pending ** partial intercept, assays pending; ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.
Red Chris - Significant results since the June Quarterly Exploration Report:
- RC625:
- o 426m^^ @ 0.62g/t Au & 0.48% Cu from 640m
- o including 76m^^ @ 1.9g/t Au & 1.2% Cu from 734m
- o including 60m^^ @ 2.2g/t Au & 1.3% Cu from 736m
- RC634
- o 514m^ @ 1.3g/t Au & 0.77% Cu from 650m
- o including 202m^^ @ 2.7g/t Au & 1.3% Cu from 802m
- o including 166m^^ @ 3.0g/t Au & 1.5% Cu from 806m
- o including 26m^^ @ 8.8g/t Au & 3.4% Cu from 888m
- o including 12m^^ @ 12g/t Au & 4.4% Cu from 890m
- o including 12m^^ @ 1.5g/t Au & 0.93% Cu from 988m
- o including 144m^ @ 0.64g/t Au & 0.48% Cu from 1016m
- o including 10m^ @ 1.0g/t Au & 0.71% Cu from 1022m
- RC637:
- 446m @ 0.51g/t Au & 0.45% Cu from 618m
- including 134m @ 1.0g/t Au & 0.8% Cu from 692m
- including 60m @ 1.5g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 694m
- RC638
- 488m @ 0.61g/t Au & 0.50 % Cu from 536m
- including 104m @ 1.0g/t Au & 0.76% Cu from 646m
- including 54m @ 1.3g/t Au & 0.96% Cu from 668m
- including 100m @ 1.3g/t Au & 1.0% Cu from 778m
- including 86m @ 1.5g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 778m
** partial intercept, assays pending; ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.
Havieron Project, Western Australia
The Havieron Project is operated by Newcrest under a farm-in agreement with Greatland Gold Plc. Newcrest has earned a 40% interest in the project and is now progressing Stage 3 work programs, including ongoing exploration drilling and studies to support early development options. Newcrest can earn up to a 70% joint venture interest through expenditure of US$65 million and the completion of a series of exploration and development milestones in a four-stage farm-in over a six year period that commenced in May 2019. Newcrest may acquire an additional 5% interest at the end of the farm-in period at fair market value. The farm-in agreement includes tolling principles reflecting the intention of the parties that, subject to a successful exploration program and feasibility study, the resulting joint venture mineralised material will be processed at Telfer.
The Havieron Project is centred on a deep magnetic anomaly located 45km east of Telfer in the Paterson Province. The target is overlain by more than 420m of post mineral Permian cover. Newcrest commenced drilling during the June 2019 quarter and has progressively increased its drilling activities to the extent that up to nine drill rigs are now in operation. A further 34 drill holes for 35,037m of drilling has been completed since 30 June 2020, with all drill holes intersecting mineralisation. This contributes to a total of 111,913m of drilling from 120 drill holes since Newcrest commenced exploration activity in May 2019.
At Havieron, exploration activities have focused on an infill drilling program to support the estimation of an initial Inferred Mineral Resource from the South East Crescent and adjacent breccia, expected in the December 2020 quarter, together with step out drilling to define the extents and growth potential of the Havieron mineralised system.
Drilling since May 2019 has outlined an ovoid shaped zone of variable brecciation, alteration and sulphide mineralisation with dimensions of 650m x 350m trending in a north west orientation. Breccia mineralisation was initially identified internal to the Crescent Zone but most recently has been recognised external to the Crescent sulphide zone on the east, northwest and southeast.
Within this ovoid shaped zone (at this stage) exploration has identified four key target regions, which are:
- South East Crescent and Breccia
- North West Crescent
- Northern Breccia
- Eastern Breccia
Within the South East Crescent and Breccia region, infill drilling is focused on a nominal drill spacing of 50 – 100m laterally, and 100m vertically. A total of 73 drill holes have been completed to support the estimation of an initial Inferred Mineral Resource in the December 2020 quarter. The majority of this drilling is located in the upper 600m vertical extent of the zone. Interpretation of data in the South East Crescent area suggests:
- The upper levels of the system (-170m to -400mRL) have an internal unfolded strike of 550m, an average width estimate of 20m and a height of 230m.
- The mid level of the system (-400m to -600mRL) has an internal unfolded strike of 400m, an average width estimate of 20m and a height of 200m.
- The lower levels (-600m to -900mRL) where drill tested, hosts the Crescent Zone which tapers in strike length to 300m, with a width of approximately 20m and a height of 300m.
Infill drilling continues to demonstrate the continuity of higher grade mineralisation within the South East Crescent and Breccia including HAD065W2 which returned 120.7m @ 9.3g/t Au & 0.18% Cu from 1349.3m, including 26.6m @ 34g/t Au & 0.23% Cu from 1384.4m. This result confirms the presence of higher grade shoots within the Crescent Zone and remains open at depth.
In the North West Crescent target, a total of eight drill holes have been completed, of which three have intersected higher grades as part of the initial growth drilling phase. Results and interpretation from the drilling highlighted:
- The presence of high grade sulphide mineralised zones in three drill holes including:
- HAD085 returned 74.2m @ 2.0g/t Au & 0.09% Cu from 568.8m, including 19.1m @ 7.0g/t Au & 0.23% Cu from 594m,
- HAD089 returned 116m @ 2.9g/t Au & 0.07% Cu from 1136m, including 13m @ 13.0g/t Au & 0.17% Cu from 1136m.
- These intercepts follow on from previously reported drill hole HAD066, 82.1m^^ @ 2.4g/t Au & 0.08% Cu from 557.6m.
- Further drill testing is required to determine the continuity and extent of the higher grade mineralisation.
Mineralisation on the limbs between the south-east and north-west closure is irregularly developed.
The Northern Breccia has been identified in 15 drill holes to date. Mineralisation is observed from -550 to -850mRL (open at depth) striking to the North West over 300m and between 100-150m in width. Ongoing extensional drilling has confirmed and further expanded the footprint of the Northern Breccia hosted mineralisation. Additional drilling is required to understand the grade continuity and metal distribution.
- Additional results from this breccia include:
- HAD047 returned 309m^^ @ 0.99g/t Au and 0.07% Cu from 915m including 44m^^ @ 3.3g/t Au and 0.15% Cu from 1157m, and
- HAD078, 208.6m^^ @ 1.2g/t Au & 0.22% Cu from 832.4m including 10.4m^^ @ 4.0g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 1002.6m.
Growth drilling from two drill holes has identified an emerging early-stage target termed the Eastern Breccia. This drilling is encouraging as it highlights the potential for a new region of breccia development not previously recognised and extends mineralisation externally to the Crescent sulphide mineralisation.
- Significant results from the initial two drill holes include:
- HAD083 returned 134m @ 1.4g/t Au & 0.04% Cu from 1529m, and 98.2m @ 1.9g/t Au & 0.14% Cu from 1677m Including 41.1m @ 3.7g/t Au & 0.1% Cu from 1723.9m, and
- HAD084 returned 342.2m @ 2.0g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 1536.8m, including 14m @ 19.0g/t Au & 0.2% Cu from 1572m.
- Additional drilling is required to assess the potential of this new zone of breccia mineralisation.
* partial results, assays pending ** partial intercept, assays pending; ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.
Table 1: Significant Havieron intercepts
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Gold (g/t)
|
Copper (%)
|
HAD028W1
|
939.6
|
1171
|
231.4
|
0.56
|
0.08
|
HAD043W2^^
|
607
|
723.2
|
116.2
|
2.6
|
0.65
|
including
|
671
|
689
|
18
|
6.3
|
0.92
|
HAD047^^
|
915
|
1224
|
309
|
0.99
|
0.07
|
including
|
1157
|
1201
|
44
|
3.3
|
0.15
|
including
|
1158
|
1159
|
1
|
100
|
0.85
|
HAD048^^
|
960.6
|
1035.9
|
75.3
|
1.8
|
0.17
|
including
|
973
|
1003
|
30
|
3.7
|
0.27
|
HAD048^^
|
1141
|
1222.1
|
81.1
|
1.6
|
0.83
|
HAD053W1
|
845.5
|
889.8
|
44.3
|
5.0
|
0.11
|
including
|
847.3
|
869
|
21.7
|
9.9
|
0.16
|
HAD053W1
|
1224
|
1329.3
|
105.3
|
1.4
|
0.80
|
including
|
1245
|
1276.1
|
31.1
|
4.3
|
1.6
|
HAD053W2
|
1046.4
|
1141
|
94.6
|
1.8
|
0.28
|
including
|
1110.3
|
1122.6
|
12.2
|
7.0
|
0.73
|
HAD055W1^^
|
890
|
1061
|
171
|
1.5
|
0.10
|
HAD057W5
|
981
|
1193
|
212
|
2.0
|
0.11
|
including
|
1115
|
1145.2
|
30.2
|
5.6
|
0.17
|
HAD065W2*
|
1349.3
|
1470
|
120.7
|
9.3
|
0.18
|
including
|
1384.4
|
1411
|
26.6
|
34
|
0.23
|
including
|
1386
|
1392
|
6
|
57
|
0.06
|
including
|
1398.6
|
1402
|
3.4
|
131
|
0.06
|
HAD069^^
|
1006
|
1193
|
187
|
0.61
|
0.10
|
HAD072^^
|
543.7
|
613.2
|
69.5
|
1.4
|
0.50
|
including
|
548.8
|
573.4
|
24.6
|
3.5
|
1.4
|
HAD074^^
|
710.9
|
876.6
|
165.7
|
0.62
|
0.35
|
HAD075^^
|
913
|
1049
|
136
|
0.50
|
0.14
|
HAD076^^
|
884.6
|
997
|
112.4
|
0.90
|
0.08
|
HAD076^^
|
1049
|
1075
|
26
|
4.9
|
0.16
|
including
|
1063
|
1063.7
|
0.7
|
178
|
0.53
|
HAD077^^
|
551
|
678.6
|
127.6
|
2.0
|
0.33
|
including
|
616
|
645.8
|
29.8
|
6.7
|
0.86
|
HAD078^^
|
832.4
|
1041
|
208.6
|
1.2
|
0.22
|
HAD079^^
|
1195
|
1277
|
82
|
1.0
|
0.13
|
HAD083
|
1016
|
1050
|
34
|
4.4
|
0.05
|
including
|
1036.5
|
1048
|
11.5
|
13
|
0.10
|
HAD083
|
1098
|
1281.7
|
183.7
|
1.8
|
0.18
|
including
|
1165.2
|
1182.4
|
17.2
|
8.8
|
0.47
|
HAD083
|
1529
|
1663
|
134
|
1.4
|
0.04
|
HAD083
|
1677
|
1775.2
|
98.2
|
1.9
|
0.14
|
including
|
1723.9
|
1765
|
41.1
|
3.7
|
0.10
|
HAD084
|
1536.8
|
1879
|
342.2
|
2.0
|
0.11
|
including
|
1572
|
1586
|
14
|
19
|
0.20
|
including
|
1577.5
|
1577.8
|
0.3
|
637
|
0.35
|
HAD085*
|
568.8
|
643
|
74.2
|
2.0
|
0.09
|
including
|
594
|
613.1
|
19.1
|
7.0
|
0.23
|
HAD085*
|
835
|
1182.9
|
347.9
|
0.44
|
0.08
|
HAD085*
|
1212
|
1272
|
60
|
2.0
|
0.02
|
HAD089
|
697
|
788
|
91
|
1.6
|
0.21
|
HAD089
|
1136
|
1252
|
116
|
2.9
|
0.07
|
including
|
1136
|
1149
|
13
|
13
|
0.17
|
HAD097W1
|
621.7
|
654
|
32.3
|
5.4
|
0.49
|
including
|
631
|
651
|
20
|
8.6
|
0.78
Refer to Appendix 1 for additional information.
* partial results, assays pending ** partial intercept, assays pending; ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.
Red Chris, British Columbia, Canada
Red Chris is a joint venture between Newcrest (70%) and Imperial Metals Corporation (30%). Newcrest acquired its interest in, and operatorship of, Red Chris on 15 August 2019.
There are two drilling campaigns presently underway at Red Chris. The first is the East Zone Resource Definition program which is designed to obtain geological, geotechnical and metallurgical data to support future studies for underground block cave mining. The second is the Brownfields Exploration program which is focused on the discovery of additional zones of higher grade mineralisation within the Red Chris porphyry corridor. Drilling activity increased during the period with eight diamond drill rigs in operation. A further 34,409m of drilling has been completed since 30 June 2020 from 27 drill holes. All drill holes intersected mineralisation, except eight that were dedicated geotechnical holes. This contributed to a total of 86,366m of drilling from 69 drill holes since Newcrest acquired its interest in the joint venture.
The East Zone Resource Definition program which comprised a further 10 follow up infill drill holes is now complete. Results confirm the presence of multiple discrete high grade pods of mineralisation with infill resource definition hole RC634 returning 514m^ @ 1.3g/t Au & 0.77% Cu from 650m including 166m^^ @ 3g/t Au & 1.5% Cu from 806m.
Drilling during the reporting period continued to confirm the footprint of the western high grade pod, which was first intersected in RC616 (previously reported) continued during the reporting period. A program of 100m spaced holes is designed to confirm the lateral and vertical extent. Final results for step-out hole RC625, located 100m south west of RC616 returned 426m^^ @ 0.62g/t Au and 0.48% Cu from 640m including 60m^^ @ 2.2g/t Au and 1.3% Cu from 736m. Results received during the quarter continued to confirm the high grade mineralisation with RC637 located 100m above RC625, returning 446m @ 0.51g/t Au and 0.45% Cu from 618m including 60m @ 1.5g/t Au and 1.1% Cu from 694m. Drilling to define the extent and continuity of this high grade pod is ongoing. These discrete pods (refer to figures 5-9 below) sit within the larger footprint of the overall porphyry system.
The Brownfields Exploration program has been expanded with drilling underway across the East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone. The program is following up on historic drilling results along a 3km segment of the porphyry corridor in search for zones of mineralisation which could support additional mining fronts.
A property wide Airborne Electro-Magnetic (AEM) and gravity survey was completed during the period. A high-resolution airborne magnetics survey was also completed over a portion of the property to provide complete coverage. The survey aims to generate drill targets across the entire claim package.
** partial intercept, assays pending; ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.
Table 2: Significant Red Chris intercepts
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Width (m)
|
Gold (g/t)
|
Copper (%)
|
RC625
|
640
|
1066
|
426^^
|
0.62
|
0.48
|
including
|
734
|
810
|
76^^
|
1.9
|
1.2
|
including
|
736
|
796
|
60^^
|
2.2
|
1.3
|
RC626
|
560
|
1056
|
496^^
|
0.55
|
0.45
|
including
|
742
|
838
|
96^^
|
0.95
|
0.75
|
including
|
746
|
784
|
38^^
|
1.1
|
0.90
|
including
|
828
|
838
|
10^^
|
2.1
|
0.97
|
including
|
918
|
1006
|
88^^
|
1.2
|
0.92
|
including
|
920
|
970
|
50^^
|
1.6
|
1.2
|
including
|
1028
|
1048
|
20^^
|
0.65
|
0.60
|
and
|
1068
|
1234
|
166^^
|
0.40
|
0.34
|
including
|
1082
|
1144
|
62^^
|
0.82
|
0.56
|
including
|
1082
|
1106
|
24^^
|
1.0
|
0.78
|
RC627
|
600
|
1172
|
572^^
|
0.56
|
0.48
|
including
|
752
|
898
|
146^^
|
0.86
|
0.57
|
including
|
778
|
822
|
44^^
|
1.2
|
0.71
|
including
|
910
|
1034
|
124^^
|
0.64
|
0.68
|
including
|
1048
|
1156
|
108^^
|
0.64
|
0.53
|
including
|
1074
|
1086
|
12^^
|
1.1
|
0.92
|
RC628
|
497
|
1071
|
574^^
|
0.43
|
0.42
|
including
|
631
|
763
|
132^^
|
0.79
|
0.64
|
including
|
663
|
697
|
34^^
|
1.0
|
0.70
|
including
|
923
|
943
|
20^^
|
1.0
|
0.66
|
RC631
|
612
|
1098
|
486^^
|
0.39
|
0.33
|
including
|
758
|
862
|
104^^
|
0.55
|
0.43
|
including
|
886
|
968
|
82^^
|
0.58
|
0.54
|
RC632
|
698
|
1260
|
562^^
|
0.48
|
0.42
|
including
|
856
|
1012
|
156^^
|
0.71
|
0.49
|
including
|
984
|
1010
|
26^^
|
1.1
|
0.81
|
including
|
1024
|
1038
|
14^^
|
0.76
|
0.94
|
RC633
|
582
|
1156
|
574^^
|
0.53
|
0.44
|
including
|
792
|
914
|
122^^
|
0.83
|
0.69
|
including
|
822
|
870
|
48^^
|
1.3
|
0.97
|
including
|
1016
|
1084
|
68^^
|
1.7
|
1.3
|
including
|
1018
|
1084
|
66^^
|
1.8
|
1.3
|
RC634
|
522
|
628
|
106^^
|
0.33
|
0.41
|
and
|
650
|
1164
|
514^
|
1.3
|
0.77
|
including
|
802
|
1004
|
202^^
|
2.7
|
1.3
|
including
|
806
|
972
|
166^^
|
3.0
|
1.5
|
including
|
888
|
914
|
26^^
|
8.8
|
3.4
|
including
|
890
|
902
|
12^^
|
12
|
4.4
|
including
|
988
|
1000
|
12^^
|
1.5
|
0.93
|
including
|
1016
|
1160
|
144^
|
0.64
|
0.48
|
including
|
1022
|
1032
|
10^^
|
1.0
|
0.71
|
RC637
|
618
|
1064
|
446
|
0.51
|
0.45
|
including
|
692
|
826
|
134
|
1.0
|
0.80
|
including
|
694
|
754
|
60
|
1.5
|
1.1
|
RC638
|
536
|
1024
|
488
|
0.61
|
0.50
|
including
|
646
|
750
|
104
|
1.0
|
0.76
|
including
|
668
|
722
|
54
|
1.3
|
0.96
|
including
|
778
|
878
|
100
|
1.3
|
1.0
|
including
|
778
|
864
|
86
|
1.5
|
1.1
Refer to Appendix 2 for additional information
** partial intercept, assays pending; ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.
GJ Project, British Columbia, Canada
During the September quarter, an airborne geophysical survey of ZTEM and gravity data collection was completed over the entire GJ property. In addition, a collection of high-resolution airborne magnetics commenced over the northern portion of the property. This data will be combined with historical exploration and geological information to define new drill targets for the next summer field season.
Nevada, USA
At the Jarbidge project in northern Nevada, the US Forest Service Plan of Operations permit was issued covering the Jack Creek area, an early-stage exploration target for low-sulfidation epithermal gold. The US Forest Service permit is valid for a six-year period. Access earthworks and other site preparation commenced during the September quarter and an initial core drilling program consisting of 2,000 – 3,000m is planned for the December quarter.
Central Andes, Northern Chile
In Chile, exploration activity remained suspended during the September quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Gorbea project, an option and farm-in agreement with Mirasol Resources Ltd, drilling is planned at several target areas for high-sulfidation epithermal gold, including Atlas, Dorado and Titan, when COVID-19 pandemic conditions and local regulations allow.
At the Mioceno project, an option and farm-in agreement with Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc., initial drill-testing of a high-sulfidation epithermal gold target is planned when COVID-19 pandemic conditions allow field work to resume safely.
At the Altazor high-sulfidation epithermal gold and porphyry project, which is an option and farm-in agreement with Mirasol Resources Ltd, engagement with the local communities to secure project access will advance when safe interaction with community leaders can resume when COVID-19 pandemic conditions and local regulations allow.
Additionally, the next stage of field work at the Vicuna high-sulfidation epithermal and porphyry-style gold target in Northern Chile will commence when pandemic conditions and local regulations allow. The Vicuna project is an option and farm-in agreement with Compania Minera del Pacifico S.A (CAP).
Northern Andes, Ecuador
In Ecuador, all exploration activity remains suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ability to safely resume activities will depend on local conditions and regulations, which will be monitored during the December quarter.
Wilki Project, Western Australia
The Wilki Project is an exploration farm-in and joint venture with Antipa Minerals Limited (Antipa) which commenced on 11 March 2020. This project forms part of the broader Paterson strategy in this region. The Wilki Project, which is currently managed by Antipa, covers a strategic landholding of ~2,200km2 surrounding the Telfer operation and is also in close proximity to the Havieron project. Under the next stage of the farm-in, Newcrest has an option to manage future work programs.
Work programs have included an initial AEM survey which was completed during the period. This survey has identified several high priority targets. Cultural heritage surveys have been completed for these targets and drill testing is currently planned for the December 2020 quarter.
Tanami Province, Northern Territory and Western Australia
No activities were completed in the Tanami Province during the quarter due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Tennant East, Northern Territory
Newcrest is the holder of granted titles as well as four application areas in the recently recognised Tennant East domain. Planning for future work programs including drill testing covering the granted title has commenced.
Queensland
No activities were completed in the Mt Isa North region or the Bulimba region in north east Queensland.
Brownfield Exploration
Brownfields exploration activities within Newcrest's existing mining provinces included:
- Cadia – There has been no exploration activity completed within the Cadia Mine Corridor, which includes both Newcrest title as well as the Junction Reefs Joint Venture area. Future work programs will be focused within the Junction Reefs Joint Venture area at the Randall's prospect. Data compilation in the Glendale region continues.
- Telfer – Ranking and prioritising drill targets within the satellite regions south of Telfer has identified the Mobius AEM target for drill testing. Planning for the drilling of Mobius in the December quarter is advanced. Processing of the AEM survey flown in the previous quarter is ongoing.
- Lihir – No activities were completed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
COVID-19 Measures
Newcrest has implemented and maintained measures to reduce and mitigate the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic to its project workforce and key stakeholders. Potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the drilling activity at all of our exploration projects are being actively managed. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Newcrest's exploration projects.
Appendix 1
Havieron Project (Greatland Gold plc farm-in agreement): JORC Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|
Criteria
|
Commentary
|
Sampling techniques
|
Core samples are obtained from core drilling in Proterozoic basement lithologies. PQ-HQ and NQ diameter core was drilled on a 6m run. Core was cut using an automated core-cutter and half core sampled at 1m intervals with breaks for major geological changes. Sampling intervals range from 0.2 – 1.0m. Cover sequences were not sampled.
|
Drilling techniques
|
Permian Paterson Formation cover sequence was drilled using mud rotary drilling. Depths of cover typically observed to approximately 420m vertically below surface. Steel casing was emplaced to secure the pre-collar.
Core drilling was advanced from the base of the cover sequence with PQ3, HQ3 and NQ2 diameter coring configuration.
Core from inclined drill holes are oriented on 3m and 6m runs using an electronic core orientation tool (Reflex ACTIII). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the driller, which is later transferred to the whole drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line.
|
Drill sample recovery
|
Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller's depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Drillers depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled.
Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery.
Cover sequence drilling by the mud-rotary drilling did not yield recoverable samples.
|
Logging
|
Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure (for all core drilled – 24,644m from 34 drillholes, all intersecting mineralisation), including orientation of key geological features.
Geotechnical measurements were recorded including Rock Quality Designation (RQD) fracture frequency, solid core recovery and qualitative rock strength measurements.
Magnetic susceptibility measurements were recorded every metre. The bulk density of selected drill core intervals was determined at site on whole core samples.
All geological and geotechnical logging was conducted at Havieron site.
Digital data logging was captured on diamond drill core intervals only, and all data validated and stored in an acQuire database.
All drill cores were photographed, prior to cutting and/or sampling the core.
|
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled.
Core was cut and sampled at the Telfer and Havieron core processing facility. Half core samples were collected in pre-numbered calico bags and grouped in plastic bags for dispatch to the laboratory. Sample weights typically varied from 0.5 to 4kg. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation. Drill core samples were freighted by air and road to the laboratory.
Sample preparation was conducted at the independent ISO17025 accredited Intertek Laboratory, Perth (Intertek). Samples were dried at 105oC, and crushed to 95% passing 4.75mm, and the split to obtain up to 3kg sub-sample, which was pulverised (using LM5) to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 95% passing 106μm.
Duplicate samples were collected from crush and pulp samples at a rate of 1:20. Duplicate results show an acceptable level of variability for the material sampled and style of mineralisation.
Periodic size checks (1:20) for crush and pulp samples and sample weights are provided by the laboratory and recorded in the acQuire database.
|
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
Assaying of drill core samples was conducted at Intertek. All samples were assayed for 48 elements using a 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/ICP-MS determination (method 4A/MS907). Gold analyses were determined by 50g fire assay with AAS finish (method FA50N/AA).
Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20).
Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in acQuire database and verified as acceptable prior to use of data from analysed batches.
Laboratory quality control data, including laboratory standards, blanks, duplicates, repeats and grind size results are captured in the acQuire database and assessed for accuracy and precision for recent data.
Extended quality control programs including pulp samples submitted to an umpire laboratory and combined with more extensive re-submission programs have been completed.
Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved and the database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated.
The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results.
|
Verification of sampling and assaying
|
Sampling intervals defined by the geologist are electronically assigned sample identification numbers prior to core cutting. Corresponding sample numbers matching pre-labelled calico bags are assigned to each interval.
All sampling and assay information were stored in a secure acQuire database with restricted access.
Electronically generated sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into the Acquire database.
Assessment of reported significant assay intervals was verified by re-logging of diamond drill core intervals and assessment of high resolution core photography. The verification of significant intersections has been completed by company personnel and the Competent Person/Qualified Person.
No adjustments are made to assay data, and no twinned holes have been completed. Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles.
There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
|
Location of data points
|
Drill collar locations were surveyed using a differential GPS with GNSS with a stated accuracy of +/- 0.5m for all drill holes reported.
Drill rig alignment was attained using an electronic azimuth aligner. Downhole survey was collected at 6-12m intervals in the cover sequence, and every 6 to 30m in diamond drill core segments of the drill hole using single shot (Axis Mining Champ Gyro). The single shot surveys have been validated using continuous survey to surface (Axis Mining Champ) along with a selection of drill holes re-surveyed by an external survey contactor using a DeviGyro tool - confirming sufficient accuracy for downhole spatial recording.
Topographic control is established from SRTM (1 second) topographic data and derived digital elevation model. The topography is generally low relief to flat, with an average elevation of 265 m, within dune corridors.
All collar coordinates are provided in the Geocentric Datum of Australian (GDA94 Zone 51). All relative depth information is reported in Australian Height Datum (AHD).
|
Data spacing and distribution
|
The drill hole spacing ranges from 50–100m within the south-eastern Crescent sulphide zone to 50-300m in lateral extent within the breccia zone over an area of ~2km2.
Significant assay intercepts remain open. Further drilling is required to determine the extent of currently defined mineralisation. No sample compositing is applied to samples.
|
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
Drill holes exploring the extents of the Havieron mineral system intersect moderately dipping carbonate and siliclastic sedimentary facies, mineralised breccia and sub-vertical intrusive lithologies. Geological modelling has been interpreted from historic and Newcrest drill holes.
Variable brecciation, alteration and sulphide mineralisation is observed with a footprint with dimensions of 650m x 350m trending in a north west orientation and over 900m in vertical extent below cover.
The subvertical southeast high grade arcuate crescent sulphide zone has an average thickness of 20m and has been defined over a strike length of up to 550m, and over 600m in vertical extent below cover.
Drilling direction is oriented to intersect the steeply dipping high-grade sulphide mineralisation zones at an intersection angle of greater than 40 degrees. The drilled length of reported intersections is typically greater than true width of mineralisation.
|
Sample security
|
The security of samples is controlled by tracking samples from drill rig to database.
Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Havieron core yard every shift. On completion of geological and geotechnical logging, core was transported by vehicle to Telfer core processing facility by Newcrest personnel.
High resolution core photography and cutting of drill core was undertaken at the Havieron or Telfer core processing facilities.
Samples were freighted in sealed bags by air and road to the Laboratory, and in the custody of Newcrest representatives. Sample numbers are generated directly from the database. All samples are collected in pre-numbered calico bags.
Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advise issued to Newcrest.
Details of all sample movement are recorded in a database table. Dates, Hole ID sample ranges, and the analytical suite requested are recorded with the dispatch of samples to analytical services. Any discrepancies logged at the receipt of samples into the analytical services are validated.
|
Audits or reviews
|
Due to the limited duration of the program, no external audits or reviews have been undertaken. Internal verification and audit of Newcrest exploration procedures and databases are periodically undertaken.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
|
Criteria
|
Commentary
|
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
The Havieron Project is entirely contained within mining tenement M45/1287, which is 100% owned by Greatland Pty Ltd and Newcrest Operations Limited. Newcrest has entered into an Exploration Farm-In (EFI) agreement with Greatland Pty Ltd and Greatland Gold Plc effective 12 March 2019, with Newcrest as Manager of the Havieron Project. The Stage 2 expenditure commitment of US$20M under the farm-in agreement with Greatland Gold has been met.
Newcrest and the Western Desert Lands Aboriginal Corporation are parties to an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which relates to the use of native title land for Newcrest's current operations at Telfer and its activities within a 60-km radius around Telfer and includes its exploration activities at Havieron. The parties have agreed that the ILUA will apply to any future development activities by the Joint Venture Participants (Newcrest and Greatland) at Havieron.
The mining tenement M45/1287 wholly replaces the 12 sub-blocks of exploration tenement E45/4701 (former exploration tenement on which the Havieron Project is based) and was granted on 10 September 2020. All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing for prior exploration tenement E45/4701.
|
Exploration done by other parties
|
Newcrest Mining Limited completed six core holes in the vicinity of the Havieron Project from 1991 to 2003. Greatland Gold completed drill targeting and drilling of nine Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes with core tails for a total of approximately 6,800m in 2018. Results of drilling programs conducted by Greatland Gold have previously been reported on the Greatland Gold website.
Drilling has defined an intrusion-related mineral system with evidence of breccia and massive sulphide-hosted higher-grade gold-copper mineralisation.
|
Geology
|
The Havieron Project is located within the north-western exposure of the Palaeo-Proterozoic to Neoproterozoic Paterson Orogen (formerly Paterson Province), 45 km east of Telfer. The Yeneena Supergroup hosts the Havieron prospect and consists of a 9km thick sequence of marine sedimentary rocks and is entirely overlain by approximately 420m of Phanerozoic sediments of the Paterson Formation and Quaternary aeolian sediments.
Gold and copper mineralisation at Havieron consist of breccia, vein and massive sulphide replacement gold and copper mineralisation typical of intrusion-related and skarn styles of mineralisation. Mineralisation is hosted by metasedimentary rocks (meta-sandstones, meta-siltstones and meta-carbonate) and intrusive rocks of an undetermined age. The main mineral assemblage contains well developed pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite and pyrite sulphide mineral assemblages as breccia and vein infill, and massive sulphide lenses. The main mineralisation event is associated with amphibole-carbonate-biotite-sericite-chlorite wall rock alteration. Drilling has partially defined the extents of mineralisation which are observed over 550m within an arcuate shaped mineralised zone, and to depths of up to -1,100mRL.
|
Drill hole Information
|
As provided.
|
Data aggregation methods
|
Significant assay intercepts are reported as (A) length-weighted averages exceeding 1.0g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with a maximum of 5m consecutive internal dilution; and (B) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.2g/t Au for greater than or equal to 20m, with a maximum of 10m consecutive internal dilution, and (C) intervals of >30g/t with no internal dilution which are greater or equal to 30 gram metres (Au_ppm x length). No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations.
|
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|
Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of mineralisation and true widths are less than downhole widths. Estimates of true widths will only be possible when all results are received, and final geological interpretations have been completed.
|
Diagrams
|
As provided.
|
Balanced reporting
|
This is the eleventh release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest.
· The initial Newcrest release is dated 25 July 2019.
· The second release is dated 10 September 2019.
· The third release is dated 24 October 2019.
· The fourth release is dated 2 December 2019.
· The fifth release is dated 30 January 2020.
· The sixth release is dated 11 March 2020.
· The seventh release is dated 30 April 2020.
· The eighth release is dated 11 June 2020.
· The ninth release is dated 23 July 2020.
· The tenth release is dated 10 September 2020.
Earlier reporting of exploration programs conducted by Newcrest and Greatland Gold have previously been reported. Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases.
|
Other substantive exploration data
|
Nil
|
Further work
|
Further work is planned to evaluate exploration opportunities that extend the known mineralisation. Initial drilling conducted by Newcrest has confirmed higher grade mineralisation, broadened mineralised extents defined by prior drilling and extended the depth of observed mineralisation of the Havieron project. The results of drilling to date indicate the limits of mineralisation have been closed off to the south west and south east, and remain open to the north west, north east and at depth. Drilling programs at Havieron are ongoing with eight drill rigs currently in operation.
Drillhole data
Havieron Project, Paterson Province, Western Australia
Reporting Criteria: Intercepts reported are downhole drill width (not true width) Au >0.20ppm (0.2g/t Au) and minimum 20m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Also highlighted are high grade intervals of Au >1.0ppm (1g/t Au) and minimum 10m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 5m, and intervals of >30g/t with no internal dilution which are greater or equal to 30 gram metres (Au_ppm x length) are tabled. Gold grades are reported to two significant figures, the downhole lengths are rounded to 0.1m which may cause some apparent discrepancies in interval widths. Samples are from core drilling which is PQ, HQ or NQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being cut. Half core PQ, HQ and NQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained in the core farm for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality. Total depth (end of hole) is rounded to one decimal place for reporting purposes. Collars denoted with a * show partial results, with further significant assays to be reported in subsequent exploration updates.
|
Hole ID
|
Hole
|
Easting
(m)
|
Northing
|
RL
(m)
|
Total
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m)
|
To
|
Interval
|
Au
|
Cu
|
Cut off
|
HAD028W1
|
MR-DD
|
464499
|
7597744
|
258
|
1253.4
|
270
|
-63
|
939.6
|
1171
|
231.4
|
0.56
|
0.08
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1185
|
1209.2
|
24.2
|
0.39
|
0.25
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD031W1^^
|
MR-DD
|
464303
|
7597748
|
258
|
1149.8
|
270
|
-64
|
720
|
773
|
53
|
0.79
|
0.11
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
856
|
921
|
65
|
0.26
|
0.18
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1093
|
1117
|
24
|
0.29
|
0.03
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD043W2^^
|
MR-DD
|
463846
|
7597368
|
261
|
1029.7
|
45
|
-58
|
607
|
723.2
|
116.2
|
2.6
|
0.65
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
671
|
689
|
18
|
6.3
|
0.92
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
833.2
|
863.6
|
30.5
|
0.67
|
0.16
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
885
|
934
|
49
|
0.62
|
0.18
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
899.4
|
909.7
|
10.3
|
1.9
|
0.69
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
HAD047^^
|
MR-DD
|
464320
|
7598168
|
257
|
1514.1
|
225
|
-59
|
540
|
578
|
38
|
0.40
|
0.05
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
785
|
828.7
|
43.7
|
0.75
|
0.27
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
915
|
1224
|
309
|
0.99
|
0.07
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1157
|
1201
|
44
|
3.3
|
0.15
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1158
|
1159
|
1
|
100
|
0.85
|
30 g/t. Au
|
1277
|
1305
|
28
|
0.72
|
0.02
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1371.5
|
1422
|
50.5
|
0.55
|
0.05
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1438
|
1458
|
20
|
0.51
|
0.51
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD048^^
|
MR-DD
|
464274
|
7598204
|
257
|
1558.4
|
225
|
-67
|
791
|
832.7
|
41.7
|
0.48
|
0.01
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
960.6
|
1035.9
|
75.3
|
1.8
|
0.17
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
973
|
1003
|
30
|
3.7
|
0.27
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
987
|
988
|
1
|
30
|
0.70
|
30 g/t Au
|
1141
|
1222.1
|
81.1
|
1.6
|
0.83
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1169.5
|
1170.4
|
0.9
|
76
|
0.73
|
30 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1188
|
1199.3
|
11.3
|
2.3
|
0.92
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
HAD053W1
|
MR-DD
|
463846
|
7598077
|
256
|
1357
|
132
|
-61
|
845.5
|
889.8
|
44.3
|
5.0
|
0.11
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
847.3
|
869
|
21.7
|
9.9
|
0.16
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
849.6
|
850.3
|
0.7
|
50
|
0.16
|
30 g/t Au
|
incl
|
858.2
|
859.4
|
1.2
|
70
|
0.05
|
30 g/t Au
|
1097
|
1122
|
25
|
0.65
|
0.31
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1224
|
1329.3
|
105.3
|
1.4
|
0.80
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1245
|
1276.1
|
31.1
|
4.3
|
1.6
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
HAD053W2
|
MR-DD
|
463846
|
7598077
|
256
|
1219
|
132
|
-61
|
997
|
1036
|
39
|
0.39
|
0.05
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1046.4
|
1141
|
94.6
|
1.8
|
0.28
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1110.3
|
1122.6
|
12.2
|
7.0
|
0.73
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
HAD055W1^^
|
MR-DD
|
463714
|
7597340
|
263
|
1452.5
|
47
|
-56
|
890
|
1061
|
171
|
1.5
|
0.10
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
984.9
|
997
|
12.1
|
4.5
|
0.04
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
HAD057W5
|
MR-DD
|
464459
|
7598026
|
257
|
1306.1
|
225
|
-55
|
919.2
|
966.7
|
47.5
|
0.64
|
0.12
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
948
|
959
|
11
|
1.9
|
0.14
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
981
|
1193
|
212
|
2.0
|
0.11
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1004.1
|
1021
|
16.9
|
4.7
|
0.08
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1050
|
1069
|
19
|
2.7
|
0.12
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1093
|
1105
|
12
|
3.5
|
0.10
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1115
|
1145.2
|
30.2
|
5.6
|
0.17
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1138.2
|
1139
|
0.8
|
51
|
0.69
|
30 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1152.4
|
1163
|
10.6
|
4.0
|
0.30
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
1247.8
|
1273
|
25.2
|
0.90
|
0.03
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD065^^
|
MR-DD
|
463661
|
7598393
|
256
|
1676.2
|
139
|
-60
|
899
|
949
|
50
|
0.31
|
0.42
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1052
|
1077
|
25
|
1.3
|
0.09
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD065W1
|
MR-DD
|
463661
|
7598393
|
256
|
1811.3
|
138
|
-60
|
1065
|
1075.5
|
10.5
|
2.8
|
0.14
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
1562.8
|
1644
|
81.2
|
0.43
|
0.12
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1659
|
1687
|
28
|
1.8
|
0.00
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD065W2*
|
MR-DD
|
463661
|
7598393
|
256
|
1644.9
|
139
|
-62
|
1315
|
1336.4
|
21.4
|
0.39
|
0.08
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1349.3
|
1470
|
120.7
|
9.3
|
0.18
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1351.1
|
1362.8
|
11.7
|
7.7
|
0.03
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1384.4
|
1411
|
26.6
|
34
|
0.23
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1386
|
1392
|
6
|
57
|
0.06
|
30 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1398.6
|
1402
|
3.4
|
131
|
0.06
|
30 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1431.6
|
1432.5
|
0.9
|
77
|
0.95
|
30 g/t Au
|
HAD068W2^^
|
MR-DD
|
464547
|
7597081
|
261
|
1545.9
|
323
|
-55
|
1131.2
|
1191.3
|
60.1
|
1.3
|
0.14
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1131.9
|
1153.4
|
21.5
|
2.9
|
0.20
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
HAD069^^
|
MR-DD
|
464439
|
7598214
|
257
|
1327
|
222
|
-62
|
936.4
|
976.3
|
39.9
|
0.57
|
0.08
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1006
|
1193
|
187
|
0.61
|
0.10
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1219
|
1249.3
|
30.3
|
0.27
|
0.04
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD070^^
|
MR-DD
|
463473
|
7597743
|
258
|
1021
|
43
|
-61
|
762.4
|
803
|
40.6
|
1.1
|
0.15
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
787
|
798
|
11
|
1.6
|
0.25
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
HAD072^^
|
MR-DD
|
464434
|
7598082
|
257
|
708.9
|
221
|
-54
|
543.7
|
613.2
|
69.5
|
1.4
|
0.50
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
548.8
|
573.4
|
24.6
|
3.5
|
1.4
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
635.7
|
665.3
|
29.6
|
0.24
|
0.05
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD073^^
|
MR-DD
|
464254
|
7598110
|
256
|
1177.1
|
224
|
-64
|
497.2
|
530.6
|
33.4
|
0.74
|
0.06
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
672.3
|
709
|
36.7
|
0.47
|
0.09
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
762.2
|
807.7
|
45.4
|
0.52
|
0.29
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
954.9
|
1030
|
75.1
|
0.43
|
0.08
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD074^^
|
MR-DD
|
464348
|
7598151
|
257
|
1279
|
223
|
-59
|
710.9
|
876.6
|
165.7
|
0.62
|
0.35
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
891
|
938.9
|
47.9
|
0.25
|
0.05
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
972
|
1162
|
190
|
0.30
|
0.06
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD074W1
|
MR-DD
|
464348
|
7598151
|
257
|
1199.9
|
223
|
-59
|
895.9
|
938
|
42.1
|
0.36
|
0.04
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
960
|
1001
|
41
|
0.47
|
0.08
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1024.4
|
1098
|
73.6
|
0.59
|
0.10
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1065
|
1078
|
13
|
1.9
|
0.28
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
1109
|
1162
|
53
|
0.22
|
0.06
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD075^^
|
MR-DD
|
464379
|
7597794
|
258
|
1239.9
|
256
|
-67
|
522.5
|
542.6
|
20.1
|
0.39
|
0.17
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
735.8
|
779
|
43.3
|
0.25
|
0.06
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
850.5
|
899.1
|
48.6
|
0.55
|
0.04
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
913
|
1049
|
136
|
0.50
|
0.14
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD076^^
|
MR-DD
|
464373
|
7598130
|
257
|
1143.5
|
229
|
-55
|
570.1
|
593
|
22.9
|
0.75
|
0.21
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
676
|
758
|
82
|
0.29
|
0.05
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
884.6
|
997
|
112.4
|
0.90
|
0.08
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1049
|
1075
|
26
|
4.9
|
0.16
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1063
|
1063.7
|
0.7
|
178
|
0.53
|
30 g/t Au
|
HAD077^^
|
MR-DD
|
463964
|
7597881
|
257
|
781.3
|
126
|
-60
|
512
|
540
|
28
|
2.1
|
0.08
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
527.8
|
528.4
|
0.6
|
88
|
0.63
|
30 g/t Au
|
551
|
678.6
|
127.6
|
2.0
|
0.33
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
616
|
645.8
|
29.8
|
6.7
|
0.86
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
631
|
631.8
|
0.8
|
44
|
1.3
|
30 g/t Au
|
HAD078^^
|
MR-DD
|
463575
|
7598307
|
255
|
1173.3
|
142
|
-57
|
604
|
626
|
22
|
0.85
|
0.24
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
663.9
|
718.6
|
54.7
|
1.1
|
0.04
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
698
|
714.7
|
16.8
|
1.7
|
0.03
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
729.3
|
798
|
68.7
|
1.2
|
0.13
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
744.3
|
759
|
14.7
|
2.0
|
0.15
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
832.4
|
1041
|
208.6
|
1.2
|
0.22
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1002.6
|
1013
|
10.4
|
4.0
|
0.11
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
1110
|
1142
|
32
|
0.63
|
0.10
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD079^^
|
MR-DD
|
463723
|
7598293
|
255
|
1430.6
|
144
|
-61
|
660
|
727
|
67
|
0.46
|
0.05
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
911
|
1015
|
104
|
0.42
|
0.04
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1028.4
|
1112.2
|
83.8
|
0.63
|
0.11
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1135
|
1166
|
31
|
0.23
|
0.04
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1195
|
1277
|
82
|
1.0
|
0.13
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1233
|
1257
|
24
|
2.9
|
0.33
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
1294.2
|
1323.2
|
29
|
0.36
|
0.02
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1368
|
1390
|
22
|
0.67
|
0.04
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD080^^
|
MR-DD
|
463657
|
7597508
|
262
|
1148.8
|
46
|
-60
|
578
|
610
|
32
|
0.40
|
0.09
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
760.4
|
794
|
33.6
|
0.32
|
0.08
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
826.5
|
851
|
24.5
|
0.40
|
0.05
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
864.8
|
889
|
24.2
|
2.5
|
0.09
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
874.4
|
875.3
|
1
|
50
|
0.72
|
30 g/t Au
|
934
|
977.5
|
43.5
|
0.84
|
0.15
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD081^^
|
MR-DD
|
463407
|
7597521
|
263
|
1366.1
|
43
|
-57
|
1034
|
1073
|
39
|
0.25
|
0.05
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1122.8
|
1170
|
47.2
|
0.82
|
0.21
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD082^^
|
MR-DD
|
464090
|
7597791
|
257
|
1027.1
|
303
|
-66
|
570
|
622.6
|
52.6
|
0.24
|
0.07
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
641.4
|
694
|
52.7
|
0.24
|
0.02
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
740
|
807.7
|
67.7
|
0.28
|
0.06
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
903.7
|
951
|
47.3
|
1.4
|
0.03
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD083
|
MR-DD
|
463543
|
7597518
|
262
|
1791.5
|
43
|
-62
|
734
|
778
|
44
|
0.33
|
0.07
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
953.1
|
1004
|
50.9
|
1.1
|
0.12
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
989
|
1001.9
|
12.9
|
3.5
|
0.12
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
1016
|
1050
|
34
|
4.4
|
0.05
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1036.5
|
1048
|
11.5
|
13
|
0.10
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1036.5
|
1037
|
0.5
|
166
|
0.33
|
30 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1042
|
1043
|
1
|
38
|
0.19
|
30 g/t Au
|
1098
|
1281.7
|
183.7
|
1.8
|
0.18
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1132.2
|
1133.4
|
1.2
|
33
|
0.64
|
30 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1165.2
|
1182.4
|
17.2
|
8.8
|
0.47
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1169
|
1170
|
1
|
47
|
1.8
|
30 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1172.5
|
1173.5
|
1
|
47
|
0.49
|
30 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1238.8
|
1254
|
15.2
|
2.2
|
0.36
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
1405
|
1427
|
22
|
0.31
|
0.25
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1439
|
1517
|
78
|
0.61
|
0.16
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1529
|
1663
|
134
|
1.4
|
0.04
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1603
|
1618
|
15
|
1.6
|
0.02
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1630.1
|
1631
|
0.9
|
52
|
0.95
|
30 g/t Au
|
1677
|
1775.2
|
98.2
|
1.9
|
0.14
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1723.9
|
1765
|
41.1
|
3.7
|
0.10
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1725
|
1726
|
1
|
39
|
0.01
|
30 g/t Au
|
HAD084
|
MR-DD
|
463270
|
7597841
|
256
|
1995.4
|
83
|
-65
|
1300.3
|
1322.8
|
22.5
|
0.29
|
0.68
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1344.1
|
1376.8
|
32.7
|
0.56
|
0.28
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1536.8
|
1879
|
342.2
|
2.0
|
0.11
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1572
|
1586
|
14
|
19
|
0.20
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1577.5
|
1577.8
|
0.3
|
637
|
0.35
|
30 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1601.5
|
1620
|
18.5
|
2.7
|
0.23
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1629.9
|
1641
|
11.1
|
6.6
|
0.11
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1659
|
1686.8
|
27.8
|
1.4
|
0.40
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1726.3
|
1745.8
|
19.5
|
4.2
|
0.04
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1741
|
1742
|
1
|
49
|
0.01
|
30 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1751
|
1767.6
|
16.6
|
2.7
|
0.10
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1866
|
1876
|
10
|
2.1
|
0.05
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
HAD085*
|
MR-DD
|
463488
|
7598056
|
255
|
1636
|
112
|
-63
|
568.8
|
643
|
74.2
|
2.0
|
0.09
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
594
|
613.1
|
19.1
|
7.0
|
0.23
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
659
|
737
|
78
|
0.30
|
0.04
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
768.7
|
789.2
|
20.5
|
0.28
|
0.06
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
835
|
1182.9
|
347.9
|
0.44
|
0.08
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1137
|
1149.1
|
12.1
|
1.2
|
0.13
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
1212
|
1272
|
60
|
2.0
|
0.02
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1234.8
|
1236
|
1.2
|
54
|
0.02
|
30 g/t Au
|
HAD087
|
MR-DD
|
464336
|
7598258
|
257
|
1669
|
222
|
-70
|
1234
|
1258
|
24
|
0.46
|
0.15
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1454
|
1489
|
35
|
0.20
|
0.18
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD088
|
MR-DD
|
463850
|
7598074
|
256
|
664
|
186
|
-58
|
477
|
526
|
49
|
0.45
|
0.07
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
HAD089
|
MR-DD
|
464299
|
7597746
|
258
|
1402.2
|
290
|
-61
|
565
|
601
|
36
|
0.75
|
0.04
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
579
|
601
|
22
|
1.0
|
0.04
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
697
|
788
|
91
|
1.6
|
0.21
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
735
|
736.1
|
1.1
|
69
|
0.32
|
30 g/t Au
|
872
|
905.1
|
33.1
|
0.31
|
0.07
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
917
|
1018.5
|
101.5
|
0.43
|
0.17
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
1136
|
1252
|
116
|
2.9
|
0.07
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1136
|
1149
|
13
|
13
|
0.17
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1147.2
|
1149
|
1.8
|
49
|
0.17
|
30 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1154.1
|
1169.6
|
15.5
|
4.9
|
0.18
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
1222
|
1237
|
15
|
1.5
|
0.02
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
HAD097W1
|
MR-DD
|
464436
|
7598085
|
257
|
798.7
|
222
|
-63
|
621.7
|
654
|
32.3
|
5.4
|
0.49
|
0.2 g/t Au
|
incl
|
631
|
651
|
20
|
8.6
|
0.78
|
1.0 g/t Au
|
incl
|
635
|
636
|
1
|
34
|
0.35
|
30 g/t Au
|
incl
|
639
|
639.35
|
0.35
|
207
|
1.1
|
30 g/t Au
* partial results, assays pending ** partial intercept, assays pending; ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.
Appendix 2
Red Chris (70% Newcrest): JORC Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|
Criteria
|
Commentary
|
Sampling techniques
|
Core samples are obtained from core drilling. HQ and NQ diameter diamond core was drilled on a 3, 4.5m or 6m run. Core was cut using an automatic core-cutter and half core sampled at 2m intervals. Cover sequences were not sampled.
|
Drilling techniques
|
Core drilling was advanced with HQ3, HQ, NQ3 and NQ diameter coring configuration.
Core from inclined drill holes are oriented on 3, 4.5m or 6m runs using an electronic core orientation tool (Reflex ACTIII). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the driller, which is later transferred to the whole drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line.
|
Drill sample recovery
|
Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller's depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Drillers depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled.
Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery.
|
Logging
|
Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure (for all core drilled – 34,409m in 27 holes – all holes intersected mineralisation, with the exception of eight dedicated geotechnical holes), including orientation of key geological features.
Geotechnical measurements were recorded including Rock Quality Designation (RQD) fracture frequency, solid core recovery and qualitative rock strength measurements.
Magnetic susceptibility measurements were recorded every metre.
All geological and geotechnical logging was conducted at the Red Chris Mine.
Digital data logging was captured, validated and stored in an acQuire database.
All drill cores were photographed, prior to cutting and/or sampling the core.
|
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled.
Core was cut and sampled at the Red Chris Mine core processing facility. Half core samples were collected in plastic bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and grouped in plastic bags for dispatch to the laboratory. Sample weights typically varied from 5 to 10kg. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation. Drill core samples were freighted by road to the laboratory.
Sample preparation was conducted at the independent ISO 9001 certified and ISO 17025 accredited Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd Laboratory, Vancouver (Bureau Veritas). Samples were dried at 650C, and crushed to 95% passing 4.75 mm, and the split to obtain up to 3kg sub-sample, which was pulverised (using LM2) to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 95% passing 106μm.
Duplicate samples were collected from crush and pulp samples at a rate of 1:20. Duplicate results show an acceptable level of variability for the material sampled and style of mineralisation.
Periodic size checks (1:20) for crush and pulp samples and sample weights are provided by the laboratory and recorded in the acQuire database.
|
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
Assaying of drill core samples was conducted at Bureau Veritas. All samples were assayed for 48 elements using a 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/ICP-MS determination (method MA250). Gold analyses were determined by 50g fire assay with ICP-ES finish (method FA350). Carbon and Sulphur were determined by Leco (method TC000) and mercury using aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-ES/MS determination (method AQ200).
Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20).
Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in the acQuire database and verified as acceptable prior to use of data from analysed batches.
Laboratory quality control data, including laboratory standards, blanks, duplicates, repeats and grind size results are captured in acQuire database and assessed for accuracy and precision for recent data.
Due to the limited extent of the drilling program to date, extended quality control programs are yet to be undertaken, whereby pulped samples will be submitted to an umpire laboratory and combined with more extensive re-submission programs.
Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved and the database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated.
The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results.
|
Verification of sampling and assaying
|
Sampling intervals defined by the geologist are electronically assigned sample identification numbers prior to core cutting. Corresponding sample numbers matching pre-labelled sample tags are assigned to each interval.
All sampling and assay information were stored in a secure acQuire database with restricted access.
Electronically generated sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into the acQuire database.
Assessment of reported significant assay intervals was verified by re-logging of drill core intervals and assessment of high resolution core photography. The verification of significant intersections has been completed by company personnel and the Competent Person/Qualified Person.
No adjustments are made to assay data, and no twinned holes have been completed. Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles.
There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.
|
Location of data points
|
Drill collar locations were surveyed using a RTK GPS with GNSS with a stated accuracy of +/- 0.025m.
Drill rig alignment was attained using an electronic azimuth aligner (Reflex TN14 GYROCOMPASS). Downhole survey was collected at 9 to 30m intervals of the drill hole using single shot survey (Reflex EZ-SHOT). At the end of hole, all holes have been surveyed using a continuous gyro survey to surface (Reflex EZ-GYRO).
Topographic control is established from PhotoSat topographic data and derived digital elevation model. The topography is generally low relief to flat, with an average elevation of 1500 m, with several deep creek gullies.
All collar coordinates are provided in the North American Datum (NAD83 Zone 9).
|
Data spacing and distribution
|
The drill hole spacing ranges from 100 – 200m in lateral extent within an area of 1.5km2 at the East Zone.
No sample compositing is applied to samples.
|
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
Drilling of reported drill holes RC625, RC626, RC627, RC628, RC631, RC632, RC633, RC634, RC637 and RC638 are oriented perpendicular to the intrusive complex. The intrusive complex has an east-northeast orientation, with drilling established on a north-northwest orientation.
Drill holes exploring the extents of the East Zone mineral system intersected moderately dipping volcanic and sedimentary units cut by sub-vertical intrusive lithologies. Steeply dipping mineralised zones with an east-northeast orientation have been interpreted from historic and Newcrest drill holes.
|
Sample security
|
The security of samples is controlled by tracking samples from drill rig to database.
Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Red Chris Mine core yard every shift. Geological and geotechnical logging, high resolution core photography and cutting of drill core was undertaken at the Red Chris core processing facility.
Samples were freighted in sealed bags with security tags by road to the laboratory, and in the custody of Newcrest representatives.
Sample numbers are generated from pre-labelled sample tags. All samples are collected in pre-numbered plastic bags. Sample tags are inserted into prenumbered plastic bags together with the sample.
Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advise issued to Newcrest.
Details of all sample movement are recorded in a database table. Dates, Hole ID sample ranges, and the analytical suite requested are recorded with the dispatch of samples to analytical services. Any discrepancies logged at the receipt of samples into the analytical services are validated.
|
Audits or reviews
|
Due to the limited duration of the program, no external audits or reviews have been undertaken.
Internal verification and audit of Newcrest exploration procedures and databases are periodically undertaken.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
|
Criteria
|
Commentary
|
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
Red Chris comprises 77 mineral tenures including five mining leases and is a joint venture between subsidiaries of Newcrest Mining Limited (70%) and Imperial Metals Corporation (30%). Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited is the operator of Red Chris.
Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited and the Tahltan Nation (as represented by the Tahltan Central Government, the Tahltan Band and Iskut First Nation) have signed an updated Impact, Benefit and Co-Management Agreement (IBCA) covering Red Chris.
All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing.
|
Exploration done by other parties
|
Conwest Exploration Limited, Great Plains Development Co. of Canada, Silver Standard Mines Ltd, Texasgulf Canada Ltd. (formerly Ecstall Mining Limited), American Bullion Minerals Ltd and bcMetals Corporation conducted exploration in the areas between 1956 and 2006.
Imperial Metals acquired the project in 2007 and completed deeper drilling at the East and Main Zones between 2007 and 2012.
|
Geology
|
The Red Chris Project is located in the Stikine terrane of north-western British Columbia, 80 km south of the town of Dease Lake.
Late Triassic sedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Stuhini Group host a series of Late Triassic to Early Jurassic 204−198 Ma) diorite to quartz monzonite stocks and dykes.
Gold and copper mineralisation at Red Chris consists of vein, disseminated and breccia sulphide typical of porphyry-style mineralisation. Mineralisation is hosted by diorite to quartz monzonite stocks and dykes. The main mineral assemblage contains well developed pyrite-chalcopyrite-bornite sulphide mineral assemblages as vein and breccia infill, and disseminations. The main mineralisation event is associated with biotite and potassium feldspar-magnetite wall rock alteration.
|
Drill hole information
|
As provided.
|
Data aggregation methods
|
Significant assay intercepts are reported as (A) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.1g/t Au greater than or equal to 20m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (B) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.5g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (C) length-weighted averages exceeding 1g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; (D) length-weighted averages exceeding 5g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (E) length-weighted averages exceeding 10g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution. No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations.
|
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|
Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals.
|
Diagrams
|
As provided.
|
Balanced reporting
|
This is the seventh release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest. The last release was on 10 September 2020. Earlier reporting of exploration programs conducted by Newcrest and Imperial Metals Corporation have previously been reported. Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases.
|
Other substantive exploration data
|
Nil.
|
Further work
|
Further drilling is planned to define the extents of the East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone.
Drillhole data
Red Chris Project, British Columbia, Canada
Reporting Criteria: Intercepts reported are downhole drill width (not true width) Au >0.1ppm (0.1g/t Au) and minimum 20m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Also highlighted are high grade intervals of Au >0.5ppm (0.5g/t Au), Au >1ppm (1g/t Au), Au > 5ppm (5g/t Au), Au >10ppm (10g/t Au) and minimum 10m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Gold grades are reported to two significant figures. Samples are from core drilling which is HQ or NQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being cut. Half core HQ and NQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained in the core farm for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality. Total depth (end of hole) is rounded to one decimal place for reporting purposes.
|
Hole ID
|
Hole Type
|
Easting (m)
|
Northing (m)
|
RL (m)
|
Total Depth (m)
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Au (ppm)
|
Cu (pct)
|
Cut off
|
RC625
|
DD
|
452126
|
6396252
|
1520
|
1499.5
|
144
|
-62
|
360
|
380
|
20^^
|
0.19
|
0.03
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
420
|
502
|
82^^
|
0.15
|
0.03
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
640
|
1066
|
426^^
|
0.62
|
0.48
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
734
|
810
|
76^^
|
1.9
|
1.2
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
736
|
796
|
60^^
|
2.2
|
1.3
|
1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
828
|
872
|
44^^
|
0.64
|
0.64
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
1282
|
1322
|
40^^
|
0.17
|
0.15
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
1360
|
1416
|
56^^
|
0.11
|
0.16
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
RC626
|
DD
|
452502
|
6396343
|
1499
|
1391
|
148
|
-57
|
338
|
366
|
28^^
|
0.22
|
0.03
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
424
|
452
|
28^^
|
0.11
|
0.03
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
474
|
540
|
66^^
|
0.12
|
0.09
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
560
|
1056
|
496^^
|
0.55
|
0.45
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
742
|
838
|
96^^
|
0.95
|
0.75
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
746
|
784
|
38^^
|
1.1
|
0.90
|
1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
828
|
838
|
10^^
|
2.1
|
0.97
|
1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
918
|
1006
|
88^^
|
1.2
|
0.92
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
920
|
970
|
50^^
|
1.6
|
1.2
|
1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
1028
|
1048
|
20^^
|
0.65
|
0.60
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
1068
|
1234
|
166^^
|
0.40
|
0.34
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
1082
|
1144
|
62^^
|
0.82
|
0.56
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
1082
|
1106
|
24^^
|
1.0
|
0.78
|
1 ppm Au
|
1282
|
1302
|
20^^
|
0.16
|
0.27
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
1346
|
1391
|
45^^
|
0.12
|
0.03
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
RC627
|
DD
|
452643
|
6396523
|
1471
|
1299.9
|
151
|
-52
|
464
|
488
|
24^^
|
0.11
|
0.01
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
600
|
1172
|
572^^
|
0.56
|
0.48
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
698
|
708
|
10^^
|
0.65
|
0.47
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
752
|
898
|
146^^
|
0.86
|
0.57
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
778
|
822
|
44^^
|
1.2
|
0.71
|
1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
910
|
1034
|
124^^
|
0.64
|
0.68
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
1048
|
1156
|
108^^
|
0.64
|
0.53
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
1074
|
1086
|
12^^
|
1.1
|
0.92
|
1 ppm Au
|
1262
|
1290
|
28^^
|
0.15
|
0.26
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
RC628
|
DD
|
452756
|
6396333
|
1492
|
1209.3
|
151
|
-60
|
305
|
339
|
34^^
|
0.11
|
0.02
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
497
|
1071
|
574^^
|
0.43
|
0.42
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
589
|
615
|
26^^
|
0.66
|
0.51
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
631
|
763
|
132^^
|
0.79
|
0.64
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
663
|
697
|
34^^
|
1.0
|
0.70
|
1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
787
|
827
|
40^^
|
0.53
|
0.65
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
905
|
949
|
44^^
|
0.77
|
0.57
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
923
|
943
|
20^^
|
1.0
|
0.66
|
1 ppm Au
|
1145
|
1179
|
34^^
|
0.23
|
0.36
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
RC629
|
DD
|
452261
|
6396538
|
1467
|
1485.5
|
144
|
-60
|
Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled
|
RC630
|
DD
|
452580
|
6396361
|
1492
|
1428.8
|
325
|
-69
|
Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled
|
RC631
|
DD
|
452126
|
6396252
|
1520
|
1493.5
|
158
|
-62
|
326
|
406
|
80^^
|
0.10
|
0.03
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
534
|
554
|
20^^
|
0.15
|
0.03
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
612
|
1098
|
486^^
|
0.39
|
0.33
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
712
|
740
|
28^^
|
0.56
|
0.40
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
758
|
862
|
104^^
|
0.55
|
0.43
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
886
|
968
|
82^^
|
0.58
|
0.54
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
980
|
990
|
10^^
|
0.58
|
0.56
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
1136
|
1170
|
34^^
|
0.11
|
0.11
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
1222
|
1286
|
64^^
|
0.37
|
0.08
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
1318
|
1338
|
20^^
|
0.36
|
0.03
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
1364
|
1392
|
28^^
|
0.10
|
0.05
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
1426
|
1454
|
28^^
|
0.10
|
0.07
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
RC632
|
DD
|
452643
|
6396524
|
1471
|
1409.5
|
149
|
-57
|
406
|
472
|
66^^
|
0.16
|
0.03
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
698
|
1260
|
562^^
|
0.48
|
0.42
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
798
|
808
|
10^^
|
0.51
|
0.40
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
856
|
1012
|
156^^
|
0.71
|
0.49
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
984
|
1010
|
26^^
|
1.1
|
0.81
|
1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
1024
|
1038
|
14^^
|
0.76
|
0.94
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
1056
|
1114
|
58^^
|
0.57
|
0.60
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
1164
|
1210
|
46^^
|
0.69
|
0.66
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
1272
|
1302
|
30^^
|
0.14
|
0.10
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
1328
|
1348
|
20^^
|
0.10
|
0.03
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
RC633
|
DD
|
452504
|
6396348
|
1496
|
1427.0
|
147
|
-62
|
382
|
480
|
98^^
|
0.25
|
0.04
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
432
|
446
|
14^^
|
0.53
|
0.04
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
582
|
1156
|
574^^
|
0.53
|
0.44
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
792
|
914
|
122^^
|
0.83
|
0.69
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
822
|
870
|
48^^
|
1.3
|
0.97
|
1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
1016
|
1084
|
68^^
|
1.7
|
1.3
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
1018
|
1084
|
66^^
|
1.8
|
1.3
|
1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
1114
|
1138
|
24^^
|
0.56
|
0.42
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
1212
|
1288
|
76^^
|
0.18
|
0.34
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
RC634
|
DD
|
452443
|
6396281
|
1504
|
1289.6
|
150
|
-60
|
288
|
348
|
60^^
|
0.30
|
0.02
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
322
|
334
|
12^^
|
0.96
|
0.03
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
404
|
452
|
48^^
|
0.10
|
0.01
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
522
|
628
|
106^^
|
0.33
|
0.41
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
570
|
620
|
50^^
|
0.50
|
0.63
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
650
|
1164
|
514^
|
1.3
|
0.77
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
696
|
716
|
20^^
|
0.50
|
0.55
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
802
|
1004
|
202^^
|
2.7
|
1.3
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
806
|
972
|
166^^
|
3.0
|
1.5
|
1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
888
|
914
|
26^^
|
8.8
|
3.4
|
5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
890
|
902
|
12^^
|
12
|
4.4
|
10 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
988
|
1000
|
12^^
|
1.5
|
0.93
|
1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
1016
|
1160
|
144^
|
0.64
|
0.48
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
1022
|
1032
|
10^^
|
1.0
|
0.71
|
1 ppm Au
|
1182
|
1218
|
36
|
0.15
|
0.15
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
RC635
|
DD
|
452998
|
6396780
|
1444
|
1184.2
|
241
|
-56
|
Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled
|
RC636
|
DD
|
452733
|
6396525
|
1463
|
900.0
|
345
|
-80
|
Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled
|
RC637
|
DD
|
452127
|
6396252
|
1519
|
1396.5
|
143
|
-59
|
318
|
450
|
132
|
0.14
|
0.02
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
618
|
1064
|
446
|
0.51
|
0.45
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
692
|
826
|
134
|
1.0
|
0.80
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
694
|
754
|
60
|
1.5
|
1.1
|
1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
840
|
876
|
36
|
0.57
|
0.62
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
1084
|
1130
|
46
|
0.11
|
0.15
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
1218
|
1356
|
138
|
0.24
|
0.26
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
RC638
|
DD
|
452504
|
6396347
|
1495
|
1259.2
|
147
|
-50
|
300
|
336
|
36
|
0.11
|
0.02
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
390
|
420
|
30
|
0.24
|
0.03
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
432
|
454
|
22
|
0.12
|
0.05
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
536
|
1024
|
488
|
0.61
|
0.50
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
646
|
750
|
104
|
1.0
|
0.76
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
668
|
722
|
54
|
1.3
|
0.96
|
1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
778
|
878
|
100
|
1.3
|
1.0
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
778
|
864
|
86
|
1.5
|
1.1
|
1 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
890
|
900
|
10
|
0.69
|
0.71
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
incl.
|
924
|
954
|
30
|
0.56
|
0.53
|
0.5 ppm Au
|
1082
|
1136
|
54
|
0.28
|
0.45
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
1178
|
1198
|
20
|
0.15
|
0.01
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
1212
|
1250
|
38
|
0.13
|
0.01
|
0.1 ppm Au
|
RC639
|
DD
|
452358
|
6395283
|
1510
|
1520.0
|
328
|
-58
|
Assays pending
|
RC640
|
DD
|
453019
|
6396267
|
1481
|
1308.5
|
149
|
-65
|
Assays pending
|
RC641
|
DD
|
450713
|
6394758
|
1549
|
1339.8
|
333
|
-73
|
Assays pending
|
RC642
|
DD
|
450871
|
6394815
|
1533
|
1505.2
|
328
|
-65
|
Assays pending
|
RC643
|
DD
|
453001
|
6396780
|
1444
|
1101.3
|
222
|
-79
|
Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled
|
RC644
|
DD
|
453180
|
6395986
|
1464
|
1190.2
|
302
|
-62
|
Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled
|
RC644W1
|
DD
|
453180
|
6395986
|
1464
|
1214.4
|
302
|
-62
|
Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled
|
RC644W2
|
DD
|
453180
|
6395986
|
1464
|
1305.9
|
302
|
-62
|
Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled
|
RC645
|
DD
|
452127
|
6396252
|
1520
|
1205.5
|
143
|
-67
|
Assays pending
|
RC646
|
DD
|
452955
|
6396340
|
1477
|
1491.5
|
144
|
-63
|
Assays pending
|
RC647
|
DD
|
451986
|
6395998
|
1558
|
1501.8
|
148
|
-58
|
Assays pending
|
RC648
|
DD
|
450889
|
6395421
|
1498
|
1507.9
|
154
|
-59
|
Assays pending
|
RC649
|
DD
|
452253
|
6395184
|
1519
|
1999.9
|
328
|
-58
|
Assays pending
|
RC650
|
DD
|
450871
|
6394815
|
1533
|
910.8
|
330
|
-52
|
Assays pending
|
RC651
|
DD
|
452393
|
6395755
|
1436
|
1101.6
|
58
|
-62
|
Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled
|
RC658
|
DD
|
452279
|
6396325
|
1492
|
1263.7
|
154
|
-56
|
Assays pending
|
RC659
|
DD
|
451553
|
6394699
|
1581
|
1552.6*
|
328
|
-48
|
Assays pending
|
RC660
|
DD
|
451764
|
6396001
|
1542
|
750.0
|
147
|
-57
|
Assays pending
|
RC660W
|
DD
|
451764
|
6396001
|
1542
|
923.3*
|
151
|
-57
|
Assays pending
|
RC661
|
DD
|
452887
|
6396431
|
1474
|
1227.4
|
144
|
-61
|
Assays pending
|
RC662
|
DD
|
450694
|
6394994
|
1507
|
824.2*
|
150
|
-64
|
Assays pending
|
RC663
|
DD
|
452221
|
6395958
|
1548
|
590.2*
|
67
|
-59
|
Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled
|
RC664
|
DD
|
452279
|
6396325
|
1492
|
522.5*
|
155
|
-67
|
Assays pending
|
RC665
|
DD
|
451983
|
6395232
|
1536
|
380*
|
325
|
-59
|
Assays pending
|
RC666
|
DD
|
451667
|
6395163
|
1541
|
270.9*
|
326
|
-55
|
Assays pending
|
RC667
|
DD
|
452993
|
6396047
|
1484
|
1*
|
247
|
-57
|
Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled
*drilling in progress. **partial intercept, assays pending. ^updated intercept ^^previously reported
Forward Looking Statements
This document includes forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "objectives", "targets", "outlook" and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding estimated reserves and resources, certain plans, strategies, aspirations and objectives of management, anticipated production, study or construction dates, expected costs, cash flow or production outputs and anticipated productive lives of projects and mines. Newcrest continues to distinguish between outlook and guidance. Guidance statements relate to the current financial year. Outlook statements relate to years subsequent to the current financial year.
These forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Newcrest's actual results, performance and achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements, or industry results, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which Newcrest operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation. For further information as to the risks which may impact on Newcrest's results and performance, please see the risk factors included in the Annual Information Form dated 13 October 2020 lodged with ASX and SEDAR.
Forward looking statements are based on Newcrest's good faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect Newcrest's business and operations in the future. Newcrest does not give any assurance that the assumptions will prove to be correct. There may be other factors that could cause actual results or events not to be as anticipated, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of Newcrest. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements, particularly in the current economic climate with the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward looking statements in this document speak only at the date of issue. Except as required by applicable laws or regulations, Newcrest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in assumptions on which any such statement is based.
Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Reporting Requirements
As an Australian Company with securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Newcrest is subject to Australian disclosure requirements and standards, including the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX. Investors should note that it is a requirement of the ASX listing rules that the reporting of ore reserves and mineral resources in Australia comply with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and that Newcrest's ore reserve and mineral resource estimates comply with the JORC Code.
Newcrest is also subject to certain Canadian disclosure requirements and standards, as a result of its secondary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), including the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). Investors should note that it is a requirement of Canadian securities law that the reporting of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources in Canada and the disclosure of scientific and technical information concerning a mineral project on a property material to Newcrest comply with NI 43-101. Newcrest's material properties are currently Cadia, Lihir and Wafi-Golpu.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this document that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, and related scientific and technical information, is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr F. MacCorquodale. Mr MacCorquodale is the General Manager – Greenfields Exploration and a full-time employee of Newcrest Mining Limited. He is a shareholder in Newcrest Mining Limited and is entitled to participate in Newcrest's executive equity long term incentive plan, details of which are included in Newcrest's 2020 Remuneration Report. He is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr MacCorquodale has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr MacCorquodale approves the disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this document and consents to the inclusion of material of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee
This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com
SOURCE Newcrest Mining Limited
