Newcrest Mining Limited - Quarterly Exploration Report for the three months ended 30 September 2020

Drilling results have returned the best intercept to date at the Havieron Project from infill drilling of the South East Crescent Zone with 120.7m @ 9.3g/t Au & 0.18% Cu from 1349.3m , including 26.6m @ 34g/t Au & 0.23% Cu from 1384.4m (HAD065W2).

Further infill drilling was completed in the period to support the estimation of an initial Inferred Mineral Resource for Havieron in the December 2020 quarter from the South East Crescent and adjacent breccia mineralisation.

. Resource definition infill drilling at Red Chris has confirmed the presence of discrete high grade mineralisation in the East Zone.

Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas said "Havieron continues to expand its mineralisation with its best high grade intercept to date of 120.7m @ 9.3g/t gold. Drilling results at Havieron have also identified a potential new target termed the Eastern Breccia, highlighting the potential for a new region of breccia development. We expect to deliver our initial Inferred Mineral Resource for Havieron in the December quarter. At Red Chris, drilling results continue to confirm the presence of discrete high grade mineralisation in the East Zone."

Havieron - Significant results since the June Quarterly Exploration Report:

HAD043W2^^

116.2m @ 2.6g/t Au & 0.65% Cu from 607m

Including 18m @ 6.3g/t Au & 0.92% Cu from 671m

309m @ 0.99g/t Au & 0.07% Cu from 915m

Including 44m @ 3.3g/t Au & 0.15% Cu from 1157m

Including 1m @ 100g/t Au & 0.85% Cu from 1158m

212m @ 2g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 981m

Including 30.2m @ 5.6g/t Au & 0.17% Cu from 1115m

120.7m @ 9.3g/t Au & 0.18% Cu from 1349.3m

Including 26.6m @ 34g/t Au & 0.23% Cu from 1384.4m

Including 6m @ 57g/t Au & 0.06% Cu from 1386m

Including 3.4m @ 131g/t Au & 0.06% Cu from 1398.6m

127.6m @ 2.0g/t Au & 0.33% Cu from 551m

Including 29.8m @ 6.7g/t Au & 0.86% Cu from 616m

208.6m @ 1.2g/t Au & 0.22% Cu from 832.4m

Including 10.4m @ 4.0g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 1002.6m

183.7m @ 1.8g/t Au & 0.18% Cu from 1098m

Including 17.2m @ 8.8g/t Au & 0.47% Cu from 1165.2m

134m @ 1.4g/t Au & 0.04% Cu from 1529m

98.2m @ 1.9g/t Au & 0.14% Cu from 1677m

Including 41.1m @ 3.7g/t Au & 0.1% Cu from 1723.9m

342.2m @ 2.0g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 1536.8m

Including 14m @ 19g/t Au & 0.2% Cu from 1572m

74.2m @ 2.0g/t Au and 0.09% Cu from 568.8m

Including 19.1m @ 7.0g/t Au & 0.23% Cu from 594m

116m @ 2.9g/t Au & 0.07% Cu from 1136m

Including 13m @ 13g/t Au and 0.17% Cu from 1136m

* partial results, assays pending ** partial intercept, assays pending; ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.

Red Chris - Significant results since the June Quarterly Exploration Report:

RC625:

o 426m^^ @ 0.62g/t Au & 0.48% Cu from 640m



o including 76m^^ @ 1.9g/t Au & 1.2% Cu from 734m



o including 60m^^ @ 2.2g/t Au & 1.3% Cu from 736m

RC634

o 514m^ @ 1.3g/t Au & 0.77% Cu from 650m



o including 202m^^ @ 2.7g/t Au & 1.3% Cu from 802m



o including 166m^^ @ 3.0g/t Au & 1.5% Cu from 806m



o including 26m^^ @ 8.8g/t Au & 3.4% Cu from 888m



o including 12m^^ @ 12g/t Au & 4.4% Cu from 890m



o including 12m^^ @ 1.5g/t Au & 0.93% Cu from 988m



o including 144m^ @ 0.64g/t Au & 0.48% Cu from 1016m



o including 10m^ @ 1.0g/t Au & 0.71% Cu from 1022m

RC637:

446m @ 0.51g/t Au & 0.45% Cu from 618m



including 134m @ 1.0g/t Au & 0.8% Cu from 692m



including 60m @ 1.5g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 694m

RC638

488m @ 0.61g/t Au & 0.50 % Cu from 536m

including 104m @ 1.0g/t Au & 0.76% Cu from 646m

including 54m @ 1.3g/t Au & 0.96% Cu from 668m

including 100m @ 1.3g/t Au & 1.0% Cu from 778m

including 86m @ 1.5g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 778m

Havieron Project, Western Australia

The Havieron Project is operated by Newcrest under a farm-in agreement with Greatland Gold Plc. Newcrest has earned a 40% interest in the project and is now progressing Stage 3 work programs, including ongoing exploration drilling and studies to support early development options. Newcrest can earn up to a 70% joint venture interest through expenditure of US$65 million and the completion of a series of exploration and development milestones in a four-stage farm-in over a six year period that commenced in May 2019. Newcrest may acquire an additional 5% interest at the end of the farm-in period at fair market value. The farm-in agreement includes tolling principles reflecting the intention of the parties that, subject to a successful exploration program and feasibility study, the resulting joint venture mineralised material will be processed at Telfer.

The Havieron Project is centred on a deep magnetic anomaly located 45km east of Telfer in the Paterson Province. The target is overlain by more than 420m of post mineral Permian cover. Newcrest commenced drilling during the June 2019 quarter and has progressively increased its drilling activities to the extent that up to nine drill rigs are now in operation. A further 34 drill holes for 35,037m of drilling has been completed since 30 June 2020, with all drill holes intersecting mineralisation. This contributes to a total of 111,913m of drilling from 120 drill holes since Newcrest commenced exploration activity in May 2019.

At Havieron, exploration activities have focused on an infill drilling program to support the estimation of an initial Inferred Mineral Resource from the South East Crescent and adjacent breccia, expected in the December 2020 quarter, together with step out drilling to define the extents and growth potential of the Havieron mineralised system.

Drilling since May 2019 has outlined an ovoid shaped zone of variable brecciation, alteration and sulphide mineralisation with dimensions of 650m x 350m trending in a north west orientation. Breccia mineralisation was initially identified internal to the Crescent Zone but most recently has been recognised external to the Crescent sulphide zone on the east, northwest and southeast.

Within this ovoid shaped zone (at this stage) exploration has identified four key target regions, which are:

South East Crescent and Breccia

North West Crescent

Northern Breccia

Eastern Breccia

Within the South East Crescent and Breccia region, infill drilling is focused on a nominal drill spacing of 50 – 100m laterally, and 100m vertically. A total of 73 drill holes have been completed to support the estimation of an initial Inferred Mineral Resource in the December 2020 quarter. The majority of this drilling is located in the upper 600m vertical extent of the zone. Interpretation of data in the South East Crescent area suggests:

The upper levels of the system ( -170m to -400mRL) have an internal unfolded strike of 550m , an average width estimate of 20m and a height of 230m .

to -400mRL) have an internal unfolded strike of , an average width estimate of and a height of . The mid level of the system ( -400m to -600mRL) has an internal unfolded strike of 400m , an average width estimate of 20m and a height of 200m .

to -600mRL) has an internal unfolded strike of , an average width estimate of and a height of . The lower levels ( -600m to -900mRL) where drill tested, hosts the Crescent Zone which tapers in strike length to 300m , with a width of approximately 20m and a height of 300m .

Infill drilling continues to demonstrate the continuity of higher grade mineralisation within the South East Crescent and Breccia including HAD065W2 which returned 120.7m @ 9.3g/t Au & 0.18% Cu from 1349.3m, including 26.6m @ 34g/t Au & 0.23% Cu from 1384.4m. This result confirms the presence of higher grade shoots within the Crescent Zone and remains open at depth.

In the North West Crescent target, a total of eight drill holes have been completed, of which three have intersected higher grades as part of the initial growth drilling phase. Results and interpretation from the drilling highlighted:

The presence of high grade sulphide mineralised zones in three drill holes including:

HAD085 returned 74.2m @ 2.0g/t Au & 0.09% Cu from 568.8m , including 19.1m @ 7.0g/t Au & 0.23% Cu from 594m ,

HAD089 returned 116m @ 2.9g/t Au & 0.07% Cu from 1136m , including 13m @ 13.0g/t Au & 0.17% Cu from 1136m .

. Further drill testing is required to determine the continuity and extent of the higher grade mineralisation.

Mineralisation on the limbs between the south-east and north-west closure is irregularly developed.

The Northern Breccia has been identified in 15 drill holes to date. Mineralisation is observed from -550 to -850mRL (open at depth) striking to the North West over 300m and between 100-150m in width. Ongoing extensional drilling has confirmed and further expanded the footprint of the Northern Breccia hosted mineralisation. Additional drilling is required to understand the grade continuity and metal distribution.

Additional results from this breccia include:

HAD047 returned 309m^^ @ 0.99g/t Au and 0.07% Cu from 915m including 44m^^ @ 3.3g/t Au and 0.15% Cu from 1157m , and

HAD078, 208.6m^^ @ 1.2g/t Au & 0.22% Cu from 832.4m including 10.4m^^ @ 4.0g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 1002.6m .

Growth drilling from two drill holes has identified an emerging early-stage target termed the Eastern Breccia. This drilling is encouraging as it highlights the potential for a new region of breccia development not previously recognised and extends mineralisation externally to the Crescent sulphide mineralisation.

Significant results from the initial two drill holes include:

HAD083 returned 134m @ 1.4g/t Au & 0.04% Cu from 1529m , and 98.2m @ 1.9g/t Au & 0.14% Cu from 1677m Including 41.1m @ 3.7g/t Au & 0.1% Cu from 1723.9m , and

HAD084 returned 342.2m @ 2.0g/t Au & 0.11% Cu from 1536.8m , including 14m @ 19.0g/t Au & 0.2% Cu from 1572m .

Table 1: Significant Havieron intercepts

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) HAD028W1 939.6 1171 231.4 0.56 0.08 HAD043W2^^ 607 723.2 116.2 2.6 0.65 including 671 689 18 6.3 0.92 HAD047^^ 915 1224 309 0.99 0.07 including 1157 1201 44 3.3 0.15 including 1158 1159 1 100 0.85 HAD048^^ 960.6 1035.9 75.3 1.8 0.17 including 973 1003 30 3.7 0.27 HAD048^^ 1141 1222.1 81.1 1.6 0.83 HAD053W1 845.5 889.8 44.3 5.0 0.11 including 847.3 869 21.7 9.9 0.16 HAD053W1 1224 1329.3 105.3 1.4 0.80 including 1245 1276.1 31.1 4.3 1.6 HAD053W2 1046.4 1141 94.6 1.8 0.28 including 1110.3 1122.6 12.2 7.0 0.73 HAD055W1^^ 890 1061 171 1.5 0.10 HAD057W5 981 1193 212 2.0 0.11 including 1115 1145.2 30.2 5.6 0.17 HAD065W2* 1349.3 1470 120.7 9.3 0.18 including 1384.4 1411 26.6 34 0.23 including 1386 1392 6 57 0.06 including 1398.6 1402 3.4 131 0.06 HAD069^^ 1006 1193 187 0.61 0.10 HAD072^^ 543.7 613.2 69.5 1.4 0.50 including 548.8 573.4 24.6 3.5 1.4 HAD074^^ 710.9 876.6 165.7 0.62 0.35 HAD075^^ 913 1049 136 0.50 0.14 HAD076^^ 884.6 997 112.4 0.90 0.08 HAD076^^ 1049 1075 26 4.9 0.16 including 1063 1063.7 0.7 178 0.53 HAD077^^ 551 678.6 127.6 2.0 0.33 including 616 645.8 29.8 6.7 0.86 HAD078^^ 832.4 1041 208.6 1.2 0.22 HAD079^^ 1195 1277 82 1.0 0.13 HAD083 1016 1050 34 4.4 0.05 including 1036.5 1048 11.5 13 0.10 HAD083 1098 1281.7 183.7 1.8 0.18 including 1165.2 1182.4 17.2 8.8 0.47 HAD083 1529 1663 134 1.4 0.04 HAD083 1677 1775.2 98.2 1.9 0.14 including 1723.9 1765 41.1 3.7 0.10 HAD084 1536.8 1879 342.2 2.0 0.11 including 1572 1586 14 19 0.20 including 1577.5 1577.8 0.3 637 0.35 HAD085* 568.8 643 74.2 2.0 0.09 including 594 613.1 19.1 7.0 0.23 HAD085* 835 1182.9 347.9 0.44 0.08 HAD085* 1212 1272 60 2.0 0.02 HAD089 697 788 91 1.6 0.21 HAD089 1136 1252 116 2.9 0.07 including 1136 1149 13 13 0.17 HAD097W1 621.7 654 32.3 5.4 0.49 including 631 651 20 8.6 0.78

Refer to Appendix 1 for additional information.

Red Chris, British Columbia, Canada

Red Chris is a joint venture between Newcrest (70%) and Imperial Metals Corporation (30%). Newcrest acquired its interest in, and operatorship of, Red Chris on 15 August 2019.

There are two drilling campaigns presently underway at Red Chris. The first is the East Zone Resource Definition program which is designed to obtain geological, geotechnical and metallurgical data to support future studies for underground block cave mining. The second is the Brownfields Exploration program which is focused on the discovery of additional zones of higher grade mineralisation within the Red Chris porphyry corridor. Drilling activity increased during the period with eight diamond drill rigs in operation. A further 34,409m of drilling has been completed since 30 June 2020 from 27 drill holes. All drill holes intersected mineralisation, except eight that were dedicated geotechnical holes. This contributed to a total of 86,366m of drilling from 69 drill holes since Newcrest acquired its interest in the joint venture.

The East Zone Resource Definition program which comprised a further 10 follow up infill drill holes is now complete. Results confirm the presence of multiple discrete high grade pods of mineralisation with infill resource definition hole RC634 returning 514m^ @ 1.3g/t Au & 0.77% Cu from 650m including 166m^^ @ 3g/t Au & 1.5% Cu from 806m.

Drilling during the reporting period continued to confirm the footprint of the western high grade pod, which was first intersected in RC616 (previously reported) continued during the reporting period. A program of 100m spaced holes is designed to confirm the lateral and vertical extent. Final results for step-out hole RC625, located 100m south west of RC616 returned 426m^^ @ 0.62g/t Au and 0.48% Cu from 640m including 60m^^ @ 2.2g/t Au and 1.3% Cu from 736m. Results received during the quarter continued to confirm the high grade mineralisation with RC637 located 100m above RC625, returning 446m @ 0.51g/t Au and 0.45% Cu from 618m including 60m @ 1.5g/t Au and 1.1% Cu from 694m. Drilling to define the extent and continuity of this high grade pod is ongoing. These discrete pods (refer to figures 5-9 below) sit within the larger footprint of the overall porphyry system.

The Brownfields Exploration program has been expanded with drilling underway across the East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone. The program is following up on historic drilling results along a 3km segment of the porphyry corridor in search for zones of mineralisation which could support additional mining fronts.

A property wide Airborne Electro-Magnetic (AEM) and gravity survey was completed during the period. A high-resolution airborne magnetics survey was also completed over a portion of the property to provide complete coverage. The survey aims to generate drill targets across the entire claim package.

Table 2: Significant Red Chris intercepts

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) RC625 640 1066 426^^ 0.62 0.48 including 734 810 76^^ 1.9 1.2 including 736 796 60^^ 2.2 1.3 RC626 560 1056 496^^ 0.55 0.45 including 742 838 96^^ 0.95 0.75 including 746 784 38^^ 1.1 0.90 including 828 838 10^^ 2.1 0.97 including 918 1006 88^^ 1.2 0.92 including 920 970 50^^ 1.6 1.2 including 1028 1048 20^^ 0.65 0.60 and 1068 1234 166^^ 0.40 0.34 including 1082 1144 62^^ 0.82 0.56 including 1082 1106 24^^ 1.0 0.78 RC627 600 1172 572^^ 0.56 0.48 including 752 898 146^^ 0.86 0.57 including 778 822 44^^ 1.2 0.71 including 910 1034 124^^ 0.64 0.68 including 1048 1156 108^^ 0.64 0.53 including 1074 1086 12^^ 1.1 0.92 RC628 497 1071 574^^ 0.43 0.42 including 631 763 132^^ 0.79 0.64 including 663 697 34^^ 1.0 0.70 including 923 943 20^^ 1.0 0.66 RC631 612 1098 486^^ 0.39 0.33 including 758 862 104^^ 0.55 0.43 including 886 968 82^^ 0.58 0.54 RC632 698 1260 562^^ 0.48 0.42 including 856 1012 156^^ 0.71 0.49 including 984 1010 26^^ 1.1 0.81 including 1024 1038 14^^ 0.76 0.94 RC633 582 1156 574^^ 0.53 0.44 including 792 914 122^^ 0.83 0.69 including 822 870 48^^ 1.3 0.97 including 1016 1084 68^^ 1.7 1.3 including 1018 1084 66^^ 1.8 1.3 RC634 522 628 106^^ 0.33 0.41 and 650 1164 514^ 1.3 0.77 including 802 1004 202^^ 2.7 1.3 including 806 972 166^^ 3.0 1.5 including 888 914 26^^ 8.8 3.4 including 890 902 12^^ 12 4.4 including 988 1000 12^^ 1.5 0.93 including 1016 1160 144^ 0.64 0.48 including 1022 1032 10^^ 1.0 0.71 RC637 618 1064 446 0.51 0.45 including 692 826 134 1.0 0.80 including 694 754 60 1.5 1.1 RC638 536 1024 488 0.61 0.50 including 646 750 104 1.0 0.76 including 668 722 54 1.3 0.96 including 778 878 100 1.3 1.0 including 778 864 86 1.5 1.1

Refer to Appendix 2 for additional information

GJ Project, British Columbia, Canada

During the September quarter, an airborne geophysical survey of ZTEM and gravity data collection was completed over the entire GJ property. In addition, a collection of high-resolution airborne magnetics commenced over the northern portion of the property. This data will be combined with historical exploration and geological information to define new drill targets for the next summer field season.

Nevada, USA

At the Jarbidge project in northern Nevada, the US Forest Service Plan of Operations permit was issued covering the Jack Creek area, an early-stage exploration target for low-sulfidation epithermal gold. The US Forest Service permit is valid for a six-year period. Access earthworks and other site preparation commenced during the September quarter and an initial core drilling program consisting of 2,000 – 3,000m is planned for the December quarter.

Central Andes, Northern Chile

In Chile, exploration activity remained suspended during the September quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Gorbea project, an option and farm-in agreement with Mirasol Resources Ltd, drilling is planned at several target areas for high-sulfidation epithermal gold, including Atlas, Dorado and Titan, when COVID-19 pandemic conditions and local regulations allow.

At the Mioceno project, an option and farm-in agreement with Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc., initial drill-testing of a high-sulfidation epithermal gold target is planned when COVID-19 pandemic conditions allow field work to resume safely.

At the Altazor high-sulfidation epithermal gold and porphyry project, which is an option and farm-in agreement with Mirasol Resources Ltd, engagement with the local communities to secure project access will advance when safe interaction with community leaders can resume when COVID-19 pandemic conditions and local regulations allow.

Additionally, the next stage of field work at the Vicuna high-sulfidation epithermal and porphyry-style gold target in Northern Chile will commence when pandemic conditions and local regulations allow. The Vicuna project is an option and farm-in agreement with Compania Minera del Pacifico S.A (CAP).

Northern Andes, Ecuador

In Ecuador, all exploration activity remains suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ability to safely resume activities will depend on local conditions and regulations, which will be monitored during the December quarter.

Wilki Project, Western Australia

The Wilki Project is an exploration farm-in and joint venture with Antipa Minerals Limited (Antipa) which commenced on 11 March 2020. This project forms part of the broader Paterson strategy in this region. The Wilki Project, which is currently managed by Antipa, covers a strategic landholding of ~2,200km2 surrounding the Telfer operation and is also in close proximity to the Havieron project. Under the next stage of the farm-in, Newcrest has an option to manage future work programs.

Work programs have included an initial AEM survey which was completed during the period. This survey has identified several high priority targets. Cultural heritage surveys have been completed for these targets and drill testing is currently planned for the December 2020 quarter.

Tanami Province, Northern Territory and Western Australia

No activities were completed in the Tanami Province during the quarter due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tennant East, Northern Territory

Newcrest is the holder of granted titles as well as four application areas in the recently recognised Tennant East domain. Planning for future work programs including drill testing covering the granted title has commenced.

Queensland

No activities were completed in the Mt Isa North region or the Bulimba region in north east Queensland.

Brownfield Exploration

Brownfields exploration activities within Newcrest's existing mining provinces included:

Cadia – There has been no exploration activity completed within the Cadia Mine Corridor, which includes both Newcrest title as well as the Junction Reefs Joint Venture area. Future work programs will be focused within the Junction Reefs Joint Venture area at the Randall's prospect. Data compilation in the Glendale region continues.

region continues. Telfer – Ranking and prioritising drill targets within the satellite regions south of Telfer has identified the Mobius AEM target for drill testing. Planning for the drilling of Mobius in the December quarter is advanced. Processing of the AEM survey flown in the previous quarter is ongoing.

Lihir – No activities were completed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

COVID-19 Measures

Newcrest has implemented and maintained measures to reduce and mitigate the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic to its project workforce and key stakeholders. Potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the drilling activity at all of our exploration projects are being actively managed. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Newcrest's exploration projects.

Appendix 1

Havieron Project (Greatland Gold plc farm-in agreement): JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Core samples are obtained from core drilling in Proterozoic basement lithologies. PQ-HQ and NQ diameter core was drilled on a 6m run. Core was cut using an automated core-cutter and half core sampled at 1m intervals with breaks for major geological changes. Sampling intervals range from 0.2 – 1.0m. Cover sequences were not sampled. Drilling techniques Permian Paterson Formation cover sequence was drilled using mud rotary drilling. Depths of cover typically observed to approximately 420m vertically below surface. Steel casing was emplaced to secure the pre-collar.

Core drilling was advanced from the base of the cover sequence with PQ3, HQ3 and NQ2 diameter coring configuration.

Core from inclined drill holes are oriented on 3m and 6m runs using an electronic core orientation tool (Reflex ACTIII). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the driller, which is later transferred to the whole drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line. Drill sample recovery Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller's depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Drillers depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled.

Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery.

Cover sequence drilling by the mud-rotary drilling did not yield recoverable samples. Logging Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure (for all core drilled – 24,644m from 34 drillholes, all intersecting mineralisation), including orientation of key geological features.

Geotechnical measurements were recorded including Rock Quality Designation (RQD) fracture frequency, solid core recovery and qualitative rock strength measurements. Magnetic susceptibility measurements were recorded every metre. The bulk density of selected drill core intervals was determined at site on whole core samples.

All geological and geotechnical logging was conducted at Havieron site. Digital data logging was captured on diamond drill core intervals only, and all data validated and stored in an acQuire database.

All drill cores were photographed, prior to cutting and/or sampling the core. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled.

Core was cut and sampled at the Telfer and Havieron core processing facility. Half core samples were collected in pre-numbered calico bags and grouped in plastic bags for dispatch to the laboratory. Sample weights typically varied from 0.5 to 4kg. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation. Drill core samples were freighted by air and road to the laboratory.

Sample preparation was conducted at the independent I SO17025 accredited Intertek Laboratory, Perth (Intertek). Samples were dried at 105oC, and crushed to 95% passing 4.75mm, and the split to obtain up to 3kg sub-sample, which was pulverised (using LM5) to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 95% passing 106μm.

Duplicate samples were collected from crush and pulp samples at a rate of 1:20. Duplicate results show an acceptable level of variability for the material sampled and style of mineralisation.

Periodic size checks (1:20) for crush and pulp samples and sample weights are provided by the laboratory and recorded in the acQuire database. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Assaying of drill core samples was conducted at Intertek. All samples were assayed for 48 elements using a 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/ICP-MS determination (method 4A/MS907). Gold analyses were determined by 50g fire assay with AAS finish (method FA50N/AA).

Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20).

Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in acQuire database and verified as acceptable prior to use of data from analysed batches.

Laboratory quality control data, including laboratory standards, blanks, duplicates, repeats and grind size results are captured in the acQuire database and assessed for accuracy and precision for recent data. Extended quality control programs including pulp samples submitted to an umpire laboratory and combined with more extensive re-submission programs have been completed.

Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved and the database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated.

The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results. Verification of sampling and assaying Sampling intervals defined by the geologist are electronically assigned sample identification numbers prior to core cutting. Corresponding sample numbers matching pre-labelled calico bags are assigned to each interval.

All sampling and assay information were stored in a secure acQuire database with restricted access. Electronically generated sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into the Acquire database.

Assessment of reported significant assay intervals was verified by re-logging of diamond drill core intervals and assessment of high resolution core photography. The verification of significant intersections has been completed by company personnel and the Competent Person/Qualified Person.

No adjustments are made to assay data, and no twinned holes have been completed. Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles.

There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. Location of data points Drill collar locations were surveyed using a differential GPS with GNSS with a stated accuracy of +/- 0.5m for all drill holes reported.

Drill rig alignment was attained using an electronic azimuth aligner. Downhole survey was collected at 6-12m intervals in the cover sequence, and every 6 to 30m in diamond drill core segments of the drill hole using single shot (Axis Mining Champ Gyro). The single shot surveys have been validated using continuous survey to surface (Axis Mining Champ) along with a selection of drill holes re-surveyed by an external survey contactor using a DeviGyro tool - confirming sufficient accuracy for downhole spatial recording.

Topographic control is established from SRTM (1 second) topographic data and derived digital elevation model. The topography is generally low relief to flat, with an average elevation of 265 m, within dune corridors. All collar coordinates are provided in the Geocentric Datum of Australian (GDA94 Zone 51). All relative depth information is reported in Australian Height Datum (AHD). Data spacing and distribution The drill hole spacing ranges from 50–100m within the south-eastern Crescent sulphide zone to 50-300m in lateral extent within the breccia zone over an area of ~2km2.

Significant assay intercepts remain open. Further drilling is required to determine the extent of currently defined mineralisation. No sample compositing is applied to samples. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drill holes exploring the extents of the Havieron mineral system intersect moderately dipping carbonate and siliclastic sedimentary facies, mineralised breccia and sub-vertical intrusive lithologies. Geological modelling has been interpreted from historic and Newcrest drill holes. Variable brecciation, alteration and sulphide mineralisation is observed with a footprint with dimensions of 650m x 350m trending in a north west orientation and over 900m in vertical extent below cover.

The subvertical southeast high grade arcuate crescent sulphide zone has an average thickness of 20m and has been defined over a strike length of up to 550m, and over 600m in vertical extent below cover.

Drilling direction is oriented to intersect the steeply dipping high-grade sulphide mineralisation zones at an intersection angle of greater than 40 degrees. The drilled length of reported intersections is typically greater than true width of mineralisation. Sample security The security of samples is controlled by tracking samples from drill rig to database. Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Havieron core yard every shift. On completion of geological and geotechnical logging, core was transported by vehicle to Telfer core processing facility by Newcrest personnel.

High resolution core photography and cutting of drill core was undertaken at the Havieron or Telfer core processing facilities.

Samples were freighted in sealed bags by air and road to the Laboratory, and in the custody of Newcrest representatives. Sample numbers are generated directly from the database. All samples are collected in pre-numbered calico bags.

Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advise issued to Newcrest.

Details of all sample movement are recorded in a database table. Dates, Hole ID sample ranges, and the analytical suite requested are recorded with the dispatch of samples to analytical services. Any discrepancies logged at the receipt of samples into the analytical services are validated. Audits or reviews Due to the limited duration of the program, no external audits or reviews have been undertaken. Internal verification and audit of Newcrest exploration procedures and databases are periodically undertaken.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status The Havieron Project is entirely contained within mining tenement M45/1287, which is 100% owned by Greatland Pty Ltd and Newcrest Operations Limited. Newcrest has entered into an Exploration Farm-In (EFI) agreement with Greatland Pty Ltd and Greatland Gold Plc effective 12 March 2019, with Newcrest as Manager of the Havieron Project. The Stage 2 expenditure commitment of US$20M under the farm-in agreement with Greatland Gold has been met.



Newcrest has earned a 40% interest in the project and is in stage three of a four stage farm-in, in which Newcrest has the right to earn up to a 70% interest and acquire a further 5% at fair market value.

Newcrest and the Western Desert Lands Aboriginal Corporation are parties to an Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) which relates to the use of native title land for Newcrest's current operations at Telfer and its activities within a 60-km radius around Telfer and includes its exploration activities at Havieron. The parties have agreed that the ILUA will apply to any future development activities by the Joint Venture Participants (Newcrest and Greatland) at Havieron.

The mining tenement M45/1287 wholly replaces the 12 sub-blocks of exploration tenement E45/4701 (former exploration tenement on which the Havieron Project is based) and was granted on 10 September 2020. All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing for prior exploration tenement E45/4701. Exploration done by other parties Newcrest Mining Limited completed six core holes in the vicinity of the Havieron Project from 1991 to 2003. Greatland Gold completed drill targeting and drilling of nine Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes with core tails for a total of approximately 6,800m in 2018. Results of drilling programs conducted by Greatland Gold have previously been reported on the Greatland Gold website.

Drilling has defined an intrusion-related mineral system with evidence of breccia and massive sulphide-hosted higher-grade gold-copper mineralisation. Geology The Havieron Project is located within the north-western exposure of the Palaeo-Proterozoic to Neoproterozoic Paterson Orogen (formerly Paterson Province), 45 km east of Telfer. The Yeneena Supergroup hosts the Havieron prospect and consists of a 9km thick sequence of marine sedimentary rocks and is entirely overlain by approximately 420m of Phanerozoic sediments of the Paterson Formation and Quaternary aeolian sediments.

Gold and copper mineralisation at Havieron consist of breccia, vein and massive sulphide replacement gold and copper mineralisation typical of intrusion-related and skarn styles of mineralisation. Mineralisation is hosted by metasedimentary rocks (meta-sandstones, meta-siltstones and meta-carbonate) and intrusive rocks of an undetermined age. The main mineral assemblage contains well developed pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite and pyrite sulphide mineral assemblages as breccia and vein infill, and massive sulphide lenses. The main mineralisation event is associated with amphibole-carbonate-biotite-sericite-chlorite wall rock alteration. Drilling has partially defined the extents of mineralisation which are observed over 550m within an arcuate shaped mineralised zone, and to depths of up to -1,100mRL. Drill hole Information As provided. Data aggregation methods Significant assay intercepts are reported as (A) length-weighted averages exceeding 1.0g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with a maximum of 5m consecutive internal dilution; and (B) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.2g/t Au for greater than or equal to 20m, with a maximum of 10m consecutive internal dilution, and (C) intervals of >30g/t with no internal dilution which are greater or equal to 30 gram metres (Au_ppm x length). No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of mineralisation and true widths are less than downhole widths. Estimates of true widths will only be possible when all results are received, and final geological interpretations have been completed. Diagrams As provided. Balanced reporting This is the eleventh release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest. · The initial Newcrest release is dated 25 July 2019. · The second release is dated 10 September 2019. · The third release is dated 24 October 2019. · The fourth release is dated 2 December 2019. · The fifth release is dated 30 January 2020. · The sixth release is dated 11 March 2020. · The seventh release is dated 30 April 2020. · The eighth release is dated 11 June 2020. · The ninth release is dated 23 July 2020. · The tenth release is dated 10 September 2020.

Earlier reporting of exploration programs conducted by Newcrest and Greatland Gold have previously been reported. Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases. Other substantive exploration data Nil Further work Further work is planned to evaluate exploration opportunities that extend the known mineralisation. Initial drilling conducted by Newcrest has confirmed higher grade mineralisation, broadened mineralised extents defined by prior drilling and extended the depth of observed mineralisation of the Havieron project. The results of drilling to date indicate the limits of mineralisation have been closed off to the south west and south east, and remain open to the north west, north east and at depth. Drilling programs at Havieron are ongoing with eight drill rigs currently in operation.

Drillhole data

Havieron Project, Paterson Province, Western Australia

Reporting Criteria: Intercepts reported are downhole drill width (not true width) Au >0.20ppm (0.2g/t Au) and minimum 20m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Also highlighted are high grade intervals of Au >1.0ppm (1g/t Au) and minimum 10m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 5m, and intervals of >30g/t with no internal dilution which are greater or equal to 30 gram metres (Au_ppm x length) are tabled. Gold grades are reported to two significant figures, the downhole lengths are rounded to 0.1m which may cause some apparent discrepancies in interval widths. Samples are from core drilling which is PQ, HQ or NQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being cut. Half core PQ, HQ and NQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained in the core farm for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality. Total depth (end of hole) is rounded to one decimal place for reporting purposes. Collars denoted with a * show partial results, with further significant assays to be reported in subsequent exploration updates.

Hole ID Hole

Type Easting (m) Northing

(m) RL (m) Total

Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip From (m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(ppm) Cu

(pct) Cut off HAD028W1 MR-DD 464499 7597744 258 1253.4 270 -63 939.6 1171 231.4 0.56 0.08 0.2 g/t Au















1185 1209.2 24.2 0.39 0.25 0.2 g/t Au HAD031W1^^ MR-DD 464303 7597748 258 1149.8 270 -64 720 773 53 0.79 0.11 0.2 g/t Au















856 921 65 0.26 0.18 0.2 g/t Au















1093 1117 24 0.29 0.03 0.2 g/t Au HAD043W2^^ MR-DD 463846 7597368 261 1029.7 45 -58 607 723.2 116.2 2.6 0.65 0.2 g/t Au













incl 671 689 18 6.3 0.92 1.0 g/t Au















833.2 863.6 30.5 0.67 0.16 0.2 g/t Au















885 934 49 0.62 0.18 0.2 g/t Au













incl 899.4 909.7 10.3 1.9 0.69 1.0 g/t Au HAD047^^ MR-DD 464320 7598168 257 1514.1 225 -59 540 578 38 0.40 0.05 0.2 g/t Au















785 828.7 43.7 0.75 0.27 0.2 g/t Au















915 1224 309 0.99 0.07 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1157 1201 44 3.3 0.15 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1158 1159 1 100 0.85 30 g/t. Au















1277 1305 28 0.72 0.02 0.2 g/t Au















1371.5 1422 50.5 0.55 0.05 0.2 g/t Au















1438 1458 20 0.51 0.51 0.2 g/t Au HAD048^^ MR-DD 464274 7598204 257 1558.4 225 -67 791 832.7 41.7 0.48 0.01 0.2 g/t Au















960.6 1035.9 75.3 1.8 0.17 0.2 g/t Au













incl 973 1003 30 3.7 0.27 1.0 g/t Au













incl 987 988 1 30 0.70 30 g/t Au















1141 1222.1 81.1 1.6 0.83 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1169.5 1170.4 0.9 76 0.73 30 g/t Au













incl 1188 1199.3 11.3 2.3 0.92 1.0 g/t Au HAD053W1 MR-DD 463846 7598077 256 1357 132 -61 845.5 889.8 44.3 5.0 0.11 0.2 g/t Au













incl 847.3 869 21.7 9.9 0.16 1.0 g/t Au













incl 849.6 850.3 0.7 50 0.16 30 g/t Au













incl 858.2 859.4 1.2 70 0.05 30 g/t Au















1097 1122 25 0.65 0.31 0.2 g/t Au















1224 1329.3 105.3 1.4 0.80 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1245 1276.1 31.1 4.3 1.6 1.0 g/t Au HAD053W2 MR-DD 463846 7598077 256 1219 132 -61 997 1036 39 0.39 0.05 0.2 g/t Au















1046.4 1141 94.6 1.8 0.28 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1110.3 1122.6 12.2 7.0 0.73 1.0 g/t Au HAD055W1^^ MR-DD 463714 7597340 263 1452.5 47 -56 890 1061 171 1.5 0.10 0.2 g/t Au













incl 984.9 997 12.1 4.5 0.04 1.0 g/t Au HAD057W5 MR-DD 464459 7598026 257 1306.1 225 -55 919.2 966.7 47.5 0.64 0.12 0.2 g/t Au













incl 948 959 11 1.9 0.14 1.0 g/t Au















981 1193 212 2.0 0.11 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1004.1 1021 16.9 4.7 0.08 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1050 1069 19 2.7 0.12 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1093 1105 12 3.5 0.10 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1115 1145.2 30.2 5.6 0.17 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1138.2 1139 0.8 51 0.69 30 g/t Au













incl 1152.4 1163 10.6 4.0 0.30 1.0 g/t Au















1247.8 1273 25.2 0.90 0.03 0.2 g/t Au HAD065^^ MR-DD 463661 7598393 256 1676.2 139 -60 899 949 50 0.31 0.42 0.2 g/t Au















1052 1077 25 1.3 0.09 0.2 g/t Au HAD065W1 MR-DD 463661 7598393 256 1811.3 138 -60 1065 1075.5 10.5 2.8 0.14 1.0 g/t Au















1562.8 1644 81.2 0.43 0.12 0.2 g/t Au















1659 1687 28 1.8 0.00 0.2 g/t Au HAD065W2* MR-DD 463661 7598393 256 1644.9 139 -62 1315 1336.4 21.4 0.39 0.08 0.2 g/t Au















1349.3 1470 120.7 9.3 0.18 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1351.1 1362.8 11.7 7.7 0.03 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1384.4 1411 26.6 34 0.23 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1386 1392 6 57 0.06 30 g/t Au













incl 1398.6 1402 3.4 131 0.06 30 g/t Au













incl 1431.6 1432.5 0.9 77 0.95 30 g/t Au HAD068W2^^ MR-DD 464547 7597081 261 1545.9 323 -55 1131.2 1191.3 60.1 1.3 0.14 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1131.9 1153.4 21.5 2.9 0.20 1.0 g/t Au HAD069^^ MR-DD 464439 7598214 257 1327 222 -62 936.4 976.3 39.9 0.57 0.08 0.2 g/t Au















1006 1193 187 0.61 0.10 0.2 g/t Au















1219 1249.3 30.3 0.27 0.04 0.2 g/t Au HAD070^^ MR-DD 463473 7597743 258 1021 43 -61 762.4 803 40.6 1.1 0.15 0.2 g/t Au













incl 787 798 11 1.6 0.25 1.0 g/t Au HAD072^^ MR-DD 464434 7598082 257 708.9 221 -54 543.7 613.2 69.5 1.4 0.50 0.2 g/t Au













incl 548.8 573.4 24.6 3.5 1.4 1.0 g/t Au















635.7 665.3 29.6 0.24 0.05 0.2 g/t Au HAD073^^ MR-DD 464254 7598110 256 1177.1 224 -64 497.2 530.6 33.4 0.74 0.06 0.2 g/t Au















672.3 709 36.7 0.47 0.09 0.2 g/t Au















762.2 807.7 45.4 0.52 0.29 0.2 g/t Au















954.9 1030 75.1 0.43 0.08 0.2 g/t Au HAD074^^ MR-DD 464348 7598151 257 1279 223 -59 710.9 876.6 165.7 0.62 0.35 0.2 g/t Au















891 938.9 47.9 0.25 0.05 0.2 g/t Au















972 1162 190 0.30 0.06 0.2 g/t Au HAD074W1 MR-DD 464348 7598151 257 1199.9 223 -59 895.9 938 42.1 0.36 0.04 0.2 g/t Au















960 1001 41 0.47 0.08 0.2 g/t Au















1024.4 1098 73.6 0.59 0.10 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1065 1078 13 1.9 0.28 1.0 g/t Au















1109 1162 53 0.22 0.06 0.2 g/t Au HAD075^^ MR-DD 464379 7597794 258 1239.9 256 -67 522.5 542.6 20.1 0.39 0.17 0.2 g/t Au















735.8 779 43.3 0.25 0.06 0.2 g/t Au















850.5 899.1 48.6 0.55 0.04 0.2 g/t Au















913 1049 136 0.50 0.14 0.2 g/t Au HAD076^^ MR-DD 464373 7598130 257 1143.5 229 -55 570.1 593 22.9 0.75 0.21 0.2 g/t Au















676 758 82 0.29 0.05 0.2 g/t Au















884.6 997 112.4 0.90 0.08 0.2 g/t Au















1049 1075 26 4.9 0.16 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1063 1063.7 0.7 178 0.53 30 g/t Au HAD077^^ MR-DD 463964 7597881 257 781.3 126 -60 512 540 28 2.1 0.08 0.2 g/t Au













incl 527.8 528.4 0.6 88 0.63 30 g/t Au















551 678.6 127.6 2.0 0.33 0.2 g/t Au













incl 616 645.8 29.8 6.7 0.86 1.0 g/t Au













incl 631 631.8 0.8 44 1.3 30 g/t Au HAD078^^ MR-DD 463575 7598307 255 1173.3 142 -57 604 626 22 0.85 0.24 0.2 g/t Au















663.9 718.6 54.7 1.1 0.04 0.2 g/t Au













incl 698 714.7 16.8 1.7 0.03 1.0 g/t Au















729.3 798 68.7 1.2 0.13 0.2 g/t Au













incl 744.3 759 14.7 2.0 0.15 1.0 g/t Au















832.4 1041 208.6 1.2 0.22 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1002.6 1013 10.4 4.0 0.11 1.0 g/t Au















1110 1142 32 0.63 0.10 0.2 g/t Au HAD079^^ MR-DD 463723 7598293 255 1430.6 144 -61 660 727 67 0.46 0.05 0.2 g/t Au















911 1015 104 0.42 0.04 0.2 g/t Au















1028.4 1112.2 83.8 0.63 0.11 0.2 g/t Au















1135 1166 31 0.23 0.04 0.2 g/t Au















1195 1277 82 1.0 0.13 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1233 1257 24 2.9 0.33 1.0 g/t Au















1294.2 1323.2 29 0.36 0.02 0.2 g/t Au















1368 1390 22 0.67 0.04 0.2 g/t Au HAD080^^ MR-DD 463657 7597508 262 1148.8 46 -60 578 610 32 0.40 0.09 0.2 g/t Au















760.4 794 33.6 0.32 0.08 0.2 g/t Au















826.5 851 24.5 0.40 0.05 0.2 g/t Au















864.8 889 24.2 2.5 0.09 0.2 g/t Au













incl 874.4 875.3 1 50 0.72 30 g/t Au















934 977.5 43.5 0.84 0.15 0.2 g/t Au HAD081^^ MR-DD 463407 7597521 263 1366.1 43 -57 1034 1073 39 0.25 0.05 0.2 g/t Au















1122.8 1170 47.2 0.82 0.21 0.2 g/t Au HAD082^^ MR-DD 464090 7597791 257 1027.1 303 -66 570 622.6 52.6 0.24 0.07 0.2 g/t Au















641.4 694 52.7 0.24 0.02 0.2 g/t Au















740 807.7 67.7 0.28 0.06 0.2 g/t Au















903.7 951 47.3 1.4 0.03 0.2 g/t Au HAD083 MR-DD 463543 7597518 262 1791.5 43 -62 734 778 44 0.33 0.07 0.2 g/t Au















953.1 1004 50.9 1.1 0.12 0.2 g/t Au













incl 989 1001.9 12.9 3.5 0.12 1.0 g/t Au















1016 1050 34 4.4 0.05 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1036.5 1048 11.5 13 0.10 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1036.5 1037 0.5 166 0.33 30 g/t Au













incl 1042 1043 1 38 0.19 30 g/t Au















1098 1281.7 183.7 1.8 0.18 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1132.2 1133.4 1.2 33 0.64 30 g/t Au













incl 1165.2 1182.4 17.2 8.8 0.47 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1169 1170 1 47 1.8 30 g/t Au













incl 1172.5 1173.5 1 47 0.49 30 g/t Au













incl 1238.8 1254 15.2 2.2 0.36 1.0 g/t Au















1405 1427 22 0.31 0.25 0.2 g/t Au















1439 1517 78 0.61 0.16 0.2 g/t Au















1529 1663 134 1.4 0.04 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1603 1618 15 1.6 0.02 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1630.1 1631 0.9 52 0.95 30 g/t Au















1677 1775.2 98.2 1.9 0.14 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1723.9 1765 41.1 3.7 0.10 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1725 1726 1 39 0.01 30 g/t Au HAD084 MR-DD 463270 7597841 256 1995.4 83 -65 1300.3 1322.8 22.5 0.29 0.68 0.2 g/t Au















1344.1 1376.8 32.7 0.56 0.28 0.2 g/t Au















1536.8 1879 342.2 2.0 0.11 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1572 1586 14 19 0.20 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1577.5 1577.8 0.3 637 0.35 30 g/t Au













incl 1601.5 1620 18.5 2.7 0.23 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1629.9 1641 11.1 6.6 0.11 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1659 1686.8 27.8 1.4 0.40 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1726.3 1745.8 19.5 4.2 0.04 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1741 1742 1 49 0.01 30 g/t Au













incl 1751 1767.6 16.6 2.7 0.10 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1866 1876 10 2.1 0.05 1.0 g/t Au HAD085* MR-DD 463488 7598056 255 1636 112 -63 568.8 643 74.2 2.0 0.09 0.2 g/t Au













incl 594 613.1 19.1 7.0 0.23 1.0 g/t Au















659 737 78 0.30 0.04 0.2 g/t Au















768.7 789.2 20.5 0.28 0.06 0.2 g/t Au















835 1182.9 347.9 0.44 0.08 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1137 1149.1 12.1 1.2 0.13 1.0 g/t Au















1212 1272 60 2.0 0.02 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1234.8 1236 1.2 54 0.02 30 g/t Au HAD087 MR-DD 464336 7598258 257 1669 222 -70 1234 1258 24 0.46 0.15 0.2 g/t Au















1454 1489 35 0.20 0.18 0.2 g/t Au HAD088 MR-DD 463850 7598074 256 664 186 -58 477 526 49 0.45 0.07 0.2 g/t Au HAD089 MR-DD 464299 7597746 258 1402.2 290 -61 565 601 36 0.75 0.04 0.2 g/t Au













incl 579 601 22 1.0 0.04 1.0 g/t Au















697 788 91 1.6 0.21 0.2 g/t Au













incl 735 736.1 1.1 69 0.32 30 g/t Au















872 905.1 33.1 0.31 0.07 0.2 g/t Au















917 1018.5 101.5 0.43 0.17 0.2 g/t Au















1136 1252 116 2.9 0.07 0.2 g/t Au













incl 1136 1149 13 13 0.17 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1147.2 1149 1.8 49 0.17 30 g/t Au













incl 1154.1 1169.6 15.5 4.9 0.18 1.0 g/t Au













incl 1222 1237 15 1.5 0.02 1.0 g/t Au HAD097W1 MR-DD 464436 7598085 257 798.7 222 -63 621.7 654 32.3 5.4 0.49 0.2 g/t Au













incl 631 651 20 8.6 0.78 1.0 g/t Au













incl 635 636 1 34 0.35 30 g/t Au













incl 639 639.35 0.35 207 1.1 30 g/t Au































Appendix 2

Red Chris (70% Newcrest): JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Core samples are obtained from core drilling. HQ and NQ diameter diamond core was drilled on a 3, 4.5m or 6m run. Core was cut using an automatic core-cutter and half core sampled at 2m intervals. Cover sequences were not sampled. Drilling techniques Core drilling was advanced with HQ3, HQ, NQ3 and NQ diameter coring configuration. Core from inclined drill holes are oriented on 3, 4.5m or 6m runs using an electronic core orientation tool (Reflex ACTIII). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the driller, which is later transferred to the whole drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line. Drill sample recovery Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller's depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Drillers depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled. Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery. Logging Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure (for all core drilled – 34,409m in 27 holes – all holes intersected mineralisation, with the exception of eight dedicated geotechnical holes), including orientation of key geological features. Geotechnical measurements were recorded including Rock Quality Designation (RQD) fracture frequency, solid core recovery and qualitative rock strength measurements.

Magnetic susceptibility measurements were recorded every metre.

All geological and geotechnical logging was conducted at the Red Chris Mine.

Digital data logging was captured, validated and stored in an acQuire database.

All drill cores were photographed, prior to cutting and/or sampling the core. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled.

Core was cut and sampled at the Red Chris Mine core processing facility. Half core samples were collected in plastic bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and grouped in plastic bags for dispatch to the laboratory. Sample weights typically varied from 5 to 10kg. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation. Drill core samples were freighted by road to the laboratory.

Sample preparation was conducted at the independent ISO 9001 certified and ISO 17025 accredited Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd Laboratory, Vancouver (Bureau Veritas). Samples were dried at 650C, and crushed to 95% passing 4.75 mm, and the split to obtain up to 3kg sub-sample, which was pulverised (using LM2) to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 95% passing 106μm. Duplicate samples were collected from crush and pulp samples at a rate of 1:20. Duplicate results show an acceptable level of variability for the material sampled and style of mineralisation.

Periodic size checks (1:20) for crush and pulp samples and sample weights are provided by the laboratory and recorded in the acQuire database. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Assaying of drill core samples was conducted at Bureau Veritas. All samples were assayed for 48 elements using a 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/ICP-MS determination (method MA250). Gold analyses were determined by 50g fire assay with ICP-ES finish (method FA350). Carbon and Sulphur were determined by Leco (method TC000) and mercury using aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-ES/MS determination (method AQ200). Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20).

Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in the acQuire database and verified as acceptable prior to use of data from analysed batches. Laboratory quality control data, including laboratory standards, blanks, duplicates, repeats and grind size results are captured in acQuire database and assessed for accuracy and precision for recent data. Due to the limited extent of the drilling program to date, extended quality control programs are yet to be undertaken, whereby pulped samples will be submitted to an umpire laboratory and combined with more extensive re-submission programs.

Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved and the database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated.

The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results. Verification of sampling and assaying Sampling intervals defined by the geologist are electronically assigned sample identification numbers prior to core cutting. Corresponding sample numbers matching pre-labelled sample tags are assigned to each interval.

All sampling and assay information were stored in a secure acQuire database with restricted access.

Electronically generated sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into the acQuire database.

Assessment of reported significant assay intervals was verified by re-logging of drill core intervals and assessment of high resolution core photography. The verification of significant intersections has been completed by company personnel and the Competent Person/Qualified Person. No adjustments are made to assay data, and no twinned holes have been completed. Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles.

There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. Location of data points Drill collar locations were surveyed using a RTK GPS with GNSS with a stated accuracy of +/- 0.025m.

Drill rig alignment was attained using an electronic azimuth aligner (Reflex TN14 GYROCOMPASS). Downhole survey was collected at 9 to 30m intervals of the drill hole using single shot survey (Reflex EZ-SHOT). At the end of hole, all holes have been surveyed using a continuous gyro survey to surface (Reflex EZ-GYRO). Topographic control is established from PhotoSat topographic data and derived digital elevation model. The topography is generally low relief to flat, with an average elevation of 1500 m, with several deep creek gullies.

All collar coordinates are provided in the North American Datum (NAD83 Zone 9). Data spacing and distribution The drill hole spacing ranges from 100 – 200m in lateral extent within an area of 1.5km2 at the East Zone. No sample compositing is applied to samples. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drilling of reported drill holes RC625, RC626, RC627, RC628, RC631, RC632, RC633, RC634, RC637 and RC638 are oriented perpendicular to the intrusive complex. The intrusive complex has an east-northeast orientation, with drilling established on a north-northwest orientation.

Drill holes exploring the extents of the East Zone mineral system intersected moderately dipping volcanic and sedimentary units cut by sub-vertical intrusive lithologies. Steeply dipping mineralised zones with an east-northeast orientation have been interpreted from historic and Newcrest drill holes. Sample security The security of samples is controlled by tracking samples from drill rig to database.

Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Red Chris Mine core yard every shift. Geological and geotechnical logging, high resolution core photography and cutting of drill core was undertaken at the Red Chris core processing facility. Samples were freighted in sealed bags with security tags by road to the laboratory, and in the custody of Newcrest representatives.

Sample numbers are generated from pre-labelled sample tags. All samples are collected in pre-numbered plastic bags. Sample tags are inserted into prenumbered plastic bags together with the sample.

Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advise issued to Newcrest. Details of all sample movement are recorded in a database table. Dates, Hole ID sample ranges, and the analytical suite requested are recorded with the dispatch of samples to analytical services. Any discrepancies logged at the receipt of samples into the analytical services are validated. Audits or reviews Due to the limited duration of the program, no external audits or reviews have been undertaken. Internal verification and audit of Newcrest exploration procedures and databases are periodically undertaken.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Red Chris comprises 77 mineral tenures including five mining leases and is a joint venture between subsidiaries of Newcrest Mining Limited (70%) and Imperial Metals Corporation (30%). Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited is the operator of Red Chris. Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited and the Tahltan Nation (as represented by the Tahltan Central Government, the Tahltan Band and Iskut First Nation) have signed an updated Impact, Benefit and Co-Management Agreement (IBCA) covering Red Chris.

All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing. Exploration done by other parties Conwest Exploration Limited, Great Plains Development Co. of Canada, Silver Standard Mines Ltd, Texasgulf Canada Ltd. (formerly Ecstall Mining Limited), American Bullion Minerals Ltd and bcMetals Corporation conducted exploration in the areas between 1956 and 2006.

Imperial Metals acquired the project in 2007 and completed deeper drilling at the East and Main Zones between 2007 and 2012. Geology The Red Chris Project is located in the Stikine terrane of north-western British Columbia, 80 km south of the town of Dease Lake. Late Triassic sedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Stuhini Group host a series of Late Triassic to Early Jurassic 204−198 Ma) diorite to quartz monzonite stocks and dykes.

Gold and copper mineralisation at Red Chris consists of vein, disseminated and breccia sulphide typical of porphyry-style mineralisation. Mineralisation is hosted by diorite to quartz monzonite stocks and dykes. The main mineral assemblage contains well developed pyrite-chalcopyrite-bornite sulphide mineral assemblages as vein and breccia infill, and disseminations. The main mineralisation event is associated with biotite and potassium feldspar-magnetite wall rock alteration. Drill hole information As provided. Data aggregation methods Significant assay intercepts are reported as (A) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.1g/t Au greater than or equal to 20m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (B) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.5g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (C) length-weighted averages exceeding 1g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; (D) length-weighted averages exceeding 5g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (E) length-weighted averages exceeding 10g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution. No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals. Diagrams As provided. Balanced reporting This is the seventh release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest. The last release was on 10 September 2020. Earlier reporting of exploration programs conducted by Newcrest and Imperial Metals Corporation have previously been reported. Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases. Other substantive exploration data Nil. Further work Further drilling is planned to define the extents of the East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone.

Drillhole data

Red Chris Project, British Columbia, Canada

Reporting Criteria: Intercepts reported are downhole drill width (not true width) Au >0.1ppm (0.1g/t Au) and minimum 20m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Also highlighted are high grade intervals of Au >0.5ppm (0.5g/t Au), Au >1ppm (1g/t Au), Au > 5ppm (5g/t Au), Au >10ppm (10g/t Au) and minimum 10m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Gold grades are reported to two significant figures. Samples are from core drilling which is HQ or NQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being cut. Half core HQ and NQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained in the core farm for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality. Total depth (end of hole) is rounded to one decimal place for reporting purposes.

Hole ID Hole Type Easting (m) Northing (m) RL (m) Total Depth (m) Azimuth

(GRID) Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (ppm) Cu (pct) Cut off



RC625 DD 452126 6396252 1520 1499.5 144 -62 360 380 20^^ 0.19 0.03 0.1 ppm Au

















420 502 82^^ 0.15 0.03 0.1 ppm Au

















640 1066 426^^ 0.62 0.48 0.1 ppm Au















incl. 734 810 76^^ 1.9 1.2 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 736 796 60^^ 2.2 1.3 1 ppm Au















incl. 828 872 44^^ 0.64 0.64 0.5 ppm Au

















1282 1322 40^^ 0.17 0.15 0.1 ppm Au

















1360 1416 56^^ 0.11 0.16 0.1 ppm Au

RC626 DD 452502 6396343 1499 1391 148 -57 338 366 28^^ 0.22 0.03 0.1 ppm Au

















424 452 28^^ 0.11 0.03 0.1 ppm Au

















474 540 66^^ 0.12 0.09 0.1 ppm Au

















560 1056 496^^ 0.55 0.45 0.1 ppm Au















incl. 742 838 96^^ 0.95 0.75 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 746 784 38^^ 1.1 0.90 1 ppm Au















incl. 828 838 10^^ 2.1 0.97 1 ppm Au















incl. 918 1006 88^^ 1.2 0.92 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 920 970 50^^ 1.6 1.2 1 ppm Au















incl. 1028 1048 20^^ 0.65 0.60 0.5 ppm Au

















1068 1234 166^^ 0.40 0.34 0.1 ppm Au















incl. 1082 1144 62^^ 0.82 0.56 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 1082 1106 24^^ 1.0 0.78 1 ppm Au

















1282 1302 20^^ 0.16 0.27 0.1 ppm Au

















1346 1391 45^^ 0.12 0.03 0.1 ppm Au

RC627 DD 452643 6396523 1471 1299.9 151 -52 464 488 24^^ 0.11 0.01 0.1 ppm Au

















600 1172 572^^ 0.56 0.48 0.1 ppm Au















incl. 698 708 10^^ 0.65 0.47 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 752 898 146^^ 0.86 0.57 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 778 822 44^^ 1.2 0.71 1 ppm Au















incl. 910 1034 124^^ 0.64 0.68 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 1048 1156 108^^ 0.64 0.53 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 1074 1086 12^^ 1.1 0.92 1 ppm Au

















1262 1290 28^^ 0.15 0.26 0.1 ppm Au

RC628 DD 452756 6396333 1492 1209.3 151 -60 305 339 34^^ 0.11 0.02 0.1 ppm Au

















497 1071 574^^ 0.43 0.42 0.1 ppm Au















incl. 589 615 26^^ 0.66 0.51 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 631 763 132^^ 0.79 0.64 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 663 697 34^^ 1.0 0.70 1 ppm Au















incl. 787 827 40^^ 0.53 0.65 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 905 949 44^^ 0.77 0.57 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 923 943 20^^ 1.0 0.66 1 ppm Au

















1145 1179 34^^ 0.23 0.36 0.1 ppm Au

RC629 DD 452261 6396538 1467 1485.5 144 -60 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC630 DD 452580 6396361 1492 1428.8 325 -69 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC631 DD 452126 6396252 1520 1493.5 158 -62 326 406 80^^ 0.10 0.03 0.1 ppm Au

















534 554 20^^ 0.15 0.03 0.1 ppm Au

















612 1098 486^^ 0.39 0.33 0.1 ppm Au















incl. 712 740 28^^ 0.56 0.40 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 758 862 104^^ 0.55 0.43 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 886 968 82^^ 0.58 0.54 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 980 990 10^^ 0.58 0.56 0.5 ppm Au

















1136 1170 34^^ 0.11 0.11 0.1 ppm Au

















1222 1286 64^^ 0.37 0.08 0.1 ppm Au

















1318 1338 20^^ 0.36 0.03 0.1 ppm Au

















1364 1392 28^^ 0.10 0.05 0.1 ppm Au

















1426 1454 28^^ 0.10 0.07 0.1 ppm Au

RC632 DD 452643 6396524 1471 1409.5 149 -57 406 472 66^^ 0.16 0.03 0.1 ppm Au

















698 1260 562^^ 0.48 0.42 0.1 ppm Au















incl. 798 808 10^^ 0.51 0.40 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 856 1012 156^^ 0.71 0.49 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 984 1010 26^^ 1.1 0.81 1 ppm Au















incl. 1024 1038 14^^ 0.76 0.94 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 1056 1114 58^^ 0.57 0.60 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 1164 1210 46^^ 0.69 0.66 0.5 ppm Au

















1272 1302 30^^ 0.14 0.10 0.1 ppm Au

















1328 1348 20^^ 0.10 0.03 0.1 ppm Au

RC633 DD 452504 6396348 1496 1427.0 147 -62 382 480 98^^ 0.25 0.04 0.1 ppm Au















incl. 432 446 14^^ 0.53 0.04 0.5 ppm Au

















582 1156 574^^ 0.53 0.44 0.1 ppm Au















incl. 792 914 122^^ 0.83 0.69 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 822 870 48^^ 1.3 0.97 1 ppm Au















incl. 1016 1084 68^^ 1.7 1.3 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 1018 1084 66^^ 1.8 1.3 1 ppm Au















incl. 1114 1138 24^^ 0.56 0.42 0.5 ppm Au

















1212 1288 76^^ 0.18 0.34 0.1 ppm Au

RC634 DD 452443 6396281 1504 1289.6 150 -60 288 348 60^^ 0.30 0.02 0.1 ppm Au















incl. 322 334 12^^ 0.96 0.03 0.5 ppm Au

















404 452 48^^ 0.10 0.01 0.1 ppm Au

















522 628 106^^ 0.33 0.41 0.1 ppm Au















incl. 570 620 50^^ 0.50 0.63 0.5 ppm Au

















650 1164 514^ 1.3 0.77 0.1 ppm Au















incl. 696 716 20^^ 0.50 0.55 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 802 1004 202^^ 2.7 1.3 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 806 972 166^^ 3.0 1.5 1 ppm Au















incl. 888 914 26^^ 8.8 3.4 5 ppm Au















incl. 890 902 12^^ 12 4.4 10 ppm Au















incl. 988 1000 12^^ 1.5 0.93 1 ppm Au















incl. 1016 1160 144^ 0.64 0.48 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 1022 1032 10^^ 1.0 0.71 1 ppm Au

















1182 1218 36 0.15 0.15 0.1 ppm Au

RC635 DD 452998 6396780 1444 1184.2 241 -56 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC636 DD 452733 6396525 1463 900.0 345 -80 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC637 DD 452127 6396252 1519 1396.5 143 -59 318 450 132 0.14 0.02 0.1 ppm Au

















618 1064 446 0.51 0.45 0.1 ppm Au















incl. 692 826 134 1.0 0.80 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 694 754 60 1.5 1.1 1 ppm Au















incl. 840 876 36 0.57 0.62 0.5 ppm Au

















1084 1130 46 0.11 0.15 0.1 ppm Au

















1218 1356 138 0.24 0.26 0.1 ppm Au

RC638 DD 452504 6396347 1495 1259.2 147 -50 300 336 36 0.11 0.02 0.1 ppm Au

















390 420 30 0.24 0.03 0.1 ppm Au

















432 454 22 0.12 0.05 0.1 ppm Au

















536 1024 488 0.61 0.50 0.1 ppm Au















incl. 646 750 104 1.0 0.76 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 668 722 54 1.3 0.96 1 ppm Au















incl. 778 878 100 1.3 1.0 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 778 864 86 1.5 1.1 1 ppm Au















incl. 890 900 10 0.69 0.71 0.5 ppm Au















incl. 924 954 30 0.56 0.53 0.5 ppm Au

















1082 1136 54 0.28 0.45 0.1 ppm Au

















1178 1198 20 0.15 0.01 0.1 ppm Au

















1212 1250 38 0.13 0.01 0.1 ppm Au

RC639 DD 452358 6395283 1510 1520.0 328 -58 Assays pending

RC640 DD 453019 6396267 1481 1308.5 149 -65 Assays pending

RC641 DD 450713 6394758 1549 1339.8 333 -73 Assays pending

RC642 DD 450871 6394815 1533 1505.2 328 -65 Assays pending

RC643 DD 453001 6396780 1444 1101.3 222 -79 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC644 DD 453180 6395986 1464 1190.2 302 -62 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC644W1 DD 453180 6395986 1464 1214.4 302 -62 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC644W2 DD 453180 6395986 1464 1305.9 302 -62 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC645 DD 452127 6396252 1520 1205.5 143 -67 Assays pending

RC646 DD 452955 6396340 1477 1491.5 144 -63 Assays pending

RC647 DD 451986 6395998 1558 1501.8 148 -58 Assays pending

RC648 DD 450889 6395421 1498 1507.9 154 -59 Assays pending

RC649 DD 452253 6395184 1519 1999.9 328 -58 Assays pending

RC650 DD 450871 6394815 1533 910.8 330 -52 Assays pending

RC651 DD 452393 6395755 1436 1101.6 58 -62 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC658 DD 452279 6396325 1492 1263.7 154 -56 Assays pending

RC659 DD 451553 6394699 1581 1552.6* 328 -48 Assays pending

RC660 DD 451764 6396001 1542 750.0 147 -57 Assays pending

RC660W DD 451764 6396001 1542 923.3* 151 -57 Assays pending

RC661 DD 452887 6396431 1474 1227.4 144 -61 Assays pending

RC662 DD 450694 6394994 1507 824.2* 150 -64 Assays pending

RC663 DD 452221 6395958 1548 590.2* 67 -59 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled

RC664 DD 452279 6396325 1492 522.5* 155 -67 Assays pending

RC665 DD 451983 6395232 1536 380* 325 -59 Assays pending

RC666 DD 451667 6395163 1541 270.9* 326 -55 Assays pending

RC667 DD 452993 6396047 1484 1* 247 -57 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled



*drilling in progress. **partial intercept, assays pending. ^updated intercept ^^previously reported

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "objectives", "targets", "outlook" and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding estimated reserves and resources, certain plans, strategies, aspirations and objectives of management, anticipated production, study or construction dates, expected costs, cash flow or production outputs and anticipated productive lives of projects and mines. Newcrest continues to distinguish between outlook and guidance. Guidance statements relate to the current financial year. Outlook statements relate to years subsequent to the current financial year.

These forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Newcrest's actual results, performance and achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements, or industry results, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which Newcrest operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation. For further information as to the risks which may impact on Newcrest's results and performance, please see the risk factors included in the Annual Information Form dated 13 October 2020 lodged with ASX and SEDAR.

Forward looking statements are based on Newcrest's good faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect Newcrest's business and operations in the future. Newcrest does not give any assurance that the assumptions will prove to be correct. There may be other factors that could cause actual results or events not to be as anticipated, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of Newcrest. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements, particularly in the current economic climate with the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward looking statements in this document speak only at the date of issue. Except as required by applicable laws or regulations, Newcrest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in assumptions on which any such statement is based.

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Reporting Requirements

As an Australian Company with securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Newcrest is subject to Australian disclosure requirements and standards, including the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX. Investors should note that it is a requirement of the ASX listing rules that the reporting of ore reserves and mineral resources in Australia comply with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and that Newcrest's ore reserve and mineral resource estimates comply with the JORC Code.

Newcrest is also subject to certain Canadian disclosure requirements and standards, as a result of its secondary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), including the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). Investors should note that it is a requirement of Canadian securities law that the reporting of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources in Canada and the disclosure of scientific and technical information concerning a mineral project on a property material to Newcrest comply with NI 43-101. Newcrest's material properties are currently Cadia, Lihir and Wafi-Golpu.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this document that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, and related scientific and technical information, is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr F. MacCorquodale. Mr MacCorquodale is the General Manager – Greenfields Exploration and a full-time employee of Newcrest Mining Limited. He is a shareholder in Newcrest Mining Limited and is entitled to participate in Newcrest's executive equity long term incentive plan, details of which are included in Newcrest's 2020 Remuneration Report. He is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr MacCorquodale has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr MacCorquodale approves the disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this document and consents to the inclusion of material of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com

