Newcore Gold Announces C$5 Million Bought Deal Financing

SX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU) (OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") led by Stifel GMP pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 16,700,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.30 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $5,010,000 (the "Offering").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund exploration and development expenditures at the Company's Enchi Gold Project in Ghana as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement in all provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec pursuant to National Instrument 44-102 – Shelf Distributions. The Shares will also be offered and sold in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and other jurisdictions outside of Canada on an exempt basis.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about July 12, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the securities regulatory authorities.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa's largest gold producer (1). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 27% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi's 216 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana's prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several 5 million-ounce gold deposits, including Kinross' Chirano mine 50 kilometers to the north. Newcore's vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.



(1) Source: Production volumes for 2020 as sourced from the World Gold Council

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Newcore Gold Ltd.

Luke Alexander

President, CEO & Director

