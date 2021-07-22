Newcore Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO A U.S. PERSON/

TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSXV: NCAU) (OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") led by Cormark Securities Inc. pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis 16,667,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.60 per Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$10 million (the "Offering").

The Underwriters also have an option to purchase that number of additional Shares equal to 15% of the number of Shares sold pursuant to the Offering at the Offering Price, for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments for a period expiring 30 days after the date of closing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration and development at its Enchi Gold Project in southwest Ghana, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes in a manner to be set forth in the Prospectus Supplement (as defined below).

The Offering will be qualified by way of a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's existing base shelf prospectus in each of the provinces Canada, excluding Québec. The Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Closing is expected on or about August 4, 2021 and is subject to TSX Venture Exchange and other necessary regulatory approvals.

The securities to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under any securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person or person in the United States, except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States, Canada or in any other jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa's largest gold producer (1). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 32% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi's 216 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana's prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several 5 million-ounce gold deposits, including Kinross' Chirano mine 50 kilometers to the north. Newcore's vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

(1) Source: Production volumes for 2020 as sourced from the World Gold Council

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or does not expect", "is expected", anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: the likelihood of completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds from sales from the Offering, the closing of the Offering and the ability to obtain the necessary regulatory authority and approvals. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set out in the Company's annual information form dated June 2, 2021 and filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented constitutes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements including but not limited to those with respect to the price of gold, potential mineralization, reserve and resource determination, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievement of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

