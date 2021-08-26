Newchic 7th Anniversary: Newchic launches the #Newchicpassion campaign to encourage the embrace of positivity

Meanwhile, Newchic has curated and launched the #Newchicpassion campaign to encourage the embrace of positivity. This campaign aims to connect customers and brands through social media, allowing everyone to think about their next step of life through a funny quiz in a relaxed atmosphere. The brand hopes that people can be full of love and hope for future life regardless of the situation.

In addition, Newchic prepared a surprise lucky draw for the participants, encouraging them to express their thoughts and love for life through their creations and spreading positive energy. By participating in the #Newchicpassion campaign on the official Instagram and Facebook pages, participants will have a chance to win a limited edition 7th anniversary gift bag.

Newchic has been focusing on quality fashion with the same philosophy, centering on customer's needs in the past seven years. This year, it has launched a new challenging strategy - focusing on product development, providing better services to customers by sincerely tapping into the original digital power in terms of richness of goods, the practicality of functions, and timeliness of fulfillment. "The road of 7 years has not been easy, but Newchic's strong roots have given us confidence and motivation always to maintain a clear understanding and calm response to difficulties, which allows the company to find a suitable and steady path forward at any time." Miko Su, Newchic Marketing Director, said.

About Newchic

Newchic is a B2C online fashion shopping destination from HongKong, 2014, offering a wide range of clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories to provide customers with the ideal life of leisure and comfort, inspiring customers to define their own sense of beauty in the shopping experience. Find out more about Newchic 7th anniversary at: https://www.newchic.com/

For further information: Steven Cai, (US)+13236173816, https://www.newchic.com/, [email protected]; Allison Du, +86-13610313183, [email protected]