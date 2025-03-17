New Zealand's Most Expensive Rental Property - Private Estate in Queenstown Listed by Oliver Road Estate Agents

QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- As global uncertainties rise, New Zealand continues to solidify its reputation as a safe haven for the world's most discerning individuals. Now, an extraordinary opportunity awaits: "The Homestead", a luxuriously-renovated historic home of some 800+ sqm (8,600+ sq ft), set on more than 6 hectares (15 acres) on the shores of Lake Hayes in Queenstown is one of the country's most iconic estates. With guests previously paying up to 12,500 NZD per night for shorter vacations, now, for the first time, it's being made available for much longer periods of 3 to 24-months (starting at 65,000 NZD per month), with expressions of interest already being fielded from across the globe.

'The Homestead' on Lake Hayes in Queenstown, New Zealand

An Estate Tailored for Elite Living

The Homestead, which has previously hosted A-list celebrities and global leaders, is meticulously crafted to cater to every need of its privileged occupants.

Exceptional Features:

Heated Swimming Pool & Spa Facilities : Including a sauna and hot tub for ultimate relaxation.

: Including a sauna and hot tub for ultimate relaxation. Expansive 15-Acre Lakefront Grounds : Featuring a heritage orchard, vegetable gardens, a wildflower meadow, croquet lawns, and a pétanque court.

: Featuring a heritage orchard, vegetable gardens, a wildflower meadow, croquet lawns, and a pétanque court. Elegant Interiors : Marble bathrooms, fireplaces, a library, a wine room, and an art lobby featuring a world-class private collection.

: Marble bathrooms, fireplaces, a library, a wine room, and an art lobby featuring a world-class private collection. Recreational Spaces : A grand piano, outdoor lounges, a fire pit, gym, and a giant chessboard for sophisticated leisure.

: A grand piano, outdoor lounges, a fire pit, gym, and a giant chessboard for sophisticated leisure. World-Class Support: A manager's cottage for on-site staff and inclusive services such as housekeeping, gardening, and property maintenance.

A Safe Haven in an Uncertain World

The estate's secluded location in the South Island of New Zealand, ranked as one of the safest and most stable countries in the world, has made it highly sought after by affluent families looking for a sanctuary from geopolitical tensions and economic volatility.

"This is one of the most breathtaking alpine environments in the world" says Cam Winter, Managing Director of Oliver Road | Luxury Real Estate. "At a time when peace, privacy and security are increasingly rare commodities, The Homestead offers a serene holiday destination, or a safe place to land after pulling the ripcord."

Contact for Enquiries:

Cam Winter

Managing Director

Oliver Road | Luxury Real Estate

Phone: +64 21 800 889

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.oliverroad.com/qt/listings/the-homestead

About Oliver Road | Luxury Real Estate

Oliver Road specialises in marketing New Zealand's most exclusive properties, connecting global elites with bespoke opportunities in luxury living.

SOURCE Oliver Road | Luxury Real Estate