New York Jets Fans Provided Least Support in the NFL This Season, New VegasSlotsOnline Research Reveals

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- According to the results of a revealing new study, New York Jets fans provided the least support for their team compared to all other fanbases in the NFL this season.

In its research, VegasSlotsOnline News analyzed data on stadium attendance, social media interaction, and local TV viewership for the 2021/2022 season. VSO then utilized a points-based system to create a list of the five fanbases that showed the least enthusiasm for their teams with some telling results.