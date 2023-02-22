New Year, New Laker: Two new pack sizes of Laker Beer are hitting the shelves

KITCHENER, ON, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS:

Laker Ice 12x473ml and Laker Lager 6x473ml (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

Two new pack sizes of Laker products are coming to shelves across Ontario

Laker Lager 6x473ml cans and Laker Ice 12x473ml will soon be available province-wide

Laker Lager and Laker Ice have both been internationally recognized as Monde Selection Gold Winners, 2022, and are proudly made in Ontario

Ontario's favourite beer will soon be available in two convenient new pack sizes across Ontario. Laker Lager 6x473ml cans is a new pack size coming to The Beer Store, select Ontario grocery stores and the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store. Additionally, Laker Ice 12x473ml is another new pack size coming to The Beer Store and the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store. In 2023, Laker Beer wants to ensure Laker lovers can buy their favourite beers in whatever size suits them best.

"We pride ourselves in offering our beers in a variety of formats and pack sizes," said Jim Manz, Vice President, Sales and Key Accounts at Waterloo Brewing. "Especially at a time when consumers are seeking not only great quality, but also great value, Laker is the right choice for so many Ontarians."

In 2022, Laker Lager and Laker Ice were both internationally recognized as Monde Selection Gold Winners, proving these beers to be of highest quality standards – in addition to being offered at a great price. Laker Ice, with its refreshing, clean taste, remains the single tall can of choice at both the LCBO and The Beer Store.

"With more options than ever before, Ontarians can now select from a variety of pack sizes," said Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing at Waterloo Brewing. "We pride ourselves in Laker's strong presence in retailers province wide, which means consumers can enjoy a cold Laker beer wherever and whenever they want!"

Get ready to ditch the balancing act with single cans as these convenient pack sizes begin to be available across Ontario this February.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

