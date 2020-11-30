New West Energy Services Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - New West Energy Services Inc. (TSXV: NWE), an oil and gas and environmental services company focused on Western Canada, today announced its third quarter 2020 financial results.

ACCOUNTING TREATMENT OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

NWE completed on August 6, 2019 a reorganization where it discontinued its fluid transportation operations in Grande Prairie and, going forward, will focus on vacuum and water truck services out of Medicine Hat, as well as environmental services out of the company's headquarters in Calgary. As such, NWE's financial results distinguish between continuing and discontinued operations.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Continuing operations revenue was $2,328,847 in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 , compared to $6,931,299 in the same period the year prior. This reduction was due to a decrease in drilling activity associated with the effects of COVID-19 and the collapse in oil prices. Discontinued operations revenue was zero in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 , as NWE completed its August 6, 2019 reorganization and ceased its fluid transportation operations in Grande Prairie , and $1,139,827 in the same period the year prior.





Continuing operations For the nine months ended September 30,

For the nine months ended September 30,

2020

2019

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental Services Corporate Total

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental Services Corporate Total





















$ $ $ $

$ $ $ $ Revenue 1,448,474 880,373 - 2,328,847

4,736,311 2,194,988 - 6,931,299 Direct costs 865,989 569,029 - 1,435,018

3,088,170 1,268,755 - 4,356,925 Gross margin 582,485 311,344 - 893,829

1,648,141 926,233 - 2,574,374 G & A expenses 371,384 388,911 125,015 885,310

596,994 986,183 224,404 1,807,581 Finance charges 244,933 16,598 17,621 279,152

95,969 39,886 139,740 275,595 Depreciation 388,343 - - 388,343

316,309 - - 316,309 Loss on disposal of assets - - - -

411,595 - - 411,595 Income (loss) from operations (424,195) (94,165) (142,636) (658,976)

227,274 (99,836) (364,144) (236,706) EBITDAC 211,101 (77,567) (125,015) 8,519

1,051,147 (59,950) (224,404) 766,793



















Discontinued operations For the nine months ended September 30,

For the nine months ended September 30,

2020

2019

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental Services Corporate Total

Vacuum Truck &

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental Services Corporate Total





















$ $ $ $

$ $ $ $ Revenue - - - -

1,139,827 - - 1,139,827 Direct costs - - - -

1,269,959 - - 1,269,959 Gross margin - - - -

(130,132) - - (130,132) G & A expenses - - - -

670,414 - - 670,414 Finance charges - - - -

196,764 - - 196,764 Depreciation - - - -

475,868 - - 475,868 Disposal of assets - - - -

320,230 - - 320,230 Debt extinguishment 31,525 - - 31,525

819,566 - - 819,566 Loss from operations (31,525) - - (31,525)

(2,612,974) - - (2,612,974)





Continuing operations For the three months ended September 30,

For the three months ended September 30,

2020

2019

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental Services Corporate Total

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental Services Corporate Total





















$ $ $ $

$ $ $ $ Revenue 149,360 203,603 - 352,963

1,525,451 565,581 - 2,091,032 Direct costs 85,465 111,189 - 196,654

1,029,568 337,646 - 1,367,214 Gross margin 63,895 92,414 - 156,309

495,883 227,935 - 723,818 G & A expenses 88,879 91,771 40,049 220,699

204,251 307,916 77,363 589,530 Finance charges 166,384 3,368 6,041 175,793

27,412 7,379 49,546 84,337 Depreciation 128,773 - - 128,773

62,311 - - 62,311 Loss on disposal of assets - - - -

411,595 - - 411,595 Income (loss) from operations (320,141) (2,725) (46,090) (368,956)

(209,686) (87,360) (126,909) (423,955) EBITDAC (24,984) 643 (40,049) (64,390)

291,632 (79,981) (77,363) 134,288









Discontinued operations For the three months ended September 30,

For the three months ended September 30,

2020

2019

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental Services Corporate Total

Vacuum Truck &

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental Services Corporate Total





















$ $ $ $

$ $ $ $ Revenue - - - -

- - - - Direct costs - - - -

23,607 - - 23,607 Gross margin - - - -

(23,607) - - (23,607) G & A expenses - - - -

63,899 - - 63,899 Finance charges - - - -

20,675 - - 20,675 Depreciation - - - -

79,029 - - 79,029 Disposal of assets - - - -

293,706 - - 293,706 Debt extinguishment - - - -

819,566 - - 819,566 Loss from operations - - - -

(1,300,482) - - (1,300,482)

* Normalized EBITDAC is earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based payments and is a measure of NWE's operating profitability. The calculation is further adjusted to normalize EBITDAC by removing any non-reoccurring transactions that are not in the normal course of operations.

** Copies of NWE's financial statements, MD&A and other public filings are available under the company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and financial outlook. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to: the use of proceeds of its loans; the use of the acquired equipment; planned changes in NWE's business and revenues; the competitive environment in which NWE operates; and the assessment of future plans and operations. Actual events or results may differ materially. The forward-looking information in this news release is based on assumptions which includes, but is not limited to: NWE realizing the expected benefits of its loans and acquired equipment; the general state of the economy and the oil and gas industry not worsening; NWE not losing any key personnel; NWE sustaining or increasing their level of revenues and EBITDAC NWE growing its businesses long term and managing its growth; NWE complying with existing regulations and not becoming subject to more stringent regulations; and, NWE's insurance being sufficient to cover losses that may occur as a result of its operations. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information. The factors which could cause results to differ from current expectations include, but are not limited to: failure to realize the expected benefits of its loans and acquired equipment; potential undisclosed liens associated with the acquired equipment; NWE's results being dependent upon the general state of the economy and the oil and gas industry; NWE being dependent on key personnel, the loss of which could harm its business; NWE may not be able to sustain or increase their revenues or EBITDAC; NWE may be unable to grow its business long term or to manage any growth; NWE may be unable to integrate the acquired equipment into its business; competition in NWE's markets may lead to reduced revenues and EBITDAC; NWE may fail to comply with existing regulations or become subject to more stringent regulations; NWE's insurance may be insufficient to cover losses that may occur as a result of NWE's operations; the market price of NWE's common shares will fluctuate; and, there is a possibility of dilution of existing holders of NWE's common shares due to future financings or acquisitions. Although NWE has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements in this news release, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of NWE. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and NWE does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE New West Energy Services Inc.

For further information: Gerry E. Kerkhoff, New West Energy Services Inc., President and Chief Executive Officer, Phone - 403.984.9798 or 1.888.977.2327 (BEAR), Fax - 403.984.9799, Email - [email protected]

