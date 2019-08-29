New West Energy Services Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

CALGARY, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - New West Energy Services Inc. (TSX Venture: NWE), an oil and gas and environmental services company focused on Western Canada, today announced its second quarter 2019 financial results.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was $5,980,094 in the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $10,530,892 in the same period last year, and $1,679,293 in the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $2,622,753 in the same period last year. This significant reduction was mostly due to NWE ceasing its fluid transportation operations in Grande Prairie as a result of a significant decrease in revenue associated with this segment stemming from the continuing decline in completions activity in northwestern Alberta .



As previously announced, on August 7, 2019 , NWE completed a restructuring of its operations whereby NWE's then operating subsidiary, BearStone Environmental Solutions Inc., sold to NWE's new operating subsidiary, Silverpoint Energy Services Inc., all of the equipment associated with its vacuum and water truck services business operated out of Medicine Hat .



As consideration for the equipment acquisition, Silverpoint assumed $2,733,911 of BearStone's current secured indebtedness, subject to downward adjustment under certain conditions. Silverpoint also borrowed an additional $315,000 to pay wages to the closing date of those BearStone employees who are being hired by Silverpoint. The total indebtedness is for a term of five years.



Silverpoint also secured a revolving operating line of credit of up to $1.5 million , based upon eligible accounts and other considerations, to be used for general corporate purposes. Silverpoint may draw down on, and repay, the loan from time to time as needed. The line of credit is also for a term of five years.



Going forward, Silverpoint will be NWE's sole operating subsidiary and will focus on vacuum and water truck services out of Medicine Hat , as well as environmental services out of the company's headquarters in Calgary .



Pursuant to an order of the Court of Queen's Bench in Alberta , KPMG was appointed receiver over the remaining assets and undertakings of BearStone. The Court also approved the sale by BearStone to Silverpoint of the above-mentioned equipment.



Silverpoint also assumed approximately $430,000 of BearStone's indebtedness towards other third-party lenders in exchange for Sliverpoint acquiring certain of BearStone's drilling services equipment.





in the six months ended compared to in the same period last year, and in the three months ended compared to in the same period last year. This significant reduction was mostly due to NWE ceasing its fluid transportation operations in as a result of a significant decrease in revenue associated with this segment stemming from the continuing decline in completions activity in northwestern . As previously announced, on , NWE completed a restructuring of its operations whereby NWE's then operating subsidiary, BearStone Environmental Solutions Inc., sold to NWE's new operating subsidiary, Silverpoint Energy Services Inc., all of the equipment associated with its vacuum and water truck services business operated out of . As consideration for the equipment acquisition, Silverpoint assumed of BearStone's current secured indebtedness, subject to downward adjustment under certain conditions. Silverpoint also borrowed an additional to pay wages to the closing date of those BearStone employees who are being hired by Silverpoint. The total indebtedness is for a term of five years. Silverpoint also secured a revolving operating line of credit of up to , based upon eligible accounts and other considerations, to be used for general corporate purposes. Silverpoint may draw down on, and repay, the loan from time to time as needed. The line of credit is also for a term of five years. Going forward, Silverpoint will be NWE's sole operating subsidiary and will focus on vacuum and water truck services out of , as well as environmental services out of the company's headquarters in . Pursuant to an order of the Court of Queen's Bench in , KPMG was appointed receiver over the remaining assets and undertakings of BearStone. The Court also approved the sale by BearStone to Silverpoint of the above-mentioned equipment. Silverpoint also assumed approximately of BearStone's indebtedness towards other third-party lenders in exchange for Sliverpoint acquiring certain of BearStone's drilling services equipment. Gross margin was 29% in the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 16% in the same period last year, and 29% in the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 10% in the same period last year. The environmental and vacuum and water truck services operating in the drilling services sector realized an increase in gross margins offsetting a decrease in gross margin from the fluid transportation services operating in the completions and production sectors.





compared to 16% in the same period last year, and 29% in the three months ended compared to 10% in the same period last year. The environmental and vacuum and water truck services operating in the drilling services sector realized an increase in gross margins offsetting a decrease in gross margin from the fluid transportation services operating in the completions and production sectors. General and administrative expenses were $1,824,565 in the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $1,876,126 in same period last year, and $898,291 in the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $932,012 in same period last year, reflecting a consistency between reporting periods.





in the six months ended compared to in same period last year, and in the three months ended compared to in same period last year, reflecting a consistency between reporting periods. Normalized EBITDAC was negative $80,534 in the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to negative $204,780 in the same period last year, and negative $416,407 in the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to negative $642,590 in the same period last year.



For the three months ended June 30,

For the three months ended June 30,

2019

2018

Vacuum Truck &

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental

Services Corporate Total

Vacuum Truck &

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental

Services Corporate Total





















$ $ $ $

$ $ $ $ Revenue 1,248,759 430,534 - 1,679,293

2,088,190 534,563 - 2,622,753 Direct costs 952,872 244,537 - 1,197,409

2,046,952 322,246 - 2,369,198 Gross margin 295,887 185,997 - 481,884

41,238 212,317 - 253,555 G & A expenses 482,655 333,906 81,730 898,291

497,206 346,388 88,418 932,012 Share base pmts - - - -

- - 16,511 16,511 Finance charges 130,713 12,632 45,341 188,686

119,104 16,150 23,909 159,163 Depreciation 331,258 - - 331,258

365,699 - - 365,699 Disposal of assets 26,524 - - 26,524

(6,733) - - (6,733) Net loss before tax (675,263) (160,541) (127,071) (962,875)

(934,038) (150,221) (128,838) (1,213,097) Total assets 7,810,883 558,940 - 8,369,823

10,843,330 534,160 31,997 11,409,487 EBITDAC* (186,768) (147,909) (81,730) (416,407)

(420,101) (134,071) (88,418) (642,590)









































For the six months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

Vacuum Truck &

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental

Services Corporate Total

Vacuum Truck &

Fluid

Transportation

Services Environmental

Services Corporate Total





















$ $ $ $

$ $ $ $ Revenue 4,350,688 1,629,406 - 5,980,094

8,354,010 2,176,882 - 10,530,892 Direct costs 3,304,954 931,109 - 4,236,063

7,410,917 1,484,496 - 8,895,413 Gross margin 1,045,734 698,297 - 1,744,031

943,093 692,386 - 1,635,479 G & A expenses 999,258 678,266 147,041 1,824,565

995,958 717,777 162,391 1,876,126 Share base pmts - - - -

- - 16,511 16,511 Finance charges 244,646 32,507 90,194 367,347

297,226 32,455 47,543 377,224 Depreciation 650,838 - - 650,838

736,781 - - 736,781 Disposal of assets 26,524 - - 26,524

71,881 - - 71,881 Net loss before tax (875,532) (12,476) (237,235) (1,125,243)

(1,158,753) (57,846) (226,445) (1,443,044) Total assets 7,810,883 558,940 - 8,369,823

10,843,330 534,160 31,997 11,409,487 EBITDAC* 46,476 20,031 (147,041) (80,534)

(16,998) (25,391) (162,391) (204,780)



* Normalized EBITDAC is earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based payments and is a measure of NWE's operating profitability. The calculation is further adjusted to normalize EBITDAC by removing any non-reoccurring transactions that are not in the normal course of operations.

** Copies of NWE's financial statements, MD&A and other public filings are available under the company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and financial outlook. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to: the use of proceeds of its loans; the use of the acquired equipment; planned changes in NWE's business and revenues; the competitive environment in which NWE operates; and the assessment of future plans and operations. Actual events or results may differ materially. The forward-looking information in this news release is based on assumptions which includes, but is not limited to: NWE realizing the expected benefits of its loans and acquired equipment; the general state of the economy and the oil and gas industry not worsening; NWE not losing any key personnel; NWE sustaining or increasing their level of revenues and EBITDAC NWE growing its businesses long term and managing its growth; NWE complying with existing regulations and not becoming subject to more stringent regulations; and, NWE's insurance being sufficient to cover losses that may occur as a result of its operations. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information. The factors which could cause results to differ from current expectations include, but are not limited to: failure to realize the expected benefits of its loans and acquired equipment; potential undisclosed liens associated with the acquired equipment; NWE's results being dependent upon the general state of the economy and the oil and gas industry; NWE being dependent on key personnel, the loss of which could harm its business; NWE may not be able to sustain or increase their revenues or EBITDAC; NWE may be unable to grow its business long term or to manage any growth; NWE may be unable to integrate the acquired equipment into its business; competition in NWE's markets may lead to reduced revenues and EBITDAC; NWE may fail to comply with existing regulations or become subject to more stringent regulations; NWE's insurance may be insufficient to cover losses that may occur as a result of NWE's operations; the market price of NWE's common shares will fluctuate; and, there is a possibility of dilution of existing holders of NWE's common shares due to future financings or acquisitions. Although NWE has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements in this news release, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of NWE. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and NWE does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE New West Energy Services Inc.

For further information: Gerry E. Kerkhoff, New West Energy Services Inc., President and Chief Executive Officer, Phone - 403.984.9798 or 1.888.977.2327 (BEAR), Fax - 403.984.9799, Email - gkerkhoff@newwestenergyservices.com

Related Links

http://www.efocus.ca

