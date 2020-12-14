New West Energy Services Inc. Announces Effective Date of Delisting from TSX Venture Exchange

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - New West Energy Services Inc. (TSX: NWE), an oil and gas and environmental services company focused on Western Canada, today announced that its minority shareholders approved on December 11, 2020 at the company's annual and special meeting a resolution authorizing NWE to voluntarily delist its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). NWE also received final approval from the TSXV to the delisting, which will be effective at the close of trading on December 24, 2020. The TSXV is expected to issue a bulletin to this effect.

As a public company, management of NWE has been unable to secure needed financing and NWE's directors believe that the minimal trading activity of the Common Shares no longer justifies the expense and administrative requirements associated with maintaining the listing. As such, NWE's directors believe that it would be in the best interests of NWE and all stakeholders to have the Common Shares voluntarily delisted from the TSXV and for the directors to consider options for taking NWE private and it ceasing to be a reporting issuer in Canada subsequent to the delisting. Any such going-private transaction would be subject to minority shareholder approval.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and financial outlook. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to: the delisting of the Common Shares; the receipt of approval of the NWE shareholders to any going-private transaction; and NWE completing any going-private transaction. Actual events or results may differ materially. This forward-looking information is only a prediction based upon NWE's current expectations, and actual events or results may differ materially. NWE may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and is based upon uncertain assumptions that could cause NWE's actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this press release. NWE does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

For further information: Gerry E. Kerkhoff, New West Energy Services Inc., President and Chief Executive Officer, Phone - 403.984.9798 or 1.888.977.2327 (BEAR), Fax - 403.984.9799, Email - [email protected]

