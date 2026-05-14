New WeRPN Survey Finds Ontario Nurses Still Under Pressure Despite Signs of Progress

2026 State of Nursing report highlights ongoing staffing shortages, rising mental health concerns, and continued impact on patient care

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN) has released its 2026 State of Nursing in Ontario: The RPN Experience in Focus report, revealing that while some improvements have emerged in the nursing profession over the past year, Ontario's nursing workforce continues to face significant strain that threatens both nurse well-being and patient care.

Based on survey responses from more than 800 Registered Practical Nurses (RPNs) across Ontario, the report paints a complex picture of cautious progress alongside persistent challenges.

State of Nursing 2026 (CNW Group/Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN))

Nearly all RPNs surveyed (98%) reported that work has taken a toll on their personal well-being, while 43% say they are in immediate need of mental health support due to workplace stress.

The report also found that:

77% of RPNs witnessed patient care negatively impacted by staffing shortages

72% reported increased workloads over the past year

63% are being asked to take on additional shifts or overtime to cover staffing shortages

47% experienced workplace violence in the past year

43% are considering leaving the nursing profession entirely

At the same time, the report identified modest improvements in areas including workplace support and intent to leave the profession compared to previous years.

"Ontario's nurses continue to show extraordinary resilience and commitment to patient care, but resilience can only take us so far," said Dianne Martin, CEO of WeRPN. "These findings demonstrate that while some progress is being made, many RPNs are still working under conditions that are unsustainable for both nurses and the people they care for."

The report highlights ongoing concerns around moral distress, burnout, staffing shortages, and the inability of nurses to consistently provide the level of care they believe patients deserve. More than half of RPNs surveyed reported experiencing moral distress in the past year, most tied to knowing patients needed more care than nurses were able to provide.

The findings also point to broader implications for Ontario's healthcare system, with nearly half of respondents reporting worsening patient care over the past year and many citing longer wait times, delays in assessments, and difficulty accessing care.

Despite these challenges, nurses continue to express a strong sense of purpose and dedication to their work. Ninety-one per cent of respondents said making a difference in the lives of patients, residents, and clients brings them joy.

In response to the findings, WeRPN is calling on government policymakers and healthcare leaders to take coordinated action through a five-step plan focused on:

Fair compensation for RPNs

Evidence-based nurse-to-patient staffing ratios

Stronger protections against workplace violence

Universal mental health supports for healthcare workers

Sustained investment in professional development and education

The full State of Nursing in Ontario: The RPN Experience in Focus – 2026 Review report is available at stateofnursing.ca

About WeRPN

The Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN) is the professional voice of Ontario's Registered Practical Nurses. WeRPN advocates for the nursing profession, supports professional development, and works to advance equitable, high-quality healthcare across Ontario.

SOURCE Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN)

Media Contact: Tiff Blair, Chief Strategy Officer, [email protected], 647-267-5467