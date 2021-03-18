New Wave Subsidiary, Way of Will Inc., Receives Purchase Order for Foot & Shoe Deodorant from Fitness Subscription Service Gainz Box

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, announced the receipt of a 6,300-unit purchase order for Way of Will's 42 Foot & Shoe Deodorant from the monthly fitness subscription service Gainz Box.

Way of Will's foot and shoe deodorant will be among other in-demand fitness accessories and apparel as part of the May 2021 subscription package from Gainz Box. The niche subscription service offers thoughtfully curated fitness-related gear and supplements and is available in all 50 states across the U.S., U.S. territories, and military bases. Gainz Box is veteran-owned and proudly gives back to the community through various charities from each box sold.

The Way of Will 42 Foot & Shoe Deodorant is formulated with active lifestyles in mind to achieve maximum results. It is infused with peppermint and eucalyptus essential oil that naturally and effectively eliminate odors. As with all Way of Will products, it is cruelty-free, vegan, and free of harsh, skin-irritating ingredients.

"We're thrilled to be a part of the exceptional assortment of fitness products that Gainz Box offers its monthly subscribers," commented Willie Tsang, CEO of New Wave. "Our products are made for everybody, but with an emphasis on active lifestyles. We know fitness, and what works best naturally during and after an intense workout or training session. We're confident that our foot and shoe deodorant will make a positive difference to Gainz Box subscribers' fitness regimen."

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning nutraceutical and psychedelic sector and support for adaptive and progressive health and wellness products and therapies. New Wave subsidiaries contain various health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions while capturing a high margin business model.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com.

For further information: Willie Tsang, Interim Chief Executive Officer, New Wave Holdings Corp., [email protected]