New Wave Subsidiary, Way of Will Inc., Fortifies Partnership With David Youngson & Associates To Provide Improved Shopping Experience to Canadian Consumers

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, announced the expansion of Way of Will's Canadian market presence in the giftware and personal care categories following its ongoing partnership with David Youngson & Associates.

In continuing Way of Will's partnership with David Youngson & Associates (DYA), the two companies will be working closely together to develop new products, gift bundles and display systems based on Canadian consumer demands and product trends. Way of Will has been partnering with DYA since September 2020 where their Canadian sales growth in the wholesale sector has significantly increased by 200%+. DYA has opened doors in the Canadian market ranging from chain stores to specialty stores and both companies are now preparing for the upcoming holiday season to increase sales.

Founded in 1979, DYA is an industry leader in Canada dedicated to representing manufacturers and providing retailers with creative giftware, innovative home goods, and trending fashion accessories. The sales agency boasts an expert team of over 30 sales professionals covering the entire Canada, attributing their success to their long-lasting customer relationships and their unmatched expertise in the industry. The company also takes pride in its thoughtful and strategic approach to sourcing and providing top-quality products to retailers across Canada. In addition, DYAs' strong connections with retailers and wholesale vendors have successfully augmented their services seamlessly via digital marketing avenues.

"Prior to working with DYA, we did not have a dedicated sales team for Canada as our growth has been mainly focused in the United States. As a leader in this industry who covers retail stores ranging from small chain to independent stores through all of Canada, we are thrilled to grow Way of Will as a health and wellness brand in the Canadian market with DYA," commented Willie Tsang, founder and CEO of Way of Will. "This is just the beginning. Our entire team has been working diligently to develop new products, listen to our Canadian customers, and propel our business forward even during these unprecedented times based on the feedback from DYA's team. I have been personally working with them on a lot of other successful projects for the past 10 years. With the support and expertise of DYAs' phenomenal team, we are making faster and better progress than we have ever imagined. We look forward to many achievements and much success for both companies as we continue to work together in the Canadian market."

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning nutraceutical and psychedelic sector and support for adaptive and progressive health and wellness products and therapies. New Wave subsidiaries contain various health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions while capturing a high margin business model.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com.

For further information: Daniel Fox, Chief Executive Officer, New Wave Holdings Corp., [email protected]