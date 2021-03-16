New Wave Subsidiary, Way of Will Inc., Announces Receipt of Purchase Order for Nail & Cuticle Serum from Popular Self-Care Subscription Service TheraBox

TORONTO, ON, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, is pleased to announce its receipt of a purchase order for 20,000 units of Way of Will's Strengthening Nail & Cuticle Serum from the well-loved subscription service, TheraBox.

Way of Will's nourishing nail and cuticle serum will be one of the featured items in TheraBox's May 2021 subscription-box package. TheraBox is adored by thousands of customers – particularly women – who make an effort to prioritize self-care and who value mental well-being. While the majority of their customers are located in the U.S., approximately 8% of its subscribers are in Canada and 2% are spread across other parts of the world. The popular subscription-box company was founded by a therapist, who used her knowledge and understanding of the intricate workings of the brain to establish the foundation of this happiness-inducing service.

The Way of Will Strengthening Nail and Cuticle Serum draws on the natural nourishing powers of lavender, geranium, and ylang-ylang essential oil to fortify nails and moisturize the surrounding skin. Maintaining healthy hands and nails is an essential yet often overlooked part of the self-care regimen; this serum was created to provide anyone and everyone with an easy, convenient way to restore nails' natural sheen and keep hands looking healthy.

"Self-care is a top priority for us, when it comes to both our customers and our own internal team," said Willie Tsang, CEO of Way of Will. "That's why we're so pleased to be a part of TheraBox's lovingly curated selection. We incorporate natural ingredients and top-grade essential oils into our products because we believe that skin-care products – or any product, for that matter – should benefit us both physically and mentally. We believe our vision aligns well with TheraBox's mission to help customers become happier, healthier versions of themselves."

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning nutraceutical and psychedelic sector and support for adaptive and progressive health and wellness products and therapies. New Wave subsidiaries contain various health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions while capturing a high margin business model.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com.

Information relating to WAY OF WILL INC., contained in this news release was provided by WAY OF WILL INC. and/or its agent and has not been independently verified by the Company. The Company does not take responsibility for the accuracy of such information.

The CSE has not in any way passed on the merits of the Acquisition, and neither has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Willie Tsang, Interim Chief Executive Officer, New Wave Holdings Corp., [email protected]