New Wave subsidiary, Way of Will Inc., announces completion of production staff training as part of goal to becoming GMP certified

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, is pleased to announce the successful completion of their production staff training last week as part of the company's larger plan to obtaining their GMP certification.

In the wake of its recent facility expansion, as well as the strategic collaboration with e-commerce optimization experts N2 Logics, Way of Will has been making leaps in their progress toward expanding their market presence in Canada as well as online. Now, the rapidly growing health and wellness brand has set their sights on becoming GMP certified. This month, the production team successfully completed training in Good Manufacturing Practices led by Mr. Iman Navab, the founder of Dynamise and a member of New Wave's scientific advisory board.

The GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certification is a widely recognized accreditation that verifies a manufacturer's dedication and commitment to adhering to international GMP standards. While Way of Will's production staff has always been compliant with GMP standards, officially obtaining the certification will increase the brand's credibility as they uphold an internationally recognized manufacturing standard. Companies that are GMP certified instill greater confidence in their customers, as the products are manufactured in compliance with the highest manufacturing standards to ensure product safety and quality.

Production staff and supervisors were trained to implement Standard Operation Procedures and Good Manufacturing Practices related to their roles and responsibilities within the production department, which included the following:

Facilities Sanitation Program

Equipment and Utensils Sanitation Program

Product Specifications Recordings

QC Sampling and Testing

Equipment Maintenance

Good Hygiene Practices (e.g., safe handling of materials to prevent cross-contamination)

Receipt and Control of Materials

Good Documentation Practices

"We're extremely pleased that our production team has received this critical training to get us one step closer to acquiring our GMP certification," commented Willie Tsang, founder and CEO of Way of Will. "With the significant growth—of both our facility here and our online sales—that the company has witnessed in the recent months, it is crucial that we work even harder to keep up with the progress. I have the utmost confidence in our team, who is guided by strong leaders and who is well-equipped to excel at whatever goals we set our sights on. We will continue supporting our staff and providing the necessary resources to elevate our team to the next level."

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning nutraceutical and psychedelic sector and support for adaptive and progressive health and wellness products and therapies. New Wave subsidiaries contain various health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions while capturing a high margin business model.

