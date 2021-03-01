New Wave Partnership with Purity Life as First Step to Increase WAY OF WILL's Canadian Market Presence

TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, is pleased to announce its newest partnership with leading Canadian distributor of health and wellness products, Purity Life Health Products LP ("Purity Life").

WAY OF WILL (an aromatherapeutic wellness brand under New Wave) and Purity Life formally launched their partnership on February 25, 2021, signifying the beginning of New Wave's long-term plans to expand the presence of its subsidiary, WAY OF WILL, in the Canadian market. WAY OF WILL is a health and wellness brand best known for its large selection of aromatherapy and body-care products for active lifestyles.

Established in 1984, Purity Life is Canada's largest distributor of natural healthy-living and wellness products and currently supplies products from dietary supplements to natural body care to over 7,000 stores nationwide. The company works with a large number of widely recognized food, drug, and mass retailers—including Whole Foods Market Canada, Loblaws, and Shoppers Drug Mart—and is also a multi-year winner of the CHFA Supplier of Excellence award.

"Over the years, we've had tremendous success in the United States as a trusted natural wellness and body-care brand," said Willie Tsang, founder and CEO of WAY OF WILL. "We are thrilled to be working with the leading Canadian distributor of health and wellness products, whose vision and core values align so well with our own. I have no doubt that WAY OF WILL will achieve comparable success in Canada as we have in the States with the help of Purity Life."

In the upcoming months, Purity Life will be representing the full range of Way of Will products. Canadian customers can look forward WAY OF WILL's full range of wellness products available mass retailers nation wide.

Executive management change

The Company announces that Mr. Willie Tsang has been appointed to the position of Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Tsang has founded multiple businesses, focusing in sourcing international manufacturers in China, Thailand, Vietnam, Canada and the US, growing sales to over $1M in 3-years. He brings over 12 years of experience in ecommerce, wholesale and product development, and has extensive experience managing the sales and distribution process. Mr. Tsang holds a Bachelor degree in Industry Design.

Willie Tsang replaces Daniel Fox, who is resigning from the position of CEO effective immediately. The Company thanks Mr. Fox for his significant contributions and wishes him the best in future endeavours.

The Company also announces a grant of 300,000 stock options at a price of $0.13 to Mr. Tsang and the grant of 700,000 stock options at a price of $0.13 to employees and consultants. The options vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of grant.

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning nutraceutical and psychedelic sector and support for adaptive and progressive health and wellness products and therapies. New Wave subsidiaries contain various health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions while capturing a high margin business model.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com.

