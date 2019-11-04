New Wave Esports Engages Jarrett Hasson as Head of Asia Business Development

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - NEW WAVE ESPORTS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave Esports") (CSE: NWES) is pleased to announce that it has retained Jarrett Hasson to act as Head of Asia Business Development, effective as of November 1, 2019. Mr. Hasson brings almost 20 years of experience as a global Investment Professional and will lead all of New Wave Esports' investment activities across Asia.

"We are extremely fortunate to welcome someone of Jarrett's pedigree to the New Wave Esports family," said Daniel Mitre, CEO & Managing Partner of New Wave Esports. "Jarrett brings a sophisticated understanding of the Asian market, which represents a massive opportunity for esports and competitive gaming. With his leadership, New Wave is positioned strongly to capitalize on this important market."

Prior to joining New Wave Esports, Mr. Hasson worked for a number of Canada's leading alternative asset managers in portfolio management roles. In 2013, he was part of a two-person team that won the Lipper Award for top hedge fund in Canada for three-year performance. Prior to entering portfolio management, Jarrett worked for one of Canada's leading investment banks where he structured various mergers and acquisitions, restructurings and capital raising mandates.

"I am excited to partner with New Wave Esports to execute on investment opportunities across Asia," said Hasson. "I have had the opportunity to witness first-hand the excitement and growth taking place in one of the world's largest esports markets. We intend on generating sustained shareholder value through investments in this key region."

ABOUT NEW WAVE ESPORTS CORP.

New Wave Esports Corp. (CSE: NWES) is an esports and competitive gaming company that provides capital and support services to esports organizations, teams, leagues, events, platforms, tools, and technology innovators.

New Wave Esports has leadership teams located in Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California. For more company information and contact details, visit http://newwaveesports.com.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NEW WAVE ESPORTS PORTFOLIO:

Even Matchup Gaming: Events company bringing esports to the masses through over 80 annual events (own 18% with the option to acquire up to 49%).





Events company bringing esports to the masses through over 80 annual events (own 18% with the option to acquire up to 49%). Tiidal Gaming: Esports organization that owns and operates Canada's premier esports team Lazarus, one of the highest-grossing teams in the world (invested in at an $8M valuation with advisory seats and additional options).





Esports organization that owns and operates premier esports team Lazarus, one of the highest-grossing teams in the world (invested in at an valuation with advisory seats and additional options). PlayLine: Daily fantasy sports betting platform, co-founded by UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping , and two time NBA All-Star Roy Hibbert as their Investor/Strategic Partnerships Manager.





Daily fantasy sports betting platform, co-founded by UFC middleweight champion , and two time NBA All-Star as their Investor/Strategic Partnerships Manager. Thunderbolt CDG: Full acquisition of software applications and technology development company that has provided services for 40+ startup companies.

For further information: Daniel Mitre, Chief Executive Officer, New Wave Esports Corp., Email: dmitre@newwaveesports.com