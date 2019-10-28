New Wave Esports Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - NEW WAVE ESPORTS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave Esports") (CSE: NWES) announced today that, further to its news release on October 24, 2019, the common shares of the Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the stock symbol "NWES" on October 28, 2019. Warrants previously issued by Trueclaim Exploration Inc. will commence trading on the CSE on the same day under the stock symbol "NWES.WT".

"We are proud of this milestone for New Wave Esports as we open the doors to the public, allowing fans, players, associated organizations, and communities from around the world to invest in the esports and competitive gaming industry," said Daniel Mitre, CEO & Managing Partner of New Wave Esports. "We've built a strong portfolio of quality companies led by professional teams who are paving the way for new heights in esports. As we move forward, growth and expansion of New Wave Esports will bring new opportunities within capital markets and will continue to contribute to an industry we are passionate about."

ABOUT NEW WAVE ESPORTS CORP.

New Wave Esports is an esports and competitive gaming company that provides capital and support services to esports organizations, teams, leagues, events, platforms, tools, and technology innovators.

The Company's vision is to drive, energize, and accelerate the global growth of esports and competitive gaming, including affiliated companies, organizations, and technologies with the goal of enhancing experiences for players, fans, industry professionals, and investors.

New Wave Esports plays a pivotal role in enhancing all aspects of the industry. They do this by opening the doors of opportunity for future growth in esports and competitive gaming.

New Wave Esports has leadership teams located in Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NEW WAVE ESPORTS PORTFOLIO:

Even Matchup Gaming: Events company bringing esports to the masses through over 80 annual events (own 18% with the option to acquire up to 49%).





Events company bringing esports to the masses through over 80 annual events (own 18% with the option to acquire up to 49%). Tiidal Gaming: Esports organization that owns and operates Canada's premier esports team Lazarus, one of the highest-grossing teams in the world (invested in at an $8M valuation with advisory seats and additional options).





Esports organization that owns and operates premier esports team Lazarus, one of the highest-grossing teams in the world (invested in at an valuation with advisory seats and additional options). PlayLine: Daily fantasy sports betting platform, co-founded by UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping , and two time NBA All-Star Roy Hibbert as their Investor/Strategic Partnerships Manager.





Daily fantasy sports betting platform, co-founded by UFC middleweight champion , and two time NBA All-Star as their Investor/Strategic Partnerships Manager. Thunderbolt CDG: Full acquisition of software applications and technology development company that has provided services for 40+ startup companies.

NEW WAVE ESPORTS MANAGEMENT TEAM

The New Wave Esports senior executive team, led by Daniel Mitre, has a successful track record of building companies and expanding markets.

Daniel Mitre (CEO & Managing Partner): Mr. Mitre brings almost 20 years of experience working with some of the biggest names in the game industry including EA, Sega, THQ, and Activision-Blizzard.





Mr. Mitre brings almost 20 years of experience working with some of the biggest names in the game industry including EA, Sega, THQ, and Activision-Blizzard. Trumbull Fisher (President & Managing Partner): Mr. Fisher has 15 years of capital markets experience holding positions at Casimir Capital, M Partners, and National Bank of Canada .





Mr. Fisher has 15 years of capital markets experience holding positions at Casimir Capital, M Partners, and National Bank of . Tiffany Lee (CFO & Corporate Secretary): Ms. Lee has professional experience as a Controller at Mojave Jane Brands Inc. and has held positions as Senior Staff Accountant at Constellation Software Inc. and Intermediate Staff Accountant at Hub International.

For more company information and contact details, visit http://newwaveesports.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

