New Wave: Annouces that Bloom Botanics Ltd. will Launch a New Line of CBD Products in Europe under the brand name 'Newtriment'

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, announced its subsidiary, Bloom Botanics Ltd. will be launching their Newtriment line of CBD products for sale on its European ecommerce site in February 2021.

As natural as the earth in which they're grown, repair, recuperate, & thrive with 100% pure Newtriment CBD

Designed to feed your body and mind with Newtriment's trusted transparent selection of CBD products will redefine what it means to be nourished. Providing natural and effective hemp products from seed to shelf with the simple mission to provide for those that need it most, says New Wave Holdings CEO Daniel Fox.

Newtriment's hemp is grown with exactitude and care to create the highest quality, full spectrum hemp on the market. Sun grown, eco-friendly, and completely natural. Newtriment provides each and every user with the nutrients naturally present in the hemp plant that are produced from all natural organic products sourced from around the world, that are blended and bottled in the UK.

What makes our Newtriment brands truly special is they are all absolutely 100% THC free. While most nutraceutical CBD products are produced with under 3% THC content, we pay a premium to manufacture our Newtriment products to guarantee they are absolutely pure and will appeal to customers and retailers looking for that completely all natural 100% THC free experience.

Newtriment's CBD Oils will be available in three different flavors:

Mint Flavor - For a burst of freshness that will leave you energized and ready for the day.

Orange Flavor - Zesty and packed with citrus flavor and bursting with tang.

Original - For those looking for truly natural products, Original has no added flavors and delivers an earthy, deep hemp taste.

Newtriment products will be sold in the following formulations:

Oils - Newtriment's classic Hemp Oils are grown and extracted using eco-friendly, sustainable methods, each of Newtriment's hemp oils is perfectly pure and effective.

Capsules - Easy to take and dose, Newtriment's CBD Capsules are made using vegetarian-friendly soft gels and our premium CBD Oil formula.

Sprays - For anyone looking for a fast, effective CBD experience without that natural, earthy, hemp flavor. Intended to be sprayed under the tongue for ultra-fast absorption,

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning nutraceutical and psychedelic sector and support for adaptive and progressive health and wellness products and therapies. New Wave subsidiaries contain various health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions while capturing a high margin business model.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com.

ABOUT BLOOM BOTANICS LTD.

Europe's largest CBD ecommerce site, Bloom Botanics uses standardised measurements of strength and being transparent about CBD product ingredients and stocking only trustworthy lab tested CBD brands which are 100% legal. Bloom Botanics Ltd is a collective of CBD Experts & Users who have a proven track record in producing industry leading E-commerce experiences.

Investors interested in connecting with Bloom Botanics can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://bloombotanics.co.uk

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward–looking information, including but not limited to, applicable regulatory approval in connection with the Acquisition, the closing of the Acquisition, expansion of operations, size and quality of future tournaments and projections regarding attendance at future events. Forward–looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward–looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward–looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward–looking information as a result of competitive factors and competition for investment opportunities, challenges relating to operations in international markets, transaction execution risk, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward–looking information are reasonable based on current expectations and potential investment pipeline, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward–looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward–looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

For further information: Daniel Fox, Chief Executive Officer, New Wave Holdings Corp., [email protected]