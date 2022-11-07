ELMSDALE, NS, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, John A. MacDonald, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Hants East, on behalf of the Honourable Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works, and Tanya Burke, Executive Director of the East Hants Community Learning Association, announced joint funding of $192,620 for the purchase of four new vehicles for the Association.

With this funding, the East Hants Community Learning Association will acquire three new hybrid and one electric vehicle for its East Hants Community Rider Program. These new vehicles will allow the Association to expand their on-demand service in the Municipality of East Hants and in nearby communities. It will provide residents with affordable and comfortable transit options to get around their communities and access programs and services. The funding also helps support inclusive communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $154,096 in this project and the Government of Nova Scotia is providing $38,524.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Today's announcement for the purchase of new hybrid and electric vehicles for the East Hants Community Rider Program will provide local residents with affordable, greener public transit options to connect with nearby communities and to access critical programs and services. This investment helps to contribute to a sustainable future for the Nova Scotians living in this community."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Every community deserves access to affordable and reliable transit, and we have a responsibility to deliver this service in the greenest way possible. We know that one size does not fit all, and that's why I am so proud that we have been able to find solutions to transportation problems that make sense for this community."

John A. MacDonald, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Hants East, on behalf of the Honourable Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works

"The East Hants Community Rider, and services like ours across the province of Nova Scotia, are eager to integrate and adapt newer, greener technologies into our fleet. These new vehicles will enhance our fleet, reduce operating costs, move us toward a greener operation, and most importantly, get more people where they need to go."

Tanya Burke, Executive Director of the East Hants Community Learning Association

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund.

funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund. The new Rural Transit Solutions Fund, which is part of the Permanent Public Transit Fund, will provide $250 million over 5 years to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

over 5 years to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up. One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. In February 2021 , the Prime Minister announced nearly $15 billion in available funding for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent $3 billion annually to begin in 2026-27.

, the Prime Minister announced nearly in available funding for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent annually to begin in 2026-27. The Rural Transit Solutions Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

