New TV Ad Highlights How Recycled Materials Can Slash Emissions, Save Money

Recycled materials offer cost savings and environmental benefits, without compromising quality

TORONTO, April 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Toronto and Area Road Builders Association (TARBA) is launching a new TV ad campaign to promote the use of recycled concrete and asphalt in municipal road building--an approach that would cut carbon emissions, while delivering better value for taxpayers. The ad will first air on April 6 on CP24, reaching millions of viewers and municipal decision makers across the Greater Toronto Area.

RCA recycling facility (CNW Group/Toronto and Area Road Builders Association)

As Ontario faces mounting infrastructure demands, rising construction costs, and increasing pressure to meet climate targets, industry leaders are calling for smarter, more sustainable ways to build. Recycled Crushed Aggregates (RCA) is emerging as one of the most immediate and practical solutions available today.

Despite being widely used in major projects like Ontario's highways and airports, most municipalities either prohibit or restrict RCA use. The new TV ad campaign is designed to raise awareness among decision-makers and the public that sustainable infrastructure solutions already exist--and are ready to scale.

"RCA is proven, available, and cost-effective--the gap isn't performance, it's policy. Updating municipal rules is the fastest way to unlock RCA's full potential," said Raly Chakarova, Executive Director of TARBA. "RCA strengthens local supply chains by reducing dependence on long-haul materials--something that matters more than ever in a volatile fuel cost environment."

If municipalities increased RCA use to just 20%, Ontario could save more than $260 million annually, while reducing carbon emissions equivalent to taking 15 million gas cars off the road.

RCA is produced by reclaiming asphalt and concrete from old infrastructure and processing it for reuse. Its advantages are clear and proven:

Lower costs: Reduces transportation and material expenses, helping municipalities stretch limited infrastructure budgets.

Reduced emissions: Shorter truck hauling distances significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions and congestion.

Preserves natural resources: Extends the life of non-renewable materials.

Diverts waste from landfills: Reuses materials that would otherwise contribute to Ontario's shrinking landfill capacity.

Proven performance: Engineering studies confirm RCA performs comparably to primary aggregates.

The campaign is supported by leading industry partners, including Strada Aggregates, Amrize, and Dufferin, who are helping drive innovation and adoption across the sector.

"This isn't a future solution--it's already being used successfully in Ontario and across the world," said Mario Pietrolungo, Vice President, Operations at Strada Aggregates. "The industry has the capacity to supply more RCA today. What's needed is broader municipal acceptance and leadership to make it a standard choice on transportation projects."

To learn more, visit RCAontario.ca.

About TARBA

The Toronto and Area Road Builders Association (TARBA) represents unionized contractors who build multimodal transportation infrastructure, including roads, transit, highways, bike lanes, and sidewalks, in the Greater Toronto Area and Simcoe County. TARBA advocates for policies and practices that promote safe, cost-efficient, and sustainable infrastructure development.

SOURCE Toronto and Area Road Builders Association

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