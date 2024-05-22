New Talon™ Trailer Restraint Provides Next-Generation Safety for Loading Docks

Innovative design delivers an all-new approach to safer, more effective trailer loading and unloading.

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- 4Front Engineered Solutions announces the introduction of the Talon™ trailer restraint, the company's newest innovation in loading dock safety equipment. Offered under both the Kelley and Serco brands, Talon is a next-generation approach to securing docked trucks, delivering great improvements in safe and effective trailer loading and unloading.

Due to pending National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regulations affecting the design of trailer rear impact guard (RIG) bars, many trailer restraints are no longer compatible or are simply less effective at restraining and releasing trailers. Newer-style five-sided RIG bars with pentagonal cross-sections or tilted configurations require a different approach to trailer restraint design.

To keep redesigned RIG bars more secure during loading and unloading trailers, the Talon trailer restraint's additional upper hook provides true four-sided RIG bar capture, which is much more effective than two or three-sided capture. The four-sided capture also prevents the RIG bar from hopping over the hook and releasing the trailer from the dock. Talon is unique in that it accomplishes all of this as a powered restraint that does not use powered hydraulics or a motor, resulting in lower maintenance costs and a lower total cost of ownership.

"The addition of Talon really cements Kelley and Serco as the leaders in loading dock safety solutions. Its clever design means that it works better with a wider range of trailers, cutting down on complexity while making it the most advanced trailer restraint system out there," said Ryan Talbot, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at 4Front Engineered Solutions.

Instead of a trailer restraint's hook contacting only two or three sides of a RIG bar, and much like the talons on a bird of prey, the Talon trailer restraint makes complete contact with and surrounds all five surfaces of the pentagonal RIG bar while also eliminating restraint release failure, ensuring the trailer can be released at the appropriate time, thanks to a proprietary locking mechanism.

Many trailer restraints have excessive play (running room) between the restraint and RIG bar during forklift movement. To eliminate running room issues, as a trailer moves toward the loading dock bumpers and engages with the Talon trailer restraint, the three-position slide lock limits trailer movement for a more stable loading environment. External red and green LED indicators inform the driver whether the restraint is still engaged or disengaged so the trailer can safely depart.

The Talon trailer restraint is now available to order through the Kelley and Serco distribution network.

4Front Engineered Solutions proudly features an array of industry-leading brands, including Kelley, Serco, Nordock, Pioneer Dock Equipment, Albany, Dynaco, TKO Dock Doors, Bluff Manufacturing, Wesco Industrial Products, Epic Fans, APS Resource, and 4SIGHT. Our commitment to superior quality is evident across our comprehensive product line, spanning dock levelers, seals, high-performance doors, yard ramps, material handling equipment, dock and yard management software, HVLS fans, and aftermarket products. With a focus on safety and efficiency, we cater to customers' critical needs across warehousing, manufacturing, retail, and distribution centers.

