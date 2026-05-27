NEW SURVEY FROM LIGONIER MINISTRIES CANADA REVEALS A DIRE NEED FOR CLEAR BIBLE TEACHING

AYR, ON, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- The majority of evangelicals in Canada have views of God and sin that contradict the Bible, according to The State of Theology survey from Ligonier Ministries Canada. The complete survey results are available now at TheStateOfTheology.com/ca.

Ligonier conducted this study in partnership with Lifeway Research to reveal how Canadians inside and outside the church view core teachings of the Christian faith. The survey polls a nationally representative sample of Canadian adults to provide key findings on beliefs about God, truth, the Bible, salvation, and ethical issues. By diagnosing prominent errors, The State of Theology aims to equip Christians with insights for discipleship and evangelism.

The survey shows that 73 percent of Canadian evangelicals agree with the statement that "Everyone is born innocent in the eyes of God," and 60 percent affirm that "Everyone sins a little, but most people are good by nature." These results display a profound misunderstanding regarding the foundational biblical teaching about original sin and the implications of Adam's sin for all mankind (Rom. 5:18–19; Eph. 2:1–3).

Furthermore, 66 percent of polled evangelicals agree with the statement that "The Holy Spirit is a force but is not a personal being." This result demonstrates doctrinal confusion and inconsistent beliefs within the church, since in the same survey, 93 percent of evangelicals claim to affirm the doctrine of the Trinity.

"These are not minor details," writes Chris Larson, chairman of the board for Ligonier Ministries Canada. "They are fundamental truths. If we get these wrong, we don't have Christianity at all." He continues, "Many Christians live with what our founder, Dr. R.C. Sproul, called 'happy inconsistencies'; they affirm certain biblical truths while unknowingly holding contradictory beliefs. Everyone is a theologian, R.C. said, but the question is whether they are a good one or a poor one. And poor theology--no matter how sincerely held--can lead to confusion, compromise, and even spiritual harm. This is why theology matters. And it's why Ligonier exists."

Ligonier's State of Theology survey seeks to serve the church by showing where many people are drifting from sound doctrine. The survey also encourages pastors to address these theological misunderstandings and warns Christians of significant theological errors. Yet more than merely diagnosing the problem, Ligonier also seeks to help supply the solution by providing reliable Bible-teaching resources to people throughout Canada and around the world.

In addition to reviewing the official State of Theology survey results, anyone may take the survey for themselves at TheStateOfTheology.com/ca. The website also features an option to create private group surveys for use by churches, classes, and neighbours. All are encouraged to participate in these secure, private, and anonymous surveys to help them facilitate discussion and better understand the beliefs of people in their communities.

Evangelicals were defined by Lifeway Research as people who strongly agreed with the following four statements:

The Bible is the highest authority for what I believe.

It is very important for me personally to encourage non-Christians to trust Jesus Christ as their Saviour.

Jesus Christ's death on the cross is the only sacrifice that could remove the penalty of my sin.

Only those who trust in Jesus Christ alone as their Saviour receive God's free gift of eternal salvation.

About Ligonier Ministries Canada

Ligonier Ministries Canada (Ligonier.ca) was formed as a charitable organization in 2019 to further the mission of Ligonier throughout Canada. Ligonier Ministries exists to proclaim, teach, and defend the holiness of God in all its fullness to as many people as possible. Since its founding in 1971 by Dr. R.C. Sproul, Ligonier has been a fellowship of teachers dedicated to making the deep truths of the Christian faith accessible to growing Christians. Ligonier publishes Renewing Your Mind and other podcasts, the Reformation Study Bible, Tabletalk magazine, books, and hundreds of video teaching series. The ministry also offers an undergraduate degree program through Reformation Bible College. In addition, Ligonier hosts conferences internationally, provides an online learning community through Ligonier Connect, streams 24-hour Christian internet radio through RefNet, pursues numerous translation efforts for global discipleship outreach, and makes available thousands of unique educational resources online at Ligonier.org.

Media Inquiries

Jesse Wisnewski

Director, Growth and Engagement

Ligonier Ministries

[email protected]

SOURCE LIGONIER MINISTRIES