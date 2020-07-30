New survey finds Canadians are concerned about hosting social gatherings this summer

According to the survey, before the stay-at-home recommendation, planning the meal along with having a clean and organized home for the gathering were the biggest concerns (47 per cent respectively) of respondents. However, since March 2020, concerns have shifted with nearly half of Canadians indicating they are concerned about ensuring their guests are properly physically distancing (46 per cent) and 64 per cent of Canadians saying they are concerned about sharing appetizers when visiting someone else's home.

Despite these concerns, hosting the perfect summer gathering is still possible, according to renowned Canadian Celebrity Chef Anna Olson who is partnering with LG Electronics Canada Inc. to create two exclusive summer recipes for such occasions. "It all comes down to planning," says Chef Olson who recommends using recipes that are easy to make and can be served individually, like her Easy Phyllo Tomato Tart with Goat Cheese and Princess of Puddings.

"My Tomato Tart with Goat Cheese appetizer takes only 15 minutes to prepare and when ready, can be cut and served on separate plates," continues Chef Olson. "From prep to plating, it is the perfect recipe to take any summer get together up a notch."

LG ThinQ technology can also help with challenges related to summer entertaining. "We all know the kitchen can become the centre for gatherings, but these days, most of the hosting is being enjoyed outside," says Ashley Audisho, Senior Marketing Manager, LG Electronics Canada. "With LG ThinQ technology, you can remotely control your smart home appliances from your mobile device with an easy to use app. For example, while hosting guests in your backyard, you can control your LG ProBake Convection® range and monitor cooking progress remotely – ensuring Chef Olson's Phyllo Tomato Tart with Goat Cheese is cooked to perfection."

Another way to put your guests' minds at ease is to ensure your cutlery and dishes are thoroughly sanitized and clean before guests arrive. This can be done with the help of the LG QuadWash® dishwasher with TrueSteam®. Gentle enough to clean fragile items like stemware while powerful enough for heavy-duty cleaning on pots and pans, TrueSteam® helps eliminate the need to pre-wash, sanitizes and leaves fewer water spots behind.

Additional key stats from the LG Electronics survey include:

38 per cent of respondents are concerned about achieving personal interaction with guests given physical distancing recommendations.

Canadians' concerns about how the meal turns out (taste-wise) have decreased by 20 per cent since March 2020 .

. 76 per cent of respondents have concerns about entertaining in general, representing a 7 per cent increase since before March 2020

For more information on LG's Home Appliances visit: https://www.lg.com/ca_en/appliances

*A total of 1,521 adult residents were surveyed online, between June 19, 2020 and June 21, 2020. The sample was randomly drawn from Legerweb's panel of potential survey respondents. Post-stratification weights were applied to the sample based on 2016 census population parameters to ensure representation by province of Canada, age and gender. An associated margin of error for a probability-based sample of this size would be ±2. 5%, 19 times out of 20.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $54 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en.

About Anna Olson

Anna Olson is one of Canada's most esteemed chefs. Hosting Food Network's Bake with Anna Olson, Fresh with Anna Olson, and Sugar, she has earned a loyal following in Canada and around the world. With ten successful cookbook publications to her name, including Set for the Holidays, Bake With Anna Olson; and Back to Baking: 200 Timeless Recipes to Bake, recipe development is one of Anna's great accomplishments. Taste Canada Cookbook Awards, the Ontario Hostelry Institute, and the Canadian Food & Wine Institute have recognized Olson for ongoing contributions to the development of Canadian food culture.

SOURCE LG Electronics, Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Sara Meikle, LG Electronics Canada, Inc., 416-575-3678, [email protected]; Shaday Livingston, LG-One Canada, 416-319-2118, [email protected]