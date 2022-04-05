New Supply Chain Digital Network Executive Joins TraceLink

BOSTON, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- TraceLink Inc, the leading digital network platform company, has announced today that Karl Waldman has joined the company as the General Manager of the Agile Supply Chain organization. In his role, Karl will be leading the go-to-market strategy for Agile Process Teams, a multi-enterprise application built on TraceLink's low-code/no-code Opus™ digital network development platform that allows any company in the supply chain to build collaborative networks across their trading partners to enhance the performance of their integrated supply planning and execution processes through better management of supply chain issues and planning exceptions like material shortages, short shipments, and forecast changes.

Karl Waldman brings a wealth of supply chain and digital network experience to TraceLink. Before joining, Karl was the VP of Retail at One Network Enterprises where he led the deployment of multi-enterprise applications. Karl has also held senior leadership positions at L7 Informatics, Retail Solutions Inc., i2 Technologies, and was co-founder of OATSystems.

Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO at TraceLink, commented on the hiring: "We are very excited to have Karl join the team. In today's world of unpredictable supply and demand fluctuations, Agile Process Teams provides supply chain leaders the visibility and resilience they need to exceed critical on-time, in-full service delivery objectives while reducing operating costs. Karl's expertise in supply chain network technology and his experience working with some of the largest manufacturing and retail organizations in the world will be critical as we expand our commercialization efforts for APT and grow our supply chain application ecosystem on the award winning Opus platform."

"I am thrilled to join TraceLink and lead the Agile Process Teams go-to-market strategy", said Mr. Waldman. "I've spent the last thirty years of my career building and deploying digital networks and tools. TraceLink's Opus platform is a true break-through technology that enables the creation of digital networks with a new class of mult-ienterprise software applications. This platform and the applications built on it will foster a wave of innovation across the supply chain that has never been seen before. The digital networks created by Opus will power Industry 4.0 transformation for our customers and I couldn't resist the opportunity to be part of this amazing journey."

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the only business network creation platform for building integrated business ecosystems with multienterprise applications. Business networks are the foundation of an Industry 4.0 digitalization strategy that delivers customer-centric agility and resiliency of the end-to-end supply network leveraging the collective intelligence of an industry. The TraceLink Opus Digital Network Platform enables speed of open innovation and implementation with a partner ecosystem for no-code and low-code development of solutions and applications. For more information on TraceLink and our solutions, visit www.tracelink.com .

