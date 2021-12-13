New Study Describes How Kneat is Supporting Merck Sharp & Dohme's Digital Transformation

LIMERICK, Ireland, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) ("Kneat or the Company") a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, is pleased to announce a global e-Validation study that details its partnership with life sciences leader Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD).

This new study highlights how the Kneat platform is supporting MSD's strategy for continuous improvement of its quality management systems. Kneat's platform enabled end-to-end digitalization of seven key validation work processes across twenty-seven sites throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"From an efficiency perspective…we were able to demonstrate more than 50% cycle time reduction during execution, which was huge for us," said Inna Ben-Anat, former Executive Director, QMS Technology Transfer & Commercialization, MSD.

With the use of Kneat's platform, MSD saw significant results. Process simplification was streamlined down from fifteen to eight steps in their Manufacturing & Research divisions, while the number of systems utilized was reduced from five to two.

"Kneat is an excellent partner, not just because of the technical support, but because we felt as though we were part of the team…..Kneat partnered with us to solve all potential challenges", Ms. Ben-Anat added.

The study demonstrates MSD's culture of continuous improvement including its goal for end-to-end digitalization of all validation and qualification activity in Kneat by 2022. It offers a testament to the proficiency of Kneat's software, covering its user experience, functional capabilities, and the Company's robust relationship management.

"MSD is a global leader at the forefront of medical research and we appreciate that they have placed their confidence in Kneat," said Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat. "We look forward to supporting MSD in their digitalization goals in the coming years."

Read the full success story on Kneat's website here.

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx software platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat's business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat's software within the customer's validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat's software within the customer's organization and the compliance of Kneat's platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information in this press release does not include a full assessment or reflection of the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic occurring since the first quarter of 2020 and the ongoing and developing resulting indirect global and regional economic impacts. This has resulted in significant economic uncertainty and even though the company has to date experienced no significant impact to its operations, any potential impact on our future is difficult to understand or measure at this time. Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investors' own risk.

SOURCE kneat.com, inc.

For further information: Hugh Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, P: +353 61 203826, E: [email protected]; James Bowen, Kneat Investor Relations, P: + 1 416-519-9442, E: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.kneat.com/

