New Study Confirms Innotech Nutrition's ColFlex Oral Spray Inactivates Human Coronavirus

The study was conducted by Dr. Craig Meyers and his scientific team at Penn State University. It looked at both variations of Innotech Nutrition's COLFLEX Oral Sprays, examining the sprays' effect on human coronavirus 229E at a two minute contact time. The study showed promising results that the products were highly effective over that time, and were more than 90 per cent effective at inactivating the virus at a 60 second contact time.

Human coronavirus 229E is one of seven coronaviruses that can infect people, according to the Center for Disease Control in the United States (source: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/types.html). It is a leading cause of common colds and respiratory tract infections. Coronaviruses are named for the crown-like spikes on their surface. Dr. Meyers' research has shown that compounds that are effective at inactivating 229E typically act similarly against other human coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 which is the novel coronavirus that causes the disease better known as COVID-19.

According to Meyers, the results with these oral sprays are promising and add to the findings of a previous study showing that certain types of oral rinses could inactivate HCoV229E in similar experimental conditions.

"The next step to expand upon these results is to design and conduct clinical trials that evaluate whether products like these oral throat sprays can effectively reduce viral load in patients," said Meyers.

As in previous similar studies, the Penn State scientific team prepared a standard laboratory test (viral inactivation assays) to replicate the interaction of the virus in the throat and oral cavities, with the oral spray product. Throat and oral cavities are major points of entry and transmission for human coronaviruses.

"We're excited by the Penn State research on our products and look forward to further research," said Wayne Friesen, president of Innotech Nutrition. "Although this study shows very promising results, it is not in any way to be interpreted as a form of prevention for COVID-19. We all use Colflex routinely with ourselves and our families, we like to think of it as an added layer of protection or another tool in your tool box. We strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing all of the public health measures that are currently in place and to closely follow the advice of your health care professionals. It may sound old-fashioned, but also don't forget your mom's common sense advice to eat a healthy diet, get enough sleep, stay hydrated and keep smiling."

Innotech Nutrition's COLFLEX Oral Spray is a natural health product licensed by Health Canada and has been on the market since 2012. In a previous scientific study, conducted in 2017, the product was proven to kill staph, strep pneumonia, e-coli, and salmonella and was successfully tested for a full safety analysis at the University of Manitoba (source: Winnipeg Free Press https://www.winnipegfreepress.com/business/throat-spray-proven-effective-for-fighting-cold-flu-454627533.html )

