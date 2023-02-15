TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, now New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada ("New SRO"), commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Ann Marie Reid (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated August 22, 2022 ("Notice of Hearing").

The next appearance has been scheduled to take place by teleconference on February 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, and will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Mississauga and Toronto, Ontario areas.

New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces.

For further information: Marco Wynnyckyj, Director, Hearings, 416-945-5146, [email protected]