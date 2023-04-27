HALIFAX, NS, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - On April 21, 2023, a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (New SRO) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between Enforcement Staff and Lee Fraser Harwood.

Mr. Harwood admitted to conduct involving off-book investments for various clients without authorization.

Specifically, Mr. Harwood admitted to the following violation:

(a)

In July 2018, the Respondent facilitated off-book investments for various clients without the authorization of his Dealer Member, contrary to Rule 1400 of the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules.





Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the respondent agreed to the following sanctions:

(a)

a fine of $40,000;





(b)

close supervision for six (6) months; and





(c)

rewrite the Conduct and Practices Handbook examination within six (6) months.

Mr. Harwood also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Harwood, Lee Fraser – Settlement Agreement

The hearing panel's decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

The Investment Dealer Division of New SRO formally initiated the investigation into Lee Fraser Harwood's conduct in May 2020. The conduct occurred while the respondent was a Registered Representative with the Halifax branch of Scotia Capital Inc., at the time an IIROC-regulated firm. The Respondent is still within the industry in a registered capacity at the Halifax branch of BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.

