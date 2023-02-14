TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA"), now New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada ("New SRO"), commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Hope Moira Donna Thomas (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated November 22, 2021 ("Notice of Hearing").

A disciplinary hearing in this proceeding was held electronically by videoconference on January 31, 2023 before a three-member Hearing Panel of the New SRO's British Columbia District Hearing Committee. After receiving the evidence and hearing submissions by Staff of the New SRO with respect to misconduct and penalty, the Hearing Panel reserved its judgment and advised it will issue its decision and written reasons in due course.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Merritt, British Columbia area.

