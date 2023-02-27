TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, now New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada ("New SRO"), has issued its Reasons for Decision dated February 7, 2023 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held electronically by videoconference in Toronto, Ontario on December 15, 2022, in the matter of Queen Financial Group Inc. (the "Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

has paid a fine of $30,000 ; and

; and has paid costs of $7,500 .

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca.

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]