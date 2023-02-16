TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Tyler Justin Comrie (the "Respondent") was held electronically by videoconference on January 27, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Ontario District Hearing Committee of the New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada ("New SRO").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated January 24, 2023 (the "Settlement Agreement"), between Staff of New SRO and the Respondent as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $10,000 ; and

; and costs in the amount of $2,500 .

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that between May 14, 2021 and May 18, 2021, he cut and pasted a client's signature from copies of account forms previously signed by the client onto two new account forms and submitted the account forms to the Member for processing, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1 [now Mutual Fund Dealer Rule 2.1.1].

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Mississauga, Ontario area.

New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. New SRO is carrying on the regulatory functions of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, and is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit

SOURCE New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada

For further information: www.newselfregulatoryorganizationofcanada.ca.Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]