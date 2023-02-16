New single-serve 473ml cans of LandShark Lager bring the beach to you

KITCHENER, ON, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -

LandShark Lager will now be offered in a single-serve 473ml can at The Beer Store, select grocery and the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store

By adding this new format, more Fin Fans will be able to enjoy the refreshing taste of LandShark Lager

Put on your shades – 2023 just got a whole lot sunnier. Starting mid-February, LandShark Lager will be offered in single-serve 473ml cans at The Beer Store, select grocery and the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store.

"LandShark has always been about good times, good friends and great beer," said Jim Manz, Vice President, Sales and Key Accounts at Waterloo Brewing. "We want to keep that going this year by expanding our Landshark lineup."

Landshark Lager is a refreshing, island-style lager that's golden in colour and brewed with subtle hop notes. Inspired by Jimmy Buffet, LandShark is the official beer of Margaritaville properties, a brand that hopes to achieve feelings of beachy getaways and island vibes, wherever you may be. LandShark Canada launched in the spring of 2016, and will be celebrating seven years in the Canadian market this year. What better way to commemorate than by offering a new option to enjoy Canada's favourite island-style lager!

"We know that Canadian Fin Fans will be excited to now be able to purchase LandShark Lager in single-serve tall cans at more retailers," said Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing at Waterloo Brewing. "It's now easier than ever to grab a single can of LandShark Lager in Canada!"

So while Canadians won't be hitting the beach for another several months, they will be able to achieve that vacation state of mind this February with single-serve 473ml cans of LandShark Lager.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

For further information: Kim Mannerow, Waterloo Brewing, Director of Marketing, 519-742-2732, x105, [email protected]