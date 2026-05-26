New resource sparks conversations about employment for persons experiencing disability

HALIFAX, NS, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - A new resource by the Canadian Association for Supported Employment (CASE) can spark conversations about what helps and what hinders employment for persons experiencing disability. The resource is based on a study by CASE and the Centre for Community Based Research (CCBR) that found many barriers to employment for persons experiencing disability centre around stigma and lack of knowledge about disability.

Even though one in five workers in Canada experiences disability (Statistics Canada, 2022), many people have little understanding of disability and employment inclusion. For this study, job seekers and employees with diverse experiences of disability talked about what worked well and what made things harder during their employment journey.

Representatives from industry associations ECO Canada and Tourism HR Canada were also interviewed to gain a better understanding of employer perspectives around workplace disability inclusion.

One of the findings from the study is that lack of knowledge about both disability and workplace inclusion presents a recurring barrier to employment. Alice, a study participant, said "Just trust people when they tell you that there's something that . . . is a barrier to them, whether you can see it or not . . . Believe them, and take into account the lived experiences of people who have different needs than you."

For National AccessAbility Week (May 31 to June 6), a kit was created that includes employment stories of persons experiencing disability, employer perspectives, and videos in which participants share their experiences. Questions and suggested improvements are provided to spark reflection and conversations.

CASE Executive Director, Joanna Goode, said that most workplace solutions are not costly or complicated. "Accessibility in the workplace can include more flexibility with scheduling or remote work, clear but optional disability disclosure processes, or strengthening communication and trust."

The kit is geared to anyone interested in learning more about disability in the workplace. It will also benefit employers, employment service providers, persons with lived experience, and community organizations.

Download the kit from the CASE website: www.supportedemployment.ca/national-accessability-week. This project was funded in part by the Government of Canada's Accessible Canada Fund – National AccessAbility Week stream.

The Canadian Association for Supported Employment (CASE) is a national association that facilitates opportunities for community-based employment service providers, employers, and other interest-holders to increase disability employment equity and inclusion in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Association for Supported Employment

More information: Joanna Goode, Executive Director, Canadian Association for Supported Employment, [email protected] | 1-800-684-5628 ext. 700