New Research Ranks Quora as the #1 Most-Cited Website in Google AI Overviews

Semrush study signals Quora's significant role in the AI-powered search journey

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- A new independent search traffic study from Semrush reveals that Quora is the most frequently cited domain in Google's AI Overviews. The finding reinforces Quora's long-standing reputation for high-quality, expert-driven content—and signals a major opportunity for advertisers.

Quora is the most commonly cited website in Google AI Overviews

As AI Overviews reshape the search experience, millions of users are now discovering Quora through AI-generated summaries and clicking through to continue their research on the platform. For marketers, this creates a unique advantage: Quora Ads help brands reach high-intent audiences at the exact moment they're seeking answers.

"Even in the age of AI-generated content, Quora remains a trusted source for nuanced, human answers—something both people and algorithms still value deeply," said Quora Chief Revenue Officer Vinay Pandey. "We're seeing a shift in how discovery happens and Quora is uniquely positioned to connect brands with real intent."

Additional findings from the Semrush study suggest that AI search is not a passing trend—it's a transformational shift.

According to Semrush's study:

Quora is the #1 most-cited domain in AI Overviews

AI search traffic is projected to surpass traditional organic search by 2028

Each AI search visitor is worth 4.4x more than a traditional visitor

Brands that show up in trusted, cited sources like Quora are better positioned for long-term visibility and revenue growth

Quora's performance in AI Overviews, paired with its native ad formats like Promoted Answers, makes it a must-have channel for brands looking to future-proof their marketing strategies. By placing high-quality, long-form content directly within relevant conversations, Quora enables advertisers to reach users in context and at the exact moment they're actively seeking information—a powerful combination in the evolving world of AI-powered discovery.

For more information on advertising opportunities with Quora, visit https://business.quora.com/resources/semrush-research-shows-quora-cited-most-in-google-ai-overviews/

About Quora

Quora is a leading knowledge-sharing platform where people can ask questions, share insights, and explore diverse perspectives. With over 400 million monthly unique visitors, Quora connects people with the best answers to their questions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2713752/Quora_cited_website.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524423/Quora_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quora

Shelagh Dolan, [email protected]