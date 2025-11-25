New Research: One in Five Canadians Hasn't Donated to Charity in the Past Five Years

CanadaHelps Wants to Inspire New Donors to Take Their First Step This GivingTuesday

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Tuesday, December 2 is GivingTuesday, the global day of generosity that inspires people everywhere to give back. This year, CanadaHelps -- co-founder of GivingTuesday in Canada -- is encouraging all Canadians, new and returning donors alike, to celebrate the joy of generosity.

New research from CanadaHelps finds that one in five Canadians hasn't donated to charity in the past five years. And CanadaHelps President and CEO Duke Chang has a message for them: there's no better time to start than on GivingTuesday.

"Canada is an incredibly generous country," says Chang, "But right now, 22% of Canadians account for half of all giving. This year, we're talking directly to the millions of Canadians who haven't donated in a while -- or maybe have never donated at all -- and reminding them that their first gift can make a real difference. Whether it's $5 or $50, every donation starts something meaningful."

CanadaHelps' new research confirms that:

The generosity gap is widening by income. Those earning more than $150,000 a year account for half (49%) of all donations -- a divide that continues to grow as affordability challenges persist.

Those earning more than $150,000 a year account for half (49%) of all donations -- a divide that continues to grow as affordability challenges persist. Younger Canadians are more likely to be non-givers . Almost one-third of 18-35 year old Canadians (27%) haven't given to charity in the past five years -- six percentage points higher than the national average. People over the age of 65 contributed half of all donation dollars (50%) in Canada in 2023.

. Almost one-third of 18-35 year old Canadians (27%) haven't given to charity in the past five years -- six percentage points higher than the national average. People over the age of 65 contributed half of all donation dollars (50%) in Canada in 2023. Making an impact: Over the past 12 months, more than one in four Canadians haven't donated to charity (31%) -- showing there's still a huge opportunity to inspire generosity.

For Canadians looking to find the joy of generosity, Chang has three tips:

Think Small. It's no surprise that affordability is the top reason Canadians hold back from donating (67%). But many Canadian charities are smaller than you may think. In fact, 77% of charities in Canada make less than $500,000 in annual revenue, 90% employ 10 or fewer full-time staff and 59% employ no full-time staff at all. Even the smallest donation can have a big impact.

"Understandably, there are many Canadians for whom donating to charity simply isn't in the budget," continues Chang. "But I can't overstate what even a small donation means to so many charities in this country. If one million Canadians -- just 2.4% of Canada's population -- each made a $5 donation on GivingTuesday, think of the impact that could have."

Feed Your Passion. Almost half of all Canadians (46%) say they're most inspired to support a cause when they feel a personal connection to it. The good news? There are more than 86,000 registered charities in Canada -- making it easy to find something close to your heart.

Adore rabbits? Check out B.C.'s Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary. Love skiing? Consider supporting Adult Disabled Downhill Skiing. Simply enter any keyword on CanadaHelps.org and you'll see a list of relevant, CRA-approved charities.

Remember: Giving is Good for You

Exercising generosity isn't just good for charities, or communities -- it's good for you. Research proves that acts of generosity can stimulate your brain's mesolimbic pathway, or reward centre, while releasing endorphins -- leading to a "helper's high" that boosts self-esteem, elevates happiness and combats feelings of depression. Supporting others can lower your blood pressure and protect your heart.

"Our goal at CanadaHelps is simple: to make Canada the most generous country in the world." adds Chang. "Every act of generosity -- whether it be donating money, time or services -- strengthens our community. GivingTuesday is about collective action, and this December 2, we have the chance to spark a ripple effect of generosity that reaches every corner of the country."

Visit CanadaHelps.org this GivingTuesday to make a donation of any amount to any registered charity in Canada.

About CanadaHelps

CanadaHelps sparks generosity and powers positive change. As the country's largest online donation and fundraising platform, CanadaHelps offers a range of giving solutions in support of any Canadian charity or cause, including single and monthly gifts, gifts of securities, charity gift cards, fundraising pages, cause funds, and more. For charities, CanadaHelps is a trusted partner, offering affordable and right-sized tools to help them raise more to maximize impact. Since 2000, more than 5 million Canadians have donated $3.5 billion in support of thousands of causes through CanadaHelps. Connect with CanadaHelps on Facebook , Instagram , Bluesky , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE CanadaHelps

For more information, please contact: Bri Bijman, Craft Public Relations, [email protected], 416-206-5242